Nobody knew about Amazon plant plans?
To the Editor:
As a tax paying resident two miles from the newly announced Amazon facility in Venice and with the accolades over by governing elite, I am shocked at the lack of awareness and knowledge that such a large facility was approved without input from the surrounding community.
Our new mayor of Venice was clueless. He states just learning about the construction and then has the temerity to state that the impact on infrastructure is unknown.
Are you kidding me!
While not the largest facility that Amazon could have built, where that structure is being built will require significant intersection improvements never mind quality of life and traffic impact with trucks arriving and departing at all hours. Apparently this is the way things are done in Florida.
Can anyone in the region state what the traffic flows will be? Will truck traffic of all sizes and weight be able to traverse Jacaranda and side roads at will? Where is the impact study?
Jobs and opportunity are great, but this facility is in what was small and light industry may just continue the trend in this region to diminish the Florida lifestyle most of us migrated to.
Looks like a lot of questions to be answered by the decision makers who live elsewhere.
Robert (Bob) Ash
North Venice
Time for newspapers to tell truth about Trump
To the Editor:
It is about time that you start telling the truth!
Demand Trump’s impeachment and removal at impeachmentinquiry.org.
Robin Noland
Osprey
Help students get fresh fruits through volunteers
To the Editor
We’re in the season of fruit trees filled with star fruit, oranges, grapefruit, avocados to name a few.
It’s very sad to see it rot on the branches when so many people could very much enjoy it. Food banks, nursing homes, your neighbors.
Student Leadership Academy, an on Island Charter Middle School, has its students do volunteerism in Venice. Call us, we’ll come pick the fruit and pass it out to those in need.
You can make a difference. Call Student Leadership at: 941-485-5551 or 603-731-1759.
Thank you from The Parent Council.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Time to appreciate all that snowbirds bring to area
To the Editor:
The “faux” Floridians are at it early this season. A “faux” spent the first six decades of life in MA, PA, OH, IL, MI or MN. The former northerners moved to Florida 15 years ago. Now “faux” thinks he is an entitled direct descendant of Ponce de Leon.
About 30% of Florida residents were born in Florida. The “faux” were not born here. When the interlopers start sniping at the so-called ‘snowbirds’ they are waving a red (tide) flag, so to speak.
My barber appreciates the extra 10 haircuts plus tips. The local coffee shop owner appreciates the extra 10 coffees/pastries per week. The breakfast eateries appreciate the extra full tables 4 or 5 times a month. Restaurants, large and small, like the increased patronage. The wait staff appreciate the change from the regular short arms/deep pockets crowd. Likewise the pizza/sandwich/ice cream shops, alcohol emporia, small merchants, movie theaters, etc. Yearly profit margins can be very marginal.
Stop complaining about the increased wait times. Everybody waits.
Likewise, the traffic/driving. There are enough home grown “accident waiting to happen” drivers. Stop pointing fingers. Hey Snoopy, if you are traveling on the three-lane Englewood Road and cars are passing you left and right, your are in the wrong lane. Move to the travel lane.
Imagine a Snowbird-less winter or two. Paradise would revert to an insect, alligator, python, wild hog infested swamp.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
