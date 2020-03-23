Save some items for others, everyone
To the Editor:
Fellow Floridians, there is no food shortage.
Yes, you were advised to stock up on non-perishables in case someone in your household gets sick. But how does that translate in cleaning out the fresh meat case? The toilet paper shelf? The flour shelf?
Did you realize that means some family in need — not penniless, just out of the item — may not be able to get what they need? Please buy only what you need for the next few days.
Even in Italy, under severe lockdown, they can go to the market as often as they need to, and you can too.
Share with your neighbors and stop stressing the supply chain.
Grace S. Gagliardi
Nokomis
It’s time to finally pass ratification of ERA
To the Editor:
On March 22, 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was approved by Congress. An amendment to the Constitution must be ratified by 38 of the 50 states.
Last month Virginia, after 48 years, became the 38th state. President Trump, by memo, ordered the Department of Justice to stop the archivist from writing in Virginia’s vote and finalizing Constitutional equality.
The Florida Legislature had its chance to be entered into the history books by ratifying it and failed. Shame on you.
Now certain members of the government are trying to kill this amendment by claiming the deadline has passed for ratification. They want all the states to start the process all over again.
Please urge your senators, Rubio and Scott, to vote to remove the deadline.
The ERA reads: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Simply put, isn’t it?
All Americans are not equal under the law.
1. The gender pay gap is increasing, not getting narrower.
2. Physical and sexual violence against females is rising with more rape kits going untested.
3. Sex trafficking against women and girls continues to rise.
4. Access to reproductive health is being restricted.
I could go on and on, but I am limited to space.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
