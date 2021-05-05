‘John and Jen’ a great show
To the Editor:
On Saturday afternoon, Larry and I ventured forth into life and to the Venice Theater for the first time in over a year.
We chose “John and Jen” because it was starring two kids whom we watched grow up in the theater here.
We were astounded by the brilliance of their performance, two teenagers, a real brother and sister, in a beautifully rendered story of such a relationship.
These kids never missed a beat and we were both emotionally shaken by their acting abilities.
Thank you, Venice Theater, for showcasing these very special talents.
Vee Garry-Chiulli
Nokomis
Be a role model to our youth
To the Editor:
“The time has come the walrus said, to talk of many things,” and today it should be civility.
That pertains to conduct and especially to speech.
One hears or reads such terms as “Floriduh;” “Wrong” DeSantis; the “Lunacy” Trail, “Wailing” Park and “Lackwit” Ranch among others a bit strong — easy, but not the best way to persuade anyone to alter views or behavior.
As the old “Do Onto Others” thing seems a bit passe, maybe we should act as we expect our teenage (or older) kids’ to. Remember, you have served as a living model for what it’s OK to do or not do.
Don’t think so?
Kids have seen and heard the nasty arguments, every known swear-word, creaking bed springs and the occasional really great behavior.
Don’t think being a good example matters? Just stop by a nursing home or “old folks coop” and see who does and doesn’t get visitors.
In short, be civil, you jerks.
John Myers
Nokomis
‘For The People’ is for federal control
To the Editor:
The For the People Act of 2021 includes the following key changes in the election process:
1. Mandates all states have same day voter registration and voting; mandates early voting in all states.
2. Prevents election officials from removing ineligible voters.
3. Bans state voter ID laws.
4. Legalizes nationwide vote-by-mail without photo ID.
5. Absentee ballot depositories are to be available 45 days prior to the election.
6. States are required to accept ballots 10 days after Election Day.
7. Requires congressional district commissions.
8. Has a provision which allows campaign donations be used for personal use.
9. Citizen’s — who contribute to nonprofit organizations — personal information will be available in a searchable government database.
10. Redefines “electioneering communications” to include letters, websites, emails, cell texts, social media messaging and other online commentary by concerned citizens and organizations which would then be subject to federal oversight.
The For the People Act of 2021 transfers the authority to administer elections from state control to federal control. In other words, this act overrides the constitutional sovereignty of the states. A more appropriate name for this voter reform legislation is ... For Federal Control of the People Act.
Have a voice before it is forever cancelled.
Pat Langston
Venice
‘For The People’ prevents future tyrants
To The Editor:
The American people have found themselves in a precarious position — Democrats, who have won a trifecta, seem powerless to enact much of their agenda.
We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority, and Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to entrench their rule over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections.
Even now, following historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters in states like Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to accessing the ballot box.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people — before it’s too late.
We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections and much more. These reforms to our democracy are pivotal to preventing future tyrants. The Democratic House passed H.R.1 last year, with every Democrat voting yes. It’s time for them to do the same and for the new Democratic majority in the Senate to do the same.
Americans took the first step to heal our democracy by overwhelmingly voting Trump out of office. Now Congress must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Patricia DeLuca
Venice
No deannexation for me
To the Editor:
Please add my name to the long list of those opposed to deannexation. I am happy to call North Port home. The quality and level of services the city provides are outstanding.
The Parks & Recreation Department does a great job providing fun activities for kids and families. My family loves the aquatic center, the fitness centers, and the numerous playgrounds. My son especially loves the Public Works Road-E-O event. The public works department has some of the friendliest and helpful staff I’ve seen — from cleaning up debris spilled from a recycling tote to showing off their trucks to neighborhood kids, they go above and beyond.
I have yet to use police or fire services, but I know they’re top rated and can be relied upon in times of need.
If I pay more in taxes than neighboring areas, then it’s well worth it for the level of services North Port provides.
The small group of vocal individuals opposed to North Port should not be allowed to speak for the majority of us who did not sign their deannexation petition.
I want my home to remain in North Port.
Karen Del Sesto
Wellen Park
Lawmakers, developers work together
To the Editor:
Developers, Southwest Florida is open for business.
In December 2020, the federal EPA handed over the golden key for water permitting to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida DEP to manage.
Without federal oversight, Florida DEP is planning to rubber stamp submitted permits ASAP, in less than two days.
They plan to help you, build, build, build. Despite the fact that saltwater is creeping into the Floridan Aquifer, that Florida rivers are brackish, the springs are drying up and the Everglades are flooding, Governor Ron DeSantis wants to keep on building. Florida residents be damned. In 20 years Florida won’t have any fresh drinking water anyway, so let the building roll on.
Developers, don’t worry about those pesky impact fees, either. Sen. Joe Gruters has your back. He and the Legislature are planning to cap fees at 3%, during the 2021 session, regardless of what municipalities pay to provide schools, roads, parks and fire stations, etc. for the tens of thousands of new homes that you are building. SB 750/ HB 337 are right on track to get developers off the hook and let Florida residents pay the bills.
And developers, don’t worry about the voters, they keep electing the same politicians into office year after year. Your pals. Just keep building. Florida is open for business.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
There are no
agreements today
To the Editor:
Well, it is official, there is no such thing as agreement in this country today. It is one side or the other, it is black or white, (and I am not talking about race) red or blue, right or left, liberal or conservative. But never ever agreement on any subject anymore.
Now I am 80 years old and do not see this changing in my lifetime, but only can only hope that it can get better for my son and his family.
A story said “Local residents unhappy after the release of genetically modified mosquitoes.” Unhappy about what, that science came up with a way to get rid of a potential, disease spreader that could save someone’s life. What is it, you do not want to kill a poor defenseless mosquitoes?
As Biden would say “come on man.” It’s like now we have a vaccine for COVID-19 that has been proven effective, but now we have 30% of angry old white men that now do not want to get it, but why? Nobody’s going to tell them what to do, especially if it is someone from the other side of the tracks so to speak.
I guess if someone from the right or left found a cure for cancer with a simple shot the other side would not take it. If that isn’t crazy and stupid I don’t know what is.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
Governor raised your taxes quietly
To Editor:
Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed legislation that is going to raise taxes on you and me.
Even worse, he did so solely to reduce corporate taxes.
Just one more example of the perverted priorities of Florida politics.
That’s right, the next time you purchase something from Amazon marketplace vendors, on eBay, or from other internet vendors, you’ll be paying sales tax.
Will the additional state revenue be invested in education, much needed infrastructure improvements, or our environment?
Nope, it will go first to decrease corporate unemployment tax contributions and then to reduce corporate rental taxes.
This is a direct shift of money from the pockets of Florida families struggling to get by into the coffers of large, profitable corporations.
Is it any wonder that DeSantis signed this into law in the dead of night? Perhaps he was hoping that you wouldn’t notice. But you’re smarter than that.
The next time you find yourself paying more out of pocket on needed purchases, remember that it was our governor and our Republican legislators who increased your taxes.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
What happened to separation of church, state?
To the Editor:
In regard to the Florida House okaying a bill to ban abortions based on disabilities; who the hell do they think they are? God?
And what ever happened to the separation of church and state? I’ve raised a handicapped child so I know what it’s about. It’s not easy and he’s been fairly independent most of his life. We came from New York where there are plenty of services yet I found many marriages broke up from the stress. When we decided to move to Florida, I knew there would be less help but didn’t realize how bad it actually was.
I applied for help and was told he was on a waiting list of thousands, that there wasn’t much funding. It took 12 years to finally get help. All we’ve basically asked for is a companion and caregiver and we’ve had a couple for short periods of time. We’ve been waiting for months and still nobody.
This government refused to expand Medicaid yet they expect women to care for a handicapped child without help. Unbelievable. This is a very personal decision. Stay out of our personal lives.
Sandra Orgovan
Rotonda West
