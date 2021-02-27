County Health doing a great job
To The Editor:
In response to the letter titled “Blame bad response on County Health Departments,” I could not disagree more.
While I understand the frustration of those who haven’t been able to get their shots in Sarasota Country, the blame lies somewhere else.
SCHD has delivered every shot it has been given by the state. In my two appointments, I spent a grand total of 45 minutes in each including the 15 minute reaction period after the shot.
I can not even envision a smoother process.
The registration and notification system is called Everbridge. It is the same system this state uses for emergency response notifications. It is big, global, and does not crash with heavy use.
When registration began for 65+ seniors, the playing field was completely level. Anyone who registered got in the queue on a first come first served basis. They have registered well over 100 thousand seniors.
The system opened up in mid-January. They are now serving numbers above 30 thousand for first doses.
Another 5,000 or so have gotten their second doses. How that could be considered a bad response or incompetence is beyond me.
William Perkins
Venice
Florida too close to being blue
To the Editor:
I agree with the comments by Chuck Barber in Wednesday’s Letters. So many criticize as though they have better plans but never articulate them.
I was struck by his comment that we are only 32,463 votes away from becoming a blue state. While Mr. Barber alluded to it, I’ll state it specifically.
To you folks coming from those states, you came to Florida to escape the cold but you also fled high taxation and poor services from those blue run states.
Reviewing many letters over the months shows more liberals than conservatives author them. That is concerning.
Realize, if you bring your past voting habits with you, in time you’ll find we will be in the same predicament from which you fled. Just sayin’.
Charles Magill
Venice
Be careful what you wish for
To the Editor:
I have never voted for a Democrat or a Republican for any public office. I vote for who I think will do the best job, regardless of their party affiliation. Sometimes I am correct and sometimes I am wrong.
I can not help but question Mr. Ross Benjamin’s letter in your paper about, “Does the corruption ever stop?”
I have noticed that the Gondolier has printed a number of letters in the past few weeks that agree with Mr Benjamin. I know that Mr. DeSantis is far from perfect but I ask those people and your newspaper, would we be better off if Mr. Andrew Gillum had become the governor of Florida in the last election?
Better be careful what you wish for.
C. Fred Birkel
Venice
Lower flags for abortions
To the Editor:
It was a nice gesture to lower flags for the lives lost due to COVID, though I wonder if we will ever see lowered flags for the innocent babies killed annually by abortion.
The CDC reports in 2018 (latest stats available), that 619,591 abortions were performed in the United States. That number should break our hearts.
Let’s also not forget the Democrat Party now in control pushes for even more relaxed abortion killing of the unborn. I’m very sorry for the lives lost due to COVID, and hurting families, but seriously, 619,591 babies in one year?
Not judging a woman’s situation, but there are better options than ending a life. Just stating here that those little ones are worthy of everyone’s sympathy as well — if only politicians recognized their innocent souls with similar respect. Sigh.
Barbara Pifer
Venice
Rush Limbaugh was a patriot
To the Editor:
Anger was my first reaction to today’s editorial letter, “Rush was often wrong.” But that quickly became sorrow as I realized that the writer probably didn’t know Rush and certainly hadn’t listened to his radio program.
I’m genuinely sorry he missed knowing one of the great men of our age.
His litany of alleged Rush sins were obviously culled from the many scurrilous comments of those who spent over 30 years trying to destroy the man. (“Who says these things they say I say?”)
But it’s not too late to join the millions of us who actually knew and loved Rush. Just go to his website and listen to a few past shows. You won’t find anything that verifies the screed of wrongs in your letter.
You’ll find only a truly compassionate patriot who loved this country and wanted the best for everyone in it.
Charles Ames
Venice
Vote against Fine bill
To the Editor:
Yet again, Rep. Fine wants to punish newspapers, for the third year in a row, for their perceived negative coverage of him. He has again proposed a law removing legal notices from newspapers.
The fact is that many Floridians do not have access to the internet. While that is an issue that should be addressed in itself, those people would be unaware of tax increases, zoning changes, and other valuable information about their community should this law pass.
A 2019 poll indicated that 83% of Florida residents support keeping the requirement to post legal notices in newspapers. There is not a single citizen that is lobbying for this change. This is at Mr. Fine’s behest alone.
Luckily, this bill has not been passed in prior years. Why does it continue to be re-introduced, especially in light of these facts? The true answer is to attempt to deliver a blow to what Mr. Fine sees as his enemy — a free and open press.
I request that my legislators, Sen. Gruters and Rep. Buchanan, vote against this measure.
Jason Cachia
North Port
Make democracy a priority
To the Editor:
The American people have found themselves in a precarious position—Democrats, who have won a trifecta, seem powerless to enact much of their agenda. We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority, and Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to entrench their rule over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections. Even now, following historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters in states like Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to accessing the ballot box.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people—before it’s too late. We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections, and much more. These reforms to our democracy are pivotal to preventing future tyrants. The Democratic House passed H.R.1 last year, with every Democrat voting yes. It’s time for them to do the same and for the new Democratic majority in the Senate to do the same.
Americans took the first step to heal our democracy by overwhelmingly voting Trump out of office. Now Congress must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Kerry Mack
Englewood
Rigged election a repeated lie
To the Editor:
The “election is rigged” is a long-standing Trump gambit. He first used it in the election of 2012 when Obama won a “rigged” election.
In early September 2016 Trump raised the “rigged” subterfuge again. It continued throughout the campaign. It was part of every campaign speech, accompanied by raucous cheers from his adoring, but unwitting, fans.
Little did they know they were being conditioned like Ivan Pavlov’s dogs. Like the ‘brainwashed” Manchurian candidate they responded to mind embedded stimuli. They heard “election,” they thought “rigged.” They were played like a Stradivarius
It continued right up to the last minute. On the evening of the day before Election Day, when it seemed that he was going to lose the election, Trump called it a “rigged” election.
Trump won a “rigged” election. Evidently the election was “rigged” so that Trump would win.
Early in the 2020 campaign before a single vote was cast, Trump returned to his tried and true ploy. He banged away on the “the election is rigged” drum from September to the day before Election Day. He said it every day, many times a day.
On Trump’s unsubstantiated say so many people came to believe the election would be “rigged” is the truth. It was all part of Trump’s machinations. His fans ate it up. They did not and do not realize, to this day, they have been duped.
He told a big lie and repeated it often.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
