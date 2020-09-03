Nonprofits should save heritage, not property owners
To the Editor:
The Aug. 26 editorial and Letter to the Editor addressing the proposed demolition of a house on Pensacola Road both neglect to address the rights of the property owners who have maintained the property and paid real estate taxes thereon for years.
And the same is true of the other “historic buildings” to which both articles refer.
Perhaps efforts should be made by those who seek to preserve such buildings to acquire and move them to a collective location for all to enjoy at the expense of those who feel this is vital.
It is not the obligation of a tax-paying property owner to make such property available for public display.
My wife and I have lived in Venice since 1960 and enjoyed the many things it has to offer but never felt we had the right to expect others, at their expense, to preserve their property for our enjoyment. That’s either a government obligation or that of a nonprofit charity.
The subject property, which would need substantial work to be habitable, is across from our home and it’s removal would be a substantial improvement to the area.
Roger Isphording
Venice
Mandating masks overstep Constitutional freedoms
To the Editor:
With reference to letter published Aug. 22 by Laraine Bortner: It has been recommended that masks be worn in public as well as appropriate spatial distancing.
To mandate such activities could be overstepping Constitutional freedoms. In Venice, several businesses have posted this regulation and monitor those entering their places of business.
Some business and store owners/managers have chosen not to. Therefore, if a private individual prefers to adhere to the recommendations, they have the right to not patronize those places.
If this reduces the profitability of the business not requiring masks, they can either institute a regulation or not.
A privately owned business has the right to set its own rules unless they conflict with national, state or local laws. We must respect their rights also.
Dr. Will Lyons
Venice
Thousands would be saved if we wore masks
To the Editor:
In the article on the Venice mask ordinance, Beth Donofrio obviously believes what our president believes…that there is no need to wear a mask.
Does Beth have any idea how many deaths would never happen if everyone actually wore a mask? Thousands.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital and its staff congratulated Venice for passing this local mask ordinance because they just don’t want to see Beth, or you, or me being wheeled into their emergency room because we weren’t wearing a mask and got infected with this virus.
Beth said the council’s actions shows they don’t “respect nor trust” the citizens of Venice to assess the situation and respond appropriately. I have a feeling she hasn’t been out to the South or North Jetties lately, because she would have seen what I saw which is lots people on the Jetty and surrounding areas, not social distancing or wearing a mask.
Take a look, Beth, and then tell me how responsible the citizens of Venice are for “assessing” the situation and how they are “responding appropriately”.
And contrary to what Peter Lisowski believes, a dip in the numbers doesn’t mean this virus is just going to go away. Everyone in the Midwest where the numbers are really rising will tell you that.
My thanks to the City Council for voting for the ordinance. Believe me I am wearing my mask everywhere I go — especially to the South and North Jetties — ordinance or no ordinance.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Holic embarrassed city with his own misbehavior
To the Editor:
John Holic — who embarrassed the city and his family when he misbehaved as mayor, shown, facetiously or not, “groping” a woman, and having to involve the Venice Police Department in responding to the husband of a woman he was involved with extra-maritally — is the last one who should be lecturing anyone on proper behavior.
Holic, also ignored the appearance of conflicts of interest when he did not recuse himself from voting on city actions involving Sharky’s, when he and his wife had been business partners with the Pachotas.
Further, he worked while mayor at the Pachota’s leased Snook Haven, “teaching barbecuing.”
Holic is considering running for County Commissioner, withdrawing after public announcement this time, but with no indication he would not run for office in the future.
His attack on Feinsod, who tried repeatedly to save illnesses and lives with a mask ordinance ignored by the partisan politicians at federal, state, county, and local levels, is clearly politically motivated, to appeal to the right-wing support he is seeking.
Ed Martin
Venice
Irony about Venice and its voters
To the Editor:
The irony didn’t escape me.
Venice voters elected council members who campaigned on the skills and competence essential to effectively govern Venice.
They now seek guidance on how to conduct a meeting.
How can that possibly be “laughable,” ma’am? — Brett Stephens, Nokomis
How do Trump supporters defend pandemic response?
To the Editor:
With America leading the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, can those of you who support Donald Trump tell us how you would defend Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic if you were given the opportunity to speak to the family and friends of the 178,000+ Americans who have died from COVID-19.
Sally Effron
North Venice
How do Dem supporters defend mocking Melania Trump?
To the Editor:
Bette Midler had the audacity to mock America’s first lady, Melania Trump’s accent, the day after her uplifting speech at the Republican convention.
Midler’s response to her speech was, “Oh God, she still can’t speak English!” Well, not only can our first lady speak English, she speaks other languages.
And the Democrats are calling the Republicans racist and xenophobic? The names and phrases the liberals used to mock and attack our first lady are horrible and unacceptable and only work to portray how angry and miserable the Democrat liberals have become.
We, as Republicans, had to stomach eight years of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. The Democrats and the media put that first lady on a pedestal, which she has yet to come down from and if the Republicans had said even half of what the democrats are saying, a war would have broke out against us.
It’s no wonder why Michelle Obama is depressed, because she realizes this first lady of our United States of America outshines her for miles.
The bias liberal media just won’t let America know that.
Kudos to Melania Trump for her wonderful speech and for being the best first lady America has seen in quite a long time.
Cathy Abel
Venice
All K-12 educators should be teaching respect
To the Editor:
I would have all teachers grade K-12 to write this word on the chalkboard: Respect — to honor, to show esteem to — then turn to the students and ask to whom and to what we should show respect.
I would hope they would say their parents; their teachers; the police who protect us; the military for putting their lives in jeopardy for our liberties; the flag of our country; our national anthem; our neighbors, but most of all your God.
Frances Gonyer
Venice
Dark Money at it again
To the Editor:
Oh, I see now.
Eric Robinson’s PAC Making a Better Tomorrow was cleared of an election law violation Aug. 26 at the Florida Elections Commission hearing, because the Commission’s attorney said “The idea that Making a Better Tomorrow ‘funneled any money’ is ‘all just sort of assumed here, there’s nothing in the factual record that shows this.’”
Of course, that’s the charm of Dark Money PACs.
Wink wink.
The $4,000 contributed by candidate Martin Hyde to the Making a Better Tomorrow PAC to pay the Republican Party to fund a mailer on his behalf in his Nonpartisan City race was paid by another of Robinson’s PACs, which has since been dissolved.
So although Hyde paid a fine, as did the Sarasota GOP, Making a Better Tomorrow is scot free, because Robinson shifted the money to another of his PACs that actually paid the money, and then went bye-bye.
See? That’s how it works. Dark Money gets funneled from one PAC to another, faster than you can say “Wow! What a web of corruption!” And this is what’s controlling our elections?
Dee Hardin
Venice
Humans won School Board election against Robinson
To the Editor:
Who won the School Board election on Aug.18?
Human beings won that election.
Voters defeated Eric Robinson despite exorbitant spending by that campaign. Voters elected a newcomer to the Sarasota County School Board by the name of Tom Edwards.
He promised leadership with integrity. He promised to protect our public schools from any abuses of the voucher system and privatization. He believes free and public education is a cornerstone of our democracy.
Sarasota County Schools opened with no input from Tom Edwards. Are protocols and procedures in place for the safe opening of our schools to protect our students, teachers, staff and families? Do we have un-manipulated, transparent data to guide our decisions?
Our new School Board member promised a non-political steadfast purpose as he performs his duties. Students do suffer when officials are divided and behave badly.
Does Tom have the skills to mend the relationships between the union, teachers and community? He cannot do it alone. It requires that all board members are dedicated to the well-being of our students and community, not to hidden political agendas.
As voters we did our job. Will the School Board work together to do theirs? The lives of human beings are at stake.
Debra Schyvinck
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.