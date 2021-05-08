SCFCS is impressive
To the Editor:
To the organizers and staff of SCF Collegiate School in Venice: Wow.
This relatively new charter school in Venice is firing on all pistons to deliver and delivered a surprisingly impressive graduation and academic program this year.
Anyone who has ever worked with a small, but dedicated staff attempting to implement a big vision event or implement a quality big scale feeling program for an organization would appreciate just what the ladies running this campus accomplished this week.
This graduation had a lot of moving parts, and the people behind it gave it a big personalized feel.
Everything from dropping off signs in the yards for graduating students and families ahead of the event, down to the tents, drink bins parking lot security and direction, logo pom-poms for the cars, pomp and circumstance music, live facebook delivery, and balloon photo arch post-ceremony.
Hats off indeed to Dr. Karen Peck, Michele Tipmann and staff who pulled off a grade A, tricky COVID-19 compliant drive-thru graduation. This parent knows how much work went into this and the whole school year.
You all have the benefit of the big SCF brand but are delivering the small private school feel you seem to be after. My son’s time here is now done, but I would be the first to recommend checking out this amazing new charter school.
Erin Lilly
Venice
Wellen Park is part of North Port
To the Editor:
The residents of Wellen Park (West Villages) moved here with full knowledge that we were part of North Port.
Thinking adults using (hopefully) common sense.
To those that want to separate us from the growing hub and focus of one of the most desirable, growing areas of the nation:
1. If you don’t like the way the local government is spending — then run for office and be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.
2. As the lyrics go in a famous Merle Haggard song: “If you don’t love it — leave it!”
3. Just as the rest of our country is going, stop trying to change everything we have and enjoy just because you think you know a better way for everyone else.
Finally, everything in our lives and in our country is being divided by anger and hate.
Isn’t it time for all of us to come together to get along in love and freedom. We are all free Americans but freedom is not “free.”
We cannot allow anger and division to destroy our freedom. Our creator — God — did not create us to be at each other’s throats. Be content and thankful that we are blessed to live in the best country in the world.
It may sound like a joyful dream — but try prayer. It really works — because prayer doesn’t always change the circumstances of our lives — unless God wants it — but it always changes the one praying.
Dan Ladigoski
Venice
Changed mind
on petition
To the Editor:
I signed the petition for West Villages to leave North Port. I also donated money to the effort.
However, after carefully reading the opinions of both sides, I’ve changed my position.
I believe that the deannexation will adversely affect the Wellen Park development, at a detriment to each of our homeowners. I also believe that additional fees will eat up any tax savings we’d have by leaving North Port.
Finally, I know we’ll have a bigger say in how our taxes are spent by remaining in North Port, than in the much larger Sarasota County.
I want my home to remain in North Port.
Allen Black
Wellen Park
Social distancing is a great thing
To the Editor
I love social distancing. I’m only sorry it took a worldwide pandemic to better educate people in the social graces such as respecting one’s “personal space”; covering one’s “pie hole” when they cough; observing basic good hygienic practices; and having the damned decency to avoid, face-to-face, spittle-laced conversations in tight public places.
I love the “six-foot rule” and I have been known to use my grocery cart, or whatever other vehicle at my disposal, to enforce it. Confidentially, I’ve voluntarily observed “social distancing” most of my adult life…well before the pandemic made it fashionable. The mere idea of “inhaling” what other people “exhale” makes me nauseous.
“Some people” have said “I” have asocial tendencies. However, merely taking my ex-wives’ testimony is not, I repeat “not” fair. Although, I’m sure “they” have some sympathizers out there, in the wild, whose uni-browed, hunter-gatherer ancestors snuggled in damp caves, for warmth.
Thank, I say, thank God for technology.
I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t always enjoy close, personal contact. I’ve often thought games like marriage should be played in quarters and governed by the same rules as flag football.
Where was I? Oh, yes…back off.
Paul Clause
Venice
Not getting what we want
To the Editor:
I believe that most Republicans and Democrats want the same things. However, I have been dismayed by what Republican politicians are doing in Florida.
Aren’t Republicans supposed to support the people, limit taxes and oppose big government?
Here is a sample of what Florida’s Republican legislature has been up to:
• Property insurance regulations were overhauled, which will result in higher insurance rates and more difficulty litigating, even though lawsuits typically occur when insurance companies balk at paying claims.
• No-fault auto insurance was repealed in both houses, which will result in higher rates and more uninsured drivers.
• It became harder for citizens to petition for issues we want addressed by Florida voters.
• It will now be harder to vote, which will cost taxpayers lots of money and was totally unnecessary.
• Locally, taxpayers paid for studies of Sarasota County voting districts ahead of the census, Republican commissioners changed them to their advantage and want to repeal single-member districts, which was approved by 60% of voters.
I hope Florida residents are paying attention and will vote out the Republican politicians who don’t care about us and what we want.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
Governor raised your taxes quietly
To Editor:
Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed legislation that is going to raise taxes on you and me.
Even worse, he did so solely to reduce corporate taxes.
Just one more example of the perverted priorities of Florida politics.
That’s right, the next time you purchase something from Amazon marketplace vendors, on eBay, or from other internet vendors, you’ll be paying sales tax.
Will the additional state revenue be invested in education, much needed infrastructure improvements, or our environment?
Nope, it will go first to decrease corporate unemployment tax contributions and then to reduce corporate rental taxes.
This is a direct shift of money from the pockets of Florida families struggling to get by into the coffers of large, profitable corporations.
Is it any wonder that DeSantis signed this into law in the dead of night? Perhaps he was hoping that you wouldn’t notice. But you’re smarter than that.
The next time you find yourself paying more out of pocket on needed purchases, remember that it was our governor and our Republican legislators who increased your taxes.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
There are no agreements today
To the Editor:
Well, it is official, there is no such thing as agreement in this country today. It is one side or the other, it is black or white, (and I am not talking about race) red or blue, right or left, liberal or conservative. But never ever agreement on any subject anymore.
Now I am 80 years old and do not see this changing in my lifetime, but only can only hope that it can get better for my son and his family.
A story said “Local residents unhappy after the release of genetically modified mosquitoes.” Unhappy about what, that science came up with a way to get rid of a potential, disease spreader that could save someone’s life. What is it, you do not want to kill a poor defenseless mosquitoes?
As Biden would say “come on man.” It’s like now we have a vaccine for COVID-19 that has been proven effective, but now we have 30% of angry old white men that now do not want to get it, but why? Nobody’s going to tell them what to do, especially if it is someone from the other side of the tracks so to speak.
I guess if someone from the right or left found a cure for cancer with a simple shot the other side would not take it. If that isn’t crazy and stupid I don’t know what is.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.