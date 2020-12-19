Congress must pass COVID-19 response bill
To the Editor:
People here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. What is Congress not understanding about this emergency?
World Food Program projections are that global hunger will double, and thousands of infants will suffer or die of severe malnutrition. The WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF estimate 80 million children are at risk of vaccine-preventable disease for lack of access to regular health services. AIDS, TB, and malaria cases and deaths are projected to rise to levels we haven’t seen in years, according to the WHO and Stop TB.
As a regional volunteer for Dining for Women, I am committed to providing as much information as I can regarding the struggle of women and the families they support in the developing world. The COVID crisis has not been limited to U.S. impacts. Developing countries struggle with hunger and health issues under normal times and the pandemic has exacerbated this impact.
What can be more important for members of Congress right now than doing their job? I’m calling on our senators and representative to get creative, fight, prioritize, and not give up on passing an emergency COVID-19 package that includes at least $20 billion in funding for global health and nutrition to help those struggling in lower-income countries.
Janice Richards
Venice
Letter took quote out of context
To the Editor:
Both major parties are guilty of taking a phrase from a longer sentence and presenting it as the entire quote.
Norm Davidson’s letter, “Media is the enemy of the people” took it to the nth degree. He interpreted Hillary Clinton’s, “Do not concede under any circumstances” to mean that she knew the election was fraudulent.
But the complete quote is: “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”
What a difference. Clinton’s point was that Biden shouldn’t concede too early, but wait for the final results, just as President Trump has done. No one could read the entire quote and think she was talking about a fixed election.
Allen Black
West Villages
Letter ignores facts on election
To the Editor:
A recent letter, “Without inquiry, results suspect,” needs a little clarification for the writer.
He inferred how the Supreme Court took took the easy way out. I guess that would include the three judges appointed by Trump and the three existing Republican appointees, sounds like a conspiracy to me.
He stated “there now exists hundreds of whistle-blower affidavits of voting process violations” none of which made it to any of the courts prior to the USSC.
I guess AG Barr hand picked by Trump disregarded them when he said “to date we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome.”
Chris Krebs former head of the Cybersecurity Agency hand picked by Trump also chose to ignore them when he said “their is no foreign power that is flipping votes, there is no domestic actor flipping votes,” and “We did it right...this was a secure election.”
Both of which are government agencies the writer said “will make the people accept the outcome.”
Regarding his statement “many changes made in the last couple of years by by Democratic controlled states that allow mail in ballots,” he might want to re-think that, Michigan-Democratic governor, Republican Legislature, Pennsylvania- Democratic governor, Republican Legislature, Wisconsin-Democratic governor, Republican Legislature ... the best for last: Georgia-Republican governor, Republican Legislature.
A fact the writer probably didn’t know or chose to ignore: the 2016 Republican Primary. Ted Cruz won Iowa and beat Trump. Here’s Trump’s quote “Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz in the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified.” Sound familiar?
Anytime he loses it’s someone else’s fault or the result of fraud or cheating by the person who beat him.
Larry Basta
Venice
Circus was cruel to animals
To the Editor:
Kim Cool’s recent article states that Gunther Gebel-Williams “loved his animals and they loved him back.”
In his book, “The Circus Kings,” Ringling Bros. founder Henry Ringling noted that tigers and lions are “chained to their pedestals, and ropes are put around their necks to choke them down. … They work from fear.”
While neither Ms. Cool nor I nor anyone can know exactly what an animal is thinking or why they do what they do, it seems more likely that animals perform stupid tricks not out of love, but because they know failure to do so will lead to future beatings. In nature, bears don’t ride bikes or wear tutus, tigers don’t jump through flaming hoops, and elephants don’t tumble in unison, twirl in tight circles, or perch on tubs.
The November/December 2011 issue of Mother Jones Magazine featured an article titled “The Cruelest Show on Earth: Bullhooks. Whippings. Electric shocks. Three-day train rides without breaks. Our yearlong investigation rips the big top off how Ringling Bros. treats its elephants.” Extensive evidence (USDA reports showing violations of the Animal Welfare Act, whistleblower accounts, undercover videos, etc.) of routine and systematic abuse inflicted on elephants by Mr. Gebel-Williams and other Ringling employees is well-documented. I encourage readers to check out this article, it is available online.
I admire Ms. Cool’s passion for our community and our history, but creating an alternative reality regarding how Ringling treated animals is ignoring the elephant in the room.
Stewart David, Venice
Merry Christmas to our debt
To the Editor:
Merry Christmas. Now for the bah humbug.
Our representatives vote to keep the flow of funding so another vote to press such to occur to keep the government open.
Our nation continues to accept debt. Years ago, it was indicated that such does not matter. How so? If I acquire debt, it is deemed not acceptable situation reflects irresponsibility, affects credit and purchasing availability.
Would not the same apply to this nation?
As a nation, the expenses are more than what is required in many households. Most individuals have little cushion in that financial area and that debt continues.
Another factor, the extensive salaries of many associated in government and the bail out of various institutions or in transportation areas while CEOs and commissioners pocket great funding amounts.
So the government votes to float more money to remain open yet restricts businesses after forcing closure and dependence for assistance.
More people become dependent on some assistance that path for socialism-communism widens. Shame on us for doing such to a fine nation.
So bah humbug — Merry Christmas.
Sheryl Armstrong
Sarasota
Septics are bad for us, environment
To the Editor:
Conventional septic systems have long been pointed to as a cause of water quality degradation in Florida, given they only reduce 30% of total nitrogen from domestic wastewater before releasing the wastewater to the environment.
Nitrogen pollution from conventional septic systems can contribute to harmful algal blooms including red tide. Having lived in Nokomis most of my life, I know how detrimental these red tide events can be. They impact our ecosystem, our fisheries, our local economy, and our health.
It is important that we look for ways to reduce the nitrogen load we are contributing to our coastal waters.
The Alligator Creek watershed in South Venice would be a good place to start. This watershed was first developed starting in the 1950s and consists of over 6000 homes served by conventional septic systems. Considering these septic systems’ age, high density, and proximity to the coast, they are likely a major contributor of nitrogen to Alligator Creek as well as Lemon Bay.
An engineer study from 2002, paid for by Sarasota County and conducted by Hazen and Sawyer, recommended connecting the Alligator Creek watershed to a vacuum sewer system. This study estimated the cost for each household to connect to a vacuum sewer system to be $12,587.
Alternatively, septic systems capable of enhanced wastewater treatment were estimated to cost between $13,310-$15,336. These options cost roughly 30-35% more than a conventional septic system but reduce more than double the nitrogen from wastewater before it is released to the environment.
Joe Molenda
Nokomis
U.S. headed for misery
To the Editor:
I have written to you many times but this time I can honestly say that a Biden/Harris admin scares me to death. I think about what will happen to America and her people just makes me shake inside and I think at my age that I should not have to feel so terrified.
Why would anyone vote for them? What people think amazes me. Now I am one of those persons who sees someone as being too short of a dozen and then that leaves Harris. I only know two people who voted for them. How could Americans been so fooled?
You may think Trump as bullish but he put America and us first before anything else. For once we had someone who was proud of us.
He made this country great until COVID hit. To have a president proud of us and fight for us was a first. Please tell me the next four years will be good? The future of this country is in peril now. I feel it is headed for misery and tears.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
80 million people say Trump is a loser
To the Editor:
To quote Gabriel Sterling, a top election official to the Secretary of State’s office in Georgia, “a 20-year-old contractor who worked for the voting machine called Dominion in Georgia has received death threats. The 20-year-old had a noose image saying he should be hanged for treason.”
You have a Trump campaign lawyer saying the “ex cyber chief should be taken out at dawn and shot.”
Now Trump is going to announce his 2024 election rebid on the day that Biden will be inaugurated.
Biden won the election with 80 million votes — 80 million people do not want Trump in the office.
Give it up Rudy and Trump. Quit trying to incite violence. Trump you are a loser and 80 million people said so.
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
How will President Trump exit?
To the Editor:
Could the following be final episode of Trump’s four year “reality show?”
Shortly after Jan 1, 2021, President Trump resigns, citing election fraud of monumental proportions that without question rigged the result. Vice President Pence takes the office of president until Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan 20, 2021, pardoning Mr. Trump from any and all possible future indictments by the U.S. Justice Dept.The result:
1.) Mr. Trump never has to concede.
2.) Mr. Trump does not have to appear at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
3.) Mr. Trump appears to be a patriot and hero in the eyes of millions of his followers for highlighting a need to reform our corrupt election procedures.
4.) Gives Mr. Pence an opportunity to show his undying loyalty to Mr. Trump, while becoming (albeit briefly) the president of the United States.
5.) Only jurisdictions other than the United States could ever take Mr. Trump to court.
End of drama. Lights fade. Curtain closes
Don’t rule this out. In the words of Donald J. Trump, “Let’s wait and see.”
Robert N. Philips
Englewood
Let’s define conspiracy theory
To the Editor:
The phrase of the year — conspiracy theory.
The people who throw them out there know they are lies.
The people who believe them are gullible and naive.
The result is the biggest division in the democracy of this country.
Nobody ever uses the words conspiracy fact.
Two definitions of the word theory:
a) A system explaining something based on principles independent of the facts.
b) the sphere of abstract knowledge or speculative thought.
If people spent less time believing this garbage and more time looking at fact check perhaps the loud and vicious rhetoric would calm down and the people of this country could come together.
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
Did illegal residents vote in election?
To the Editor:
If you are in this country illegally, you have no right to vote and tell us what to do. Yet, you are, because of your vote. Illegals who do vote are telling us indirectly how to run our country because you will have a voice on who is elected.
Politicians spend billions of dollars to get our vote and that includes the illegals. That is like someone else is running our country instead of just our citizens. I’m sure this illegal vote has a lot to do with winning or losing an election and they have no right to have a say in who runs this country.
Out politicians should be limited and each equal in what they spend. They spend billions and whoever raises or collects the most money wins the election. If they couldn’t raise that kind of money maybe e would be able to get honest people running for office.
Not all politicians are dishonest. We know a lot of honest ones, so let’s see we get all those that are honest putting America first and not their pockets or special interest people. Let’s keep America great.
Anna Spielhaupter
Port Charlotte
Disappointed in Trump supporters
To the Editor:
Disappointed and irate. People are still believing this self-centered jerk.
Republican he is not. I understand the need to stick up for party. This man is a con artist and proven liar. Really, hundreds of thousands of dead people voting, 10s of thousands votes hidden under a rock (big rock?), machines flipping votes. Conspiracy without proof.
Democrats are not evil. They are not anti-American nor “socialists.” They are your brothers, sisters, neighbors, friends. They love America just as much as you. We disagree and that’s OK, we debate and compromise. Yes compromise, we don’t all get what we want. Trump just wants it all his way. That’s a dictatorship and socialist.
Trump has been taking you down this road for four years. Shutting out Congress, trying to shred the Constitution’s checks and balances. Trying to create oligarchs, to keep power.
Trying to overturn a fair election by trying to order governors and legislators to change the outcome by throwing out votes he does not like. With bribery? Trump is using Putin’s playbook.
Just think about what he has done. Yes, he has thrown a few bones to the party, but look further past all the lies. He’s only out for himself always will be. He was not kidding when he said he would be president for the next 15 years.
Can it be that the 49% that voted for Donald, is themselves just self-centered, self-important people, that they can’t wear a mask? They only care about themselves. Disappointing.
Jeff Gram
Port Charlotte
Trump never cared about you
To the Editor:
Many think that fraudulent votes were cast only for President-elect Biden; none for soon-to- be ex-President Trump.
Recounts deliver unanticipated results. One Michigan county recount had Biden gaining 17 votes; Trump losing five.
“You Don’t Always Get What You Want “ (The Rolling Stones).
A basic principle of propaganda: If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. They don’t realized they have been propagandized.
Sir, did you get tired of winning?
Every time Rudy the rug rat opens his mouth, he drives another nail into Trump’s coffin.
What is Trump’s endgame? He would prefer to be the victim rather than the loser that he is. He wants to get his hands on the $200,000,000-plus he is raising.
Trump joins the ranks of the other 23 one-term presidents, an ignoble band of mediocre incompetents.
No Mount Rushmore for him.
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs while 2,000 Americans a day die from the coronavirus. He couldn’t care less.
Imagine an administration leaving office, not with honor, but with pardons.
Joe and Jane America do you think Trump cares about you. He doesn’t. He despises you.
Don’t you get it yet?
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Biden doesn’t face tough questions
To the Editor:
Trump haters and the bias media touted Trump’s “heel spurs” to incite vets, yet ignored the fact Biden dodged the draft during Vietnam era. Instead, he was able to coast into a lifetime of mediocre politics, always toeing party line and becoming a multi-millionaire in the process.
His campaign consisted solely of blaming Trump for all the ills of the China virus from his teleprompter. The media never questioned him about a platform and censored shady dealings with son, Hunter. Neither Obama, Hillary, or Harris thought him fit to run, but ironically, he had to take as a running mate the one who had criticized his racist past to sway Black voters. His cabinet consists of lobbyists and has-been swamp creatures. He is merely a puppet that dances to strings pulled by a radical left for a socialist tax and spend agenda and if he stops dancing enough, they will quickly replace him somehow, with their darling, Harris.
Surely, he will try and take credit if warp speed vaccine works, if not, it’s Trump’s fault. He thinks he got a mandate because about half the voters opted for him (must be many “I voted” stickers on tombstones). The other half voting proved an old adage that you can fool some people, some time, but not all the people, all the time.
Ernest Swanson
Port Charlotte
If you care, wear a face mask
To the Editor:
I wanted to write a letter to you expressing my concerns regarding wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a health care employee, I have witnessed many situations where people are still in denial that face masks help prevent the virus spread.
I have seen many patients suffer from this disease and unfortunately pass due to someone that was not following the safety guidelines. I have seen many people not wear face coverings or wear them in various styles: dangling from one ear, pulled down below the nose, or resting below the chin. These common mistakes decrease the effectiveness of masking and increase the wearer’s risk of catching and spreading the disease.
Many people who have COVID-19 don’t show symptoms but can still spread the virus through droplets that escape from the mouth when speaking, sneezing, and coughing. Scientists have proven that masking lowers COVID-19 cases, even in the long term.
It is crucial to protect not only yourself but everyone else around you. Wearing a mask is imperative to stop the spread of COVID-19. With the reasonable and prudent actions of 6-foot social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and exercising good hand hygiene, we can keep each other safe. We all have the responsibility and a role to play in controlling this disease.
Jannyre Diaz
Port Charlotte
