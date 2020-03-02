Thank you, Norma Dayton, for your thoughts
To the Editor:
Thank you Norma Dayton for your commentary in the Gondolier last Saturday.
It was refreshing to read that there are still people who have the courage and spine to stand up and to remind Venice City Council members to stop interjecting politics into their nonpartisan positions.
Pieter G. Kohnstam
Venice
America is in crisis with Trump as leader
To the Editor:
On Friday, Feb. 21, a visitor on “FOX and Friends” stated that the news outlets and people within the intelligence community who are outraged that Joe Maguire and the assistant intelligence director have been relieved of their duties are agents of Russia.
If Congress does not step up and ignore FOX news, and call out Trump’s authoritarian firing of public servants who speak the truth, too many Americans will continue to believe their president.
America is in crisis. Firstly because two key, experienced people within the intelligence community are gone for doing their job. Second, there is no qualified public servant to replace them. Third, under the current administration, people know they will lose their jobs and/or be vilified for telling the truth.
My next point is that what was stated on FOX is a lie. Certainly censorship of the news is untenable, but something must be done about outright lies spread by the media. If the current propaganda and political environment continues, genuine media outlets will eventually be censored by this administration.
We have come to this crisis because the Republicans in Congress are not doing their job. I watched the hearings around the clock in the House and the Senate. The propaganda spilled by the Republicans at the hearings was appalling.
As the Republicans continue to enable Trump’s authoritarian tendencies, time is running out to turn the clock back to what our Founding Fathers envisioned. Write to as many senators as you can.
Linda Schell
Venice
Socialism is far from apple pie as suggested
To the Editor:
In Dennis Higdon’s Letter to the Editor titled “History: Socialism is as American as apple pie,” it is proposed that such programs as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are the works of socialism.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary refers to socialism as:
1: any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods
2a: a system of society or group living in which there is no private property
b: a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state
It is not uncommon for socialism to be incorrectly described. Bernie Sanders does it all the time with reference to Scandinavian countries.
When Hugo Chavez introduced socialism in Venezuela, it was by becoming elected in a process of so-called “Democratic Socialism.” We now know where that process led.
The devastating results of socialism’s experiments around the world have been plain to see for a long time. Economic catastrophe, oppression and the loss of personal freedom.
Incidentally, the article referred to in The New Republic is evidently the one on July 13, 2017 by Craig Unger. Titled “Trump’s Russian Laundromat,” it impugns Trump for permitting real estate sales to Russian oligarchs. To my knowledge, no such practice has been declared an illegal act by the seller.
In any case, Ungar’s article states and I quote, “To date, no one has documented that Trump was even aware of any suspicious entanglements in his far-flung businesses, let alone that he was directly compromised by the Russian mafia or the corrupt oligarchs who are closely allied with the Kremlin. So far, when it comes to Trump’s ties to Russia, there is no smoking gun.“ Mueller agreed.
It all makes me wonder, which is more dangerous, the romance with discredited socialism, or Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Jonathan Shirer
Venice
