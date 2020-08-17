Voting by mail isn’t so simple in Sarasota County
To the Editor:
Voting by mail: How simple can it be? Well ... You fill out the secret vote sheet and then mail it. Oops! You need to put “Sufficient postage” on the envelope. How much postage? Sufficient.
Now here is where the rub comes in.
The county cannot seem to determine the postage on an envelope and contents they provide for return of the vote.
It couldn’t be implied for them to have the post office determine the cost and then the county could place the notice of X-many cents in the place where we are to place the postage.
So ... we need to take the envelope to the post office, wait our turn, have the envelope weighed, then give the postal clerk the correct postage.
Voting by mail has become a (pain) not a better method of voting. How incompetent are the people who oversee voting by mail that they cannot mark the return envelope with the amount of postage necessary to place the envelope in our mail boxes?
We need change at the supervisor of elections office and leadership.
Bob Mathews
Nokomis
Attacks on Rose, Robinson have facts wrong
To the Editor:
Recent letters criticizing School Board candidates Karen Rose and Eric Robinson got the facts wrong. Both candidates choose to self-finance instead of fund raise during a pandemic.
Robinson was attacked for where his children attend school. Where a parent sends their children to school is their right. It was wrong to attack President Obama for sending his children to private school and it’s wrong to attack Robinson.
Karen Rose retired a month after Parkland and worked during Hurricane Irma, even though she was not required to per district records. Both Rose and Robinson are endorsed by Parkland parent Ryan Petty and the Sarasota School Police Department Union.
Let us ask Tom Edwards why he never volunteered in a Sarasota school or has not set foot in one in the two years he’s resided here? David Graham has never answered why he did not vote in the School Tax referendum or the last four School Board races, even though he was eligible to vote.
Rose has served 20,000 local families as a teacher, principal and executive director while Robinson has donated his entire district salary back to children during his term. The choice is clear, elect Karen Rose and Eric Robinson to the School Board.
Julie Brady
Osprey
Failing our friends, family, with COVID
To the Editor:
Ann C. Sullivan was in my graduating class of 1970 at Falls Church High School.
She was a kind girl who liked most everyone. She was rewarded with her large loving family.
Ann was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She lived in Spring Hill Florida.
Ann was 67 when she died Aug. 3, 2020 from COVID-19 complications.
Sadly, Ann was failed by us…
• who refuse stubbornly to wear a mask,
• who allow their children / grandchildren to socialize with their friends and return this hideous virus home
• who insist on gatherings with family and friends,
• the state, local and national (officials) who make confusing statements about the availability of testing/timely reporting and the promise of vaccinations, treatments and cures coming but most likely not in time for many of us and most of all never to Ann,
• officials who implemented and continue to operate an ineffective testing, tracking and isolation program,
• who we trust to lead us at the local, state and federal government levels but who refuse to acknowledge the seriousness of this monstrosity and set a proper thoughtful example to protect us from ourselves and our friends and family.
We all failed Ann and the other official 7,871 Floridians / visitors who died as of Friday, 8/7/2020, and the total dead in the U.S. (more than 160,000) and worldwide (more than 716,000).
We failed them because we watched silently.
Rest in peace sweet Ann.
Victoria Bischof
Venice
Thanks to the Venice Museum and Archives
To the Editor:
We’ve lived in Venice for over 30 years. A newcomer told us the hospital used to be a hotel. We were shocked. We contacted the Venice Museum and they encouraged us to work with the Laning Archives and Research Center on Milan Avenue, across from the library parking lot.
Jon Watson, curator and collections manager for the city of Venice/Division of Historical Resources, turned our request over to Clarke Pressly, a research volunteer.
Clarke collected old newspaper articles, photos and other pertinent data that we perused at LARC while wearing anti-virus gloves. Clarke’s thoroughness and professionalism are to be commended. We learned the hospital was previously a hotel and an apartment complex.
We also visited The Venice Museum. Outside the entrance we encountered a volunteer working in the Children’s Garden. The zinnias were spectacular. Thank you to the volunteers who maintain this lovely site.
What a treat walking through the museum’s rooms, reviewing Venice’s history. The exhibits were well done and thought provoking. We especially enjoyed the one on area fossils.
Kudos to the Venice Area Historical Society for its work in providing these facilities for residents and visitors. If you’re tired of staying home and worrying about COVID-19, get yourself over to the Museum. The safety precautions in place were more than adequate and we came away thankful for the wonderful morning we experienced.
Bob and Sybil Hoffmeyer
Venice
Time to rename Fort Hood; make it Fort Robinson
Aug. 28 will mark the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s initial meeting with Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, who signed Robinson to a professional contract.
Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color line on April 15, 1947 when he stepped onto Ebbets Field to play first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
In late July, both houses of Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes the Department of Defense to rename 10 military bases that are now named after Confederate officers. One of these bases is Fort Hood, in Texas, named after John Bell Hood who resigned his commission in the United States military to join the Confederate army.
Jackie Robinson is the most significant American to have ever been stationed at Fort Hood, where he served in 1944. While stationed there, Robinson encountered severe racism and discrimination, culminating in his court martial for refusing to move to the back of a military bus. This was 11 years before Rosa Parks. Later Robinson wrote, “I learned that I was in two wars, one against a foreign enemy, the other against prejudice at home.”
Please consider signing a petition to rename Fort Hood the Jackie Robinson Army Base. Doing so would be a modest but important step toward racial reconciliation. It would also offer the Army the opportunity to acknowledge an American icon, a military veteran who served his country with honor and distinction.
The link to the petition is: http://chng.it/fgjHgXvdxp. — Richard Zamoff, Venice
