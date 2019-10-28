PUD a license to not follow rules?
Editor,
PUD — known as a planned unit development — is generally a license to not follow rules. The developer asks for something he doesn’t have, then sues when he doesn’t get what he wants.
Reasons for denial of the high density Murphy Oaks development project was “incompatibility” to surrounding neighbors, especially Fox Lea Farms, a world-renown horse farm.
Would a plan of 20 homes on 40 acres with no retention ponds and a community pool been a better choice and still profitable for the developer? Perhaps.
Would suing the developer for four years of non-sense proposals be in order or should voting to remove PUD options from the city ordinances be cheaper?
Regards,
Kim Eudy
Venice
Newcomers want to change what made city special
Editor:
It amazes me that with all the millions of places a person can choose to live in the Great State of Florida, we in Venice have a strain of newcomers who choose Venice for the quality of life it offers and then within a short period of time start to complain about its local leadership, wanting to take over and change what has slowly developed over the last 90 years since it was incorporated in 1927.
Choose it for what it is, and then want to change it to what they think it should be, having taken no part in its creation. That is the definition of an oxymoron.
The character of a healthy town or village develops over time reflecting the values and lifestyle of those who choose to live together. Like a family with members who come up with new ideas, a community slowly grows together making small changes to enhance the quality of life they share.
Venice has done well over the last 90 years and will continue if we maintain those local values and direction of love, respect and enjoyment of community.
Venice does not need anything new. In fact, we can not afford the very costly mistakes (millions and millions and millions of dollars) made by newcomers who do not have, nor understand the culture that has created the quality of life we share in Venice.
Continue to elect the local leadership that created and have maintained Venice for the last 90 years.
Thomas Moseley
Venice
A clone of the County Commissioners?
Editor:
It seems like a Halloween trick that Joe Neunder, candidate for Seat 6 on the Venice City Council, lists a major qualification as his “two years of experience on the Sarasota County Planning Commission” and says “his family has a history of political involvement and he’s familiar with all the Commissioners.”
Hmmm… Consider these connections: County Commissioners appoint Planning Commission members. The County Commissioners are heavily influenced by the “development cabal” headed by Pat Neal.
And now dark money from the Sunshine State Freedom Fund PAC has been flooding mailboxes of Venice city residents with glossy mailers in favor of Neunder.
Could Neunder be a clone of the County Commissioners? No thank you.
I like the skills and independence of his opponent better. I want some real sunshine in our Venice City Council. I’m voting for Tim Brady.
Dr. Stephen E Hefler
North Venice
