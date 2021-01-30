Can’t make it up
To the Editor:
For your “You can’t make this stuff up” file:
A couple of weeks ago, I registered online for COVID-19 vaccinations for my wife and myself at the Sarasota Health Department. Subsequently, I received a text message that my enrollment was successful.
A few days later, I received a text message requesting some additional information. I was provided an apparently “unique” one-time website location for Everbridge — the vaccine registration website. I filled out the requested information and submitted.
Another few days passed and I received another text message requesting more information and I am provided another unique Everbridge web location. These unique website addresses are extremely time limited as I quickly learned.
Before I could even get logged on, I was timed out and not allowed to log back on until I received another text message with yet another 20+ digit web address.
Today, I received another text message requesting still more information. This time, when I reached the registration page and entered my logon information (User ID and password), a message pops up saying that my logon ID is already used by someone else. Of course, that other person is me.
So, I add my middle initial to my user name and go through the complete registration process again.
Thankfully, I was not timed out. I clicked on the “submit” button and within 15 minutes, I received yet another text message from Everbridge saying my registration was incomplete.
When I stopped laughing (or crying?), I tried to call the “Help Line” and got, of course, a busy signal. I tried and tried to connect with the Help Line for about 20 minutes. Still busy!
Finally, when I was about to give up, I received a final text message with a very brief, “Your telephone number has been verified.” Incredible.
I really didn’t make this up. I still don’t know what other possible info Sarasota Health might need that could possibly preclude my registration being accepted.
There must be a software glitch or two in the process, because registration should not be this difficult.
Bryant McNiece
Venice
If the vaccine was ice cream ...
To the Editor:
In the Gondolier and on the nightly news we hear about the nightmare of distributing COVID-19 vaccine and the chaos surrounding the very limited vaccination process.
Yet Walmart is able to distribute approximately 100 million gallons of ice cream to roughly 4,500 U.S. stores monthly.
Every fall, we receive roughly 150 million flu shots — at drug stores, grocery stores and our doctor’s offices — without fanfare, confusing sign-up processes or long lines.
That is how the private sector handles very similar problems.
What we are seeing with the COVID-19 vaccination debacle with frustrating sign-up systems, limited supplies and long lines is a clear look at what government run health care looks like.
Let this be a lesson.
Dan Spohn
Venice
Ignore attack on Capitol?
To the Editor:
I read the letter from a resident saying we should leave Trump alone and not waste time on impeachment.
Anyone who would ignore the most serious breach of our sacred Capitol building and the insurrection attempt by a mob encouraged by Trump has no business being an American. It does not matter if Trump has left office or not.
The purpose of impeachment is not just to remove a person from office but also to assure that the person can never hold office in the future.
Everyone viewed the TV coverage of the 20,000-plus crowd that marched to the Capitol on Trump’s suggestion after he amped them up. Everyone heard his phone call to a Georgia official pressuring him to find votes, change the election results and declare him the winner.
Should we “give him a break?”
How many people are sent to prison for non-violent crimes who weren’t “given a break?”
Trump needs to be tried for what he did and if he is acquitted, so be it.
I want to be convinced, not like the Republican senators who will not live up to their oath to defend the Constitution and have already made up their minds.
The saddest thing about this whole Trump thing is that he actually did do some good things but his conduct, dishonesty, greed and treatment of the handicapped, soldiers and minorities severely tarnished his name and legacy from that of a decent president to a whining, resentful and corrupt crybaby.
All those claiming the election was fraudulent need to believe facts and not innuendos. America will heal and go on without Trump’s hate. And no one will steal your rights.
Explain why we spent four years on hearings regarding Benghazi to nail Clinton but can’t spend one week on Trump’s hearing? What was worse, invasion of an embassy abroad or invasion of our sacred Capitol building while democracy was taking place?
God bless and keep America.
Jim Corvino
Venice
DeSantis unfair to snowbirds
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis’ decision to restrict “snowbirds” from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is so unfair to us snowbirds. My husband who is 78 years old and me, an 81-year-old female with heart and lung disease have attempted to secure an appointment every time they were available. Trying to obtain an appointment has been a mad rush to dial or log on with thousands of other people at the same time only to be rejected within a couple of minutes that slots have all been taken. Now the hammer has been slammed on us with new requirements that many true snowbirds cannot provide.
We have been coming to Florida for the past 11 years living in a rental condo here in Port Charlotte for 31/2 months each year. Your decision to now restricts us from receiving the vaccine is really unfair. Throughout the years we have purchased automobiles here, helped the local economy by eating out most of the time at your local restaurants, buying gas, golfing at your local golf courses two times a week for me and my husband. We also spend lots of money shopping at your local stores.
We have our doctors here, lab departments, banks, hospitals, etc. We are not here to only get the shot but here yearly for the weather, socializing with many of our local resident friends and being near our family who reside in Florida.
Should we have to resort to driving back to Kentucky to get our shot we may not decide to return to Florida in the future. I know most snowbirds are really upset with your decision.
Shirley Sipe Caudill
Port Charlotte
Steube is not trying to unite
To the Editor:
I just finished reading Representative Steube’s Jan. 17 newsletter to his constituents. Disappointingly, he is not going to try to build unity. He promotes negative messaging about parties other than his own, making it “them” and “us.” This is sad, considering one of the greatest needs we have now is for legislative members to work together to resolve the significant issues we face.
He states “the violence and lawlessness we saw on January 6th was completely unacceptable and I condemn rioting of any kind …” and then says, “however,” as though there is some excuse for that terrible day, and for those who perpetuated the lies that created mob mentality. He says we need to “focus on solutions that will help our district and the greater good of the nation” but chooses to focus on punishing Big Tech and pursuing legislation based on misinformation and lies about election violations.
I want my representative acting on all our behalves by attending to the issues of unemployment, health care access, and distribution of the COVID vaccine.
Please, Representative Steube, work for all of us. Use reasoned thinking and be well informed when deciding what to tell your constituents.
Next time reelection comes I will carefully review Stuebe’s representation abilities. Right now he seems to be pre-programmed and not “by the people or for the people.” I wish it were different.
Jerline Searle
Punta Gorda
Biden kills jobs, invites immigrants
To the Editor:
Congratulations Sleepy Joe; on your first day in office you have been able to shut down the pipeline construction which will take the jobs away from 731 union employees and another 1,000 service employees immediately. You have also been able to anger our closest ally and increase pollution by making trains transport the oil.
Of course all of us will have to pay more for our gas and oil. You were also able to join with your buddies throughout the world who have continued to pollute the atmosphere while we were able reduce our pollutants far exceeding the amount the Paris club asked for during the last four years.
You also were able to start the caravans of illegal immigrants by making sure that the wall would not stop their entry with their load of drugs and then take away citizens’ jobs, and collect the free stuff. Of course you took away several hundred jobs of the people building the wall while leaving all of the materials rotting in place. You were also able to squeeze in many more restrictions with your edits. Wow, you were able to do all of this under the cover of media darkness. Can we look forward to more tomorrow?
Mary Kay Thompson
Englewood
Can we recover from lies?
To the Editor:
I have not written for a while now as things in our country seems to are deteriorating continually and I hope we can recover. I am writing this on Jan. 13, one week after an attempted insurrection where thousands of misguided, delusional, and violent citizens stormed the Capitol of the United States.
It is also the day that the House of Representatives started the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.
How can so many people have believed in the total falsehood that the election was “stolen?”
It’s because they have fallen for the lies of a pathological liar who was supported and empowered by certain members of Congress who cherished their position over truth and their country, that we have just experienced an insurrection. These are people who should have known better.
A total of 147 Republicans signed onto a pledge to question the honesty of the election, the very type of process that put them into office and a process that is the very foundation of our Republic.
The tragedy of the insurrection is in the deaths, the destruction and the violation of the Capitol, our symbol of democracy.
And it’s all based on a lie, misrepresentations, and ignorance.
A good portion of my friends and former friends believe in these falsehoods. It is almost impossible the have an intelligent conversation with them as they have one leader.
I just hope intelligence and reason will prevail and we can make this a great country.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
Freedoms will soon be taken away
To the Editor:
It was late at night and I was browsing and reading “Free Republic” and “Breitbart.” All of sudden there was a loud pounding on my door. I opened it and found a crowd of black shirts screaming out loud. “Insurrectionist,” “seditionist.”
I was grabbed and dragged off to BLM headquarters. Under intense lights I was questioned over and over. “Have you ever voted for Trump? Have you ever questioned the fraudulent election? Do you own a red MAGA hat?” After answering in the affirmative, I was issued a ticket for boxcar number 45 to a deprogramming camp.
Crazy you say? Well get your head out of the sand. It’s starting to happen. Freedom of speech, only if you agree with the totalitarian Demoncrats. Speak at work — get fired. Support Trump — get cancelled. Ask questions about the election — lose your rights. If you agree with the one party, big tech, big corp and big media I accuse you of being un-American and being the real traitors.
For now have comfort in your fur-lined cages. Let’s start the count of Slo-Joe’s lies, like the promise of $2,000 before the Georgia election is now $1,400. Good luck on receiving another paltry $600. Unity my butt, not now, not ever.
Mark Volpi
Port Charlotte
Patriot Party a bad idea
To the Editor:
Patriot Party, has a nice sound to it, but make no mistake, their ideology is one of white supremacy.
The patriots were a group who opposed a monarchy and foreign interference in our new world. This is not that group.
These, oppose the 25 amendments to the original U.S. Constitution made into law as our Democratic Republic became more diverse and inclusive. These “originalists” want to go back to the 1776 ideas that only white man can dominate.
Those who join this party will be the seditionists of tomorrow, legislators will be the future autocrats and corporate donors will be racist supporters.
We the people, have just lived through four years of corruption, hypocrisy and lies and are not as gullible into believing that the Republican Party ever cared about the welfare of its people, but strove to enrich themselves on corporate lobbyists funding.
Republicans so-called fiscal responsibility (tax breaks for the super wealthy) has driven our deficit from $584M to $3.3T, our debt from $19.9T to $27.7T. The rich got richer and the poor got poorer.
Remember when the Proud Boys were just our friendly neighbors? We must be ever diligent and hold these people accountable for their words and deeds, or once again, will be struggling to maintain our democracy from violent insurrectionists.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
Life beyond politics
To the Editor:
I have been reading a lot of posts on social media that readers are documenting what life is like today with regards to gas prices, unemployment statistics, stock market numbers and then those posting the information appear to be planning to compare it to what life will be like when President Biden finishes his four-year term.
Will life be better or worse? Think about this. Since you have no control over what he is going to do — here are a few ideas that will work to help make your corner of the world a little bit better. Join a service club. There are dozens that are making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Help take care of that elderly neighbor, mow the lawn, paint a room, or maybe deliver a home cooked meal.
Do something for yourself and learn a new skill. Mentor a kid, from a single parent home, who may be finding life difficult at the moment. Volunteer. Lots of small ways, that probably will not get you much attention or accolades, but will make a difference. And don’t forget to hug your family. And regardless of what the Democrats or Republicans do or don’t do — your part of the world will shine a little bit brighter.
Stephen Lineberry
Lake Suzy
Clean water is essential
To the Editor:
Your article about Jack and Diane Boyer and Environmental Utilities is essential for clean water going into the future. As a commercial fisherman and captain, I am an advocate for clean water.
Cape Haze, Knight Island and Palm Island are critical barrier islands on the West Coast of Florida. After the eco-disaster of 2018, the bay was lifeless for three months. Millions of sea life from tarpon to sea turtles died from red tide. I witnessed green tide. Some of the 2018 problems were old septic tanks and sewer lines.
I am looking forward toward this great project breaking ground. Anyone who lives on the water, enjoys boating and fishing in clean water should also be excited about this project. We are blessed to live in paradise and I think it’s our duty to leave our children with healthy bays and clean water.
Austin Ruth
Englewood
