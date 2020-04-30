Letter was exemplar of thoughtful dialogue
To the Editor:
The letter Larry Basta wrote and you, fortunately, published is an exemplar of thoughtful, civil, dialogue.
Factual, no histrionics, what we should all be thinking about.
Ed Martin
Venice
Don’t miss the moments you can find in Venice
To the Editor:
Last September, I shared with your Gondolier readers my joyful, Saturday morning ride from the Venice Pier to downtown Venice. I marveled at the beautiful Brazilian walnut used in the Pier’s refurbishment and the tempting food aromas as I strolled through the Farmer’s Market.
My leisurely morning ended with a head-turning ride on new black top through the downtown shopping district on Venice Avenue. The new landscape from Harbor Drive to U.S. 41 was nothing short of eye popping, and in my opinion, award-winning.
This morning, after dropping off a gift basket at Venice Regional for our health care heroes, my wife and I decided to drive through the shopping district on Venice Avenue. What a great decision that was.
We parked the car and decided to get a walk in, as there were few people strolling and everyone was practicing social distancing. We encountered the sweet aroma of pastries emanating from bakeries offering takeout to their grateful clientele. Sounds good thus far, but little did I know what we were about to experience.
The city of Venice volunteers have created the most beautiful display of flowers, plantings and photo snapping opportunities of anywhere we’ve ever visited.
From Harbor Drive to U.S. 41, the spring display of color and creativity amazed us.
The city’s army of volunteers have created and are maintaining a floral display that would impress the horticulturists at Walt Disney World, Niagara on the Lakes, Ontario and Butchart Gardens, Victoria, B.C.
We encourage our neighbors and Gondolier readers to take a ride to the shopping district on Venice Island and stroll with camera in hand. You’ll be happy, as we were, not to have missed this “Kodak Moment.”
Mike Clukey,
Venice
Column was correct about older residents
To the Editor:
The guest columnist David Dunn-Rankin’s column in the April 25th issue: “Long-term Loneliness Scarier Than Illness” was of interest to me.
Recently becoming a widow and having only one son and his family living in Winter Garden and the rest of my family members being scattered throughout the U.S.; my youngest sibling residing in New Zealand, has at times found me rather with unsettled feelings.
I’m fortunate to be living in an 55 and over community and can walk and bike daily, as well as the comfort of surrounding friends.
Being of the older generation has its many struggles; but as long as we are fully able to do so, want to make our decisions as to what is best for our remaining years.
Thank you, Mr. Dunn-Rankin for your article.
Penny Dicks
North Port
Census asking for too much information
To the Editor:
In the mail, I received the paper questionnaire for the Census being done in the nation; unlike many I did not provide information.
On April 13, I contacted 1-844-330-2020 number and inquired what reason such as birth date, age, ethnicity, gender, phone number are sought. The answer was vague and further conversation was informed employee-agent could appear in person at my residence. I am not required to respond unless it is law enforcement.
It was indicated a fee/fine could be assessed to me. For some reason, I inquired as to the location associated with the 1-844-300-2020, the answer I received was the location could not be disclosed due to security purposes.
I offered I had the addresses of the White House, Senate, Congress, IRS, Social Security, hospitals, some military bases yet this was so important a location it could not be disclosed — this agency is supported with taxes.
I am supposed to supply information and I would not have the slightest idea who, when, where has access to such information and for what purpose.
That information was not needed when House representatives spent $40 million to impeach the current president or the funding of Planned Parenthood or abortions or the Supreme Court ruling same gender marriage is legal or roundabouts constructed with decorative centers or parking meters placed.
My information was not needed for billions and billions of dollars held by the tip top of 10% of the populace or the salaries of many government representatives or CEO or other such nonsense.
Sheryl Armstrong
Sarasota
Beaches should be reopened along Suncoast
To the Editor:
I believe that the issue of whether beaches should be reopened is an important topic to many individuals across the Suncoast.
I think that the beaches should be opened again. Many people are sitting at home with nothing to do but watch the news on the torrential spread of the COVID-19 virus, myself included.
The community was abiding by the social distancing and other rules that were put in place because of the outbreak of COVID-19, even while enjoying the pristine beaches of Florida.
I feel that if people were willing to follow the rules before the major outbreak of COVID-19, then they would be willing to do so again so as to lessen the spread of the virus.
Also, people who do have the virus will likely not be going to the beaches in the first place, which lessens the risk of infection. This, combined with the fact that people are willing to follow the social distancing rules, like they have been so far, and the fact that the government is inching closer to this decision, gives reasonable argument that the beaches should be opened to the public.
And maybe, as a precaution, they would have restrictions for people that appear to be sick, further decreasing the risk of infection. This is why we should push for the beaches to be reopened. We won’t have to deal with the monotony of the outbreak, allowing us to take to the beautiful beaches of the Suncoast. — Frank Novello, Venice
United States is a land of choices
To the Editor:
The United States has always been a land of choices, now that government officials deemed that the criteria set out by the government has been met and the states, towns and counties want to open up in a limited manner that should happen.
Those of you who do not want that to happen should continue to live as you have been living and stop telling others what to do.
We are free society and as long as we are operating within the confines of the law no one should try to stop that. God bless America. — Bunny James, Venice
Thanks to the crew of Jacaranda Trace
To the Editor:
Kudos to the custodial crew at the Woodmere Park near my home in Jacaranda Trace. I jog in the park each morning and have been consistently impressed with the care given to the facilities.
Workers have powerwashed the sides of the buildings, grass is regularly mowed, leaves blown off the sidewalks, and restrooms cleaned and maintained.
The homeless and local vagrants are not allowed to set up their encampments. Instead, the park is so welcoming to guests that seniors in need of exercise and fresh air feel safe to walk, jog, bike or exercise there during these difficult times.
We so much appreciate the park’s caregivers so to them all, we give a heartfelt thanks. — Les Megyeri, South Venice
