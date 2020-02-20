Vote against Fraize was to empower developers
To the Editor,
I do not, for a second, believe that the City Council’s vote against Fred Fraize’s offer to volunteer had anything to do with his Facebook page.
This was merely used to divert attention from the real reason for their vote.
Fred is not some anti-development extremist, he has long proven his dedication and love for our community.
We all would like to see fair and reasoned decisions to better Venice.
Considering the very part time nature of the committee involved this shows the lengths to which developer interests will go to maintain their control over City Hall.
There are council members with either direct professional ties to developers or were supported by developer-funded dark money, we as concerned citizens need to closely watch this Council to make sure that our concerns are heard, valued, and acted upon. Watch what they do, not what they say.
Linda Roe
Venice
Replace Australian pines with native Florida trees
To the Editor:
According to University of Florida, there are three species of Australian pines (Casuarina) in Florida and each species is classified as invasive.
A photo presented at the Jan. 30 City Council meeting clearly shows the many, many saplings that must be mechanically mowed to prevent the park from being overtaken by the Australian pines — extensive maintenance in an era of low maintenance native landscaping.
Yes, they provide habitat for various bird species including hawks that prey on other birds and creatures; such birds also inhabit other areas around the island and beyond.
With their shallow roots, Australian pines are hazardous in high winds, one reason for other municipalities removing and replacing them with native species; it’s not just Venezia Park.
Shade, beauty and habitat can be provided by native trees, several examples of which were provided in the meeting, including Legacy Park where many Australian pines were replaced with native trees.
C. Pilkin,
Venice.
Disappointed with Neunder, City Council decision
To the Editor:
It was disappointing to read that Joe Neunder and members of the Venice City Council voted to deny Fred Fraize a seat on the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
Mr. Fraize is a former Council member, American veteran and his credentials and background make him well qualified to serve on several city boards.
During his term of office, he worked in the best interest of all the residents of the city.
He never shared his national political views but simply worked on issues important to our community.
I wonder if Mr. Neunder reviews the social media postings of all the applicants appointed to city boards. I think not since that would leave him little time to be an effective City Council member.
Applicants selected for city boards should be reviewed for their qualification to do the job and serve the city and not for their political views.
We don’t need partisan politics in our city government. What we do need is to get the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals up and operating and former City Council member Fred Fraize is the right person the help make that happen.
I urge the Council to reconsider his appointment.
Barbara Desmond
Venice
Letter about ‘tantrum’ was oozing with irony
To the Editor
The recent letter regarding the House Majority leader’s so-called tantrum, is oozing irony to say the least.
Our nation and the world are exhausted from this so-called president’s continuous tantrums and mindless rantings since his election.
His whining, viscous attacks on those who dare to voice a different opinion, infantile name calling, and “woe is me” carrying on from his Twitter feed, have made us a joke in the rest of the world, and he now systematically undermining our Constitution and rule of law.
The longer we shield our eyes, cover our ears, and silence our voices the deeper we fall.
Vote in November to ensure an extended time out for this 300-pound baby.
Pamela Siderski
Venice
President deserves a swift kick back to Trump Tower
To the Editor:
Well, we all saw Donald Trump throw a tantrum when handing Pelosi a copy of his State of the Union speech and then refuse to shake her hand as all past presidents have done. He ignored the fact that the president is invited to present the State of the Union speech in the House chambers by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
He then proceeded to turn the speech into a pep rally, with the childish senators reacting like high school students cheering for the team.
His behavior was appalling. Just right for a 75 year old immature man who was spoiled from birth. His grab for power fits his behavior as the vindictive, playground bully.
He has now taken on the roll of monarch with his strings being pulled by sycophantic congressional Republicans, Attorney General Barr, the DOJ and FNC, the Fake News Channel (Fox TV).
What he really needs in addition to the hard kick, is to be sent back Trump Towers, along with his Romanov family.
John Salvaggi
Venice
If Pelosi needs spanking, does Trump need soap in mouth?
To the Editor:
I find it interesting that one of your readers thinks a woman needs ”a good smack” because he didn’t like her behavior. Oh, really?
The reader equates Nancy Pelosi’s “appalling” and “obscene behavior” to a 6-year-old “brat.”
With respect to the president’s use of expletives and obscene language at official events does the reader think the president needs to have his mouth washed out with soap for such language?
And what would he have the president undergo for his constant lying and mistruths?
Nancy Holt
Venice
With Trump, democracy is in serious trouble
To the Editor:
Wake up, Americans!
Our democracy is in very serious trouble. It is threatened by an emboldened Donald John Trump.
He clearly did not learn his lesson, as several Republican senators claimed after they found Trump not guilty in the so-called U.S. Senate impeachment trial.
Trump’s latest interference in his friend Roger Stone’s sentencing shows there is no limit to which Trump will go to dictate what happens in our already imperiled justice system. This is what despots and dictators do.
Chief Justice Barr is not America’s attorney general. He represents Donald John Trump and only Donald John Trump. America’s attorney general’s mandate is to represent American justice for all. Barr does not represent you or me or American justice as we knew it before Trump.
Take notice Americans.
In the next nine months this may be the least of what Trump’s dictatorship will do.
Trump’s message is: If you disagree with this president, you will be next.
Wake up citizens! World history shows that if you don’t take notice and action, you will soon be living in a dictatorship.
Margaret McLaughlin
Venice
History: Socialism is as American as apple pie
To the Editor:
I’ve heard the word “socialism” used by some as a swear word. The intention is to discredit Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. It is also used to smear liberal ideas like the Green New Deal, suggesting a connection between socialism and communism. Yet when the Soviets seized power in Russia in 1917, their initial victims were not the capitalists, it was the Socialists they hunted down first.
I wonder if many of these critics know the history of socialism in America. How socialism gave us the eight hour work day, the five day work week, the 40 hour work week, overtime pay, collective bargaining, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Are these things dangerously un-American? Who wants to eliminate them now? Who thinks these programs are wrong-headed European nonsense?
I wonder if these critics know some of the greatest presidents of the 20th century promoted socialist programs, including Teddy Roosevelt (national health care), Franklin Roosevelt (Social Security and collective bargaining), Lyndon Johnson (Medicare and Medicaid) and Barack Obama (who finally gave us national health care). How many “real Americans” in retirement are willing to give up their Social Security and Medicare out of their sense of moral outrage over socialism? Not me, I’m grateful for these things. Don’t let fear and anger overtake your sense of what is fair and good for all of us.
Finally, those who are concerned about socialism in America should consider that many believe our current president is a Russian puppet, at least since 2001 when Putin gave a bankrupt Trump $6 billion to keep his buddy afloat (source: The New Republic for July 13, 2017). Russia, while no longer promoting the broken-down religion of communism, remains a corrupt dictatorship led by murderous oligarchs.
Is pandering to a murderous dictator like Putin more American than socialism?
Dennis Higdon
Venice Gardens
Reasons not to support Trump presidency
To the Editor:
The reasons why I do not support Donald Trump’s presidency:
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what my parents stood for and did on a daily basis.
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what my faith directs me to stand for and do on a daily basis.
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what true leadership instructs me to stand for and do on a daily basis.
How we see ourselves and our role in society is how we will judge Donald Trump’s presidency.
Bishop Sheen stated “Civilization is always in danger when those who have never learned to obey are given the right to command.” — Ronald Courtney, Venice
Amy Klobuchar’s has a path to victory
To the Editor:
Although Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders supporters will disagree with me, the most significant numbers to come out of Iowa and the New Hampshire primary are not the names of the “winners” but the combined scores of the progressives (Sanders and Warren) and the moderates (Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar).
Viewed under that lens, the progressive wing of the party is lagging behind. In New Hampshire, Sanders and Warren combined to amass 35% of the vote. The evolutionary more moderate wing of the party took 52% of the vote (Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Biden). More importantly, the more moderate candidates hold 36 of the delegates and the more progressive candidates have 29 (or 55% and 44% respectively).
Among the three moderates, the one who stands out is Amy Klobuchar. She is strong, straight talking, experienced, and a woman. Being a woman is an advantage in the general election.
Who is better situated to highlight the boorish behavior of Donald Trump than a woman? Who is better positioned to bring Elizabeth Warren’s supporters into the fold? I want a candidate who is sharp, knowledgeable and able to look Trump in the eyes at a debate and call him what he is, a liar and misogynist.
That person is Amy Klobuchar. — Gary Richardson, Venice
