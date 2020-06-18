Bike riders must start obeying street signs
To the Editor:
I thought bicycles and such had to obey driving laws like cars. Many of the bike riders do not stop at stop signs.
I have almost hit many.
Many cars don’t stop either but they seem to be fewer in number than bikes.
Please see if you all can get the word out to bikers to stop at stop signs before some one is hurt. My car might be but I won’t.
I like bicycles and exercise but I also obey the law.
Mark Koenitzer
Venice
City Council should have final say on considerations
To the Editor:
Our city should not give this kind of power to a group of appointed individuals.
I believe it is up to our elected City Council members to have the final say after weighing all considerations, including the voices of the neighborhoods that will be most affected by the developments.
I say let’s have more public hearings not less. Preserving our hometown takes more than checking off boxes.
Linda Roe
Venice
For good of our country, we should trust in God
To the Editor
It was a revelation to read the column by Pastor Rev. Hudson “Recovering the American covenant” in Saturday’s June 13 Gondolier’s Religion section.
Let us put aside our political and personality prejudices and concentrate on putting “what is good for America and In God We Trust” into our daily consciousness.
Let us start embracing that ideal, and act on it to bring peace to our country.
Ron Silva
Nokomis
Payments given to those who don’t need them
To the Editor:
I believe the stimulus payments were paid to many people who did not need them. I am a senior citizen, collecting social security and a military pension.
The virus did not affect my financial situation in any way. When I received the $1,200, I immediately donated the money to a local nonprofit organization.
My thoughts are the money should have been paid to those who work and pay income taxes. Lower income people. Perhaps with a total family income of $60,000 or less?
Also, the $600 extra payments for those on unemployment, in many cases, is an incentive not to go back to work. Many of these laid off people are making more money by not working.
America, wake up. There are no freebies. Someone has to pay.
John Langley
Venice
New technology helps avoid grocery stores
To the Editor:
I felt so badly for the writer of “fewer men wearing masks.” And I agree with her that people seem somewhat blasé about wearing face masks.
I urge her to consider using an online shopping service like Instacart, Shopt, or WalMart. Selection is excellent, payment is hands-off by credit card, delivery is usually within two hours and the shopper will deliver the bags, ring the bell, and leave. No personal contact at all.
Yes, there is a fee — and a tip for the shopper — but we feel this is more than offset by the lack of opportunity for impulse buying and the fact that we’re currently avoiding eating out.
She and her husband deserve this level of comfort and protection.
Vicki Schaefer
Venice
Gondolier should always be a local newspaper
To the Editor:
As a relatively new subscriber to the Venice Gondolier, I read with interest your columns, news stories and editorials. With today’s issue (June 14, 2020), I have to take issue with two items.
The first is the letter to the editor from Grace Gagliardi. She took umbrage with the fact that she “notices” fewer men are wearing masks and took the incredible leap to blame Donald Trump. Seriously?
Her second point was to skew COVID-19 data to support her belief about masks. She suggested that there is a 12% death rate in Sarasota County from COVID-19. She is calculating that by taken the confirmed cases and deaths. That is incredibly skewed.
In fact, we have 433,742 residents. We have 91 people who have died. That is a mortality rate of .02%. Not 12%, not 2%, not .2% but .02%. That is incredibly low. I’m 69 and my husband is 78. We don’t believe that everyone needs to wear a mask.
My second issue is with the Venice Gondolier’s selection of national news sources. Is the Los Angeles Times representative of Sarasota County or Florida in general?
The LA Times’ article, “There’s a black jobs crisis. Coronavirus is making it worse” appears newsworthy. However, nowhere in the article do they acknowledge that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, black unemployment was at a historically low 5.8%.
I could see newsfeeds from Tampa or Orlando, but Los Angeles? The Gondolier is a local paper.
I thank you for overall great work.
Ilene MacDonald
North Venice
Illness, potential hurricanes are a toxic mix
To the Editor:
Florida COVID-19 cases are rising dramatically as the state reopens. Why? There are many reasons and many excuses, but the worst may be yet to come. Not much is being said about the other elephant in the room.
What do we do when a hurricane strikes during this pandemic year?
Forecasters are predicting a higher number of significant storms than average. Where do we go? How do we protect ourselves in the face of this toxic mix of the virus and storms? What steps are being taken to ensure our safety if we need shelter? Will there be quarantine areas? Will there be proper distancing? Will masks and sanitizers be required and provided?
As we are urged to prepare for storm season, will the counties and the state be able to ensure our safety in the shelters?
The answers could mean life or death.
Edward White
North Port
Thanks to SLA students; thanks for Lord-Higel update
To the Editor:
I wish to thank all the folks that allowed our children from Student Leadership Academy (non profit charter middle school in Venice), to pick over 200 pounds of mangoes for local food pantries and banks.
These people have been extremely generous with their bounty of fruit. Thanks so much for sharing.
Now, let’s see if I can sneak in another subject.
Thank you Bob Mudge for the update on the Lord-Higel house. Please consider having an update every several months. There have been so many people that have put a huge amount of time (thank you, Mickey Higel) and money into this treasure — including Venice Heritage, our local nonprofit that oversees many projects that have historical value: Thank you.
Watching it go one step forward and two steps back has been frustrating. And I have only been around for five years. This has been going on since 2006.
The city government made it emphatically clear in the beginning, “We give you the land and home, now you handle it.” By moving the Lord house, the most important task was done. It wasn’t destroyed — a fate of the oldest home in the county that was turned into yet another gas station.
But because LHH was moved, no more grandfathers’ clause.
Everything must be done by the law, by the book. No ones really to blame but it’s time to get the house done. There’s been “givers’ fatigue “ because there’s been no real updates for the public.
So, please, if you want more money, keep the public apprised about the good — over $300,00 has donated and being used for the building.
And also keep the public apprised of the not so good — who’s paying for the parking lot being tarred when LHH only needs 4/6 spaces during the day and all the spaces seem to be filled with city cars and trucks in the evening?
I believe this has finally been handled but took almost two years. I do hope the city is paying to tar the parking lot but hey, I don’t know.
If you update the public and it actually sees the project move forward, people just might get excited again. Viewing a building with peeling paint, hurricane shutters that were never removed and that pathetic broken yellow tape just looks like an unloved, underutilized, abandoned building.
In the words of that famous poet, Larry the Cable Guy: “Get ‘er Done.”
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Vice mayor’s attitude toward West Villages is arrogant
To the Editor:
North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke’s attitude toward the nearly 2,000 residents who have signed petitions to de-annex the West Villages development from North Port is an excellent example of why so many residents want to separate from North Port.
Her response is that we are “selfish.”
Her arrogant response demonstrates that Ms. Luke dismisses the concerns of many West Villages residents.
Per your article, she refers to us her constituents as “them” setting an adversarial tone.
The disregard of taxpayers wishes is illustrated by the building of the North Port Aquatic center which is projected to lose money and which a majority of residents voted against several years ago. The Warm Mineral Springs development is another example of North Port’s fiscal irresponsibility.
North Port commissioners have illustrated a disregard of taxpayers’ concerns. The relationship between it and many West Villages residents appears to be negative and the differences irreconcilable. As one of those “selfish” taxpayers, I maintain it is time for a divorce. It is time for de-annexation. — Patricia Brown, West Villages
