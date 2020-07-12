Venice mayor should move to Chicago
To the Editor:
I just read about the incident with the Venice Police Department when you expressed your deep concern for the Black Lives Matter movement.
As I strongly believe that the citizens of greater Venice are also deeply concerned about All Lives and that the VPD has the criminal situation well in hand locally, I would suggest that you go to Chicago.
I’m sure you follow the news and have read about the Blacks killing Blacks every day — from 1-year-old children to 90-year-old grandmothers.
No one seems to be organizing any protests to stop these senseless murders. The local Chicagoans would certainly welcome someone with your background and experience to help resolve their problems.
The citizens of Venice would be happy to see you leave.
Dick Longo
Venice
Criticism of Venice mayor is overblown
To the Editor:
I am interested in the letters criticizing the mayor of Venice, published in your July 8, edition.
Somewhat frequently a Facebook page I publish, about 3,000 “followers” receives groups of similar comments. I have found that in some cases they were stimulated by a source, to write, attacking the political philosophy of various posts. These comments are often from out of town, others easily linked to a political party or follower. As I read the letters you received, they have a very similar sound to me.
I support the police, and as mayor, I visited, had breakfast with, and many positive contacts with officers, captains, police chiefs, etc. I also know from experience that police personnel, like mayors, are not always perfect and should be accountable to the public for review.
Weeks ago, when the 34285 ZIP Code had 10 cases of COVID-19, the mayor moved to require masks downtown. None of the other six Council Members would even second his motion so it could be discussed. As of yesterday there were 45 cases in 34285. Area ZIP Codes linked to Venice have even higher incidence.
The mayor has apologized for inquiring of officers questioning a suspect, after receiving criticism about possibly endangering the officers by distracting them.
This criticism is very overblown.
First, an officer could have asked the mayor to stand back for a few minutes to allow the processing. Second, one officer cold have watched the suspect, while the other spoke with the mayor. It is my understanding there was no threat to the officers.
He did not in any way challenge the officers by all accounts.
What we seem to have as a political issue made of a legitimate interest by the mayor of a police procedure, which seems appropriate to me. Would his appearance at a water main break, or a fire, or accident, be inappropriate? He is the elected mayor, after all.
My intention in writing is to reply to unjust commentary, politically inspired it seems to me.
Ed Martin
Venice
Safety should be paramount for school district
To the Editor:
I am not comfortable with the plan to send every child back to school every day of the week starting in August.
Some areas of Florida are mandating masks and scaling back reopening due to the worsening pandemic; is this really the time to send our children back to school? Florida school districts have been making plans to keep children and their families safe by considering many options, such as total online learning, part-time school attendance paired with online learning and limiting class sizes to allow for social distancing.
I’m skeptical, however, that children will be able to wear masks correctly all day. Some children and their family members have underlying heath conditions, some children live in homes with elderly family members, and the same holds true for teachers and others working in schools so a one size fits all mandate isn’t appropriate.
Online learning isn’t the ideal but we could send children to school year round to allow them to catch up as soon as this crisis is over. Education is important but there are other options besides allowing children, educators and family members to die or end up with permanent physical impairments caused by the coronavirus.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
Mail-in voting should be funded for this year
To the Editor:
This election is the most important in my lifetime — but this national crisis will make it difficult for many to participate in it.
That’s why voting rights experts agree: Americans must be able to cast a ballot by mail to ensure that they can safely and securely vote this year. Trump and his cronies are wrong: Mail-in voting is not a means to rig the vote. In fact, Trump himself has voted by mail numerous times.
Funding has already been approved by the House, so it’s far past time for the Senate to step up and make sure that voting is safe, fair, and accessible for everyone.
While no voting system is perfect, we already know voting by mail works. Multiple states already conduct their elections almost entirely by mail, with incredibly high turn-out rates. According to The New York Times, in the 2018 midterms, states that allowed voting by mail had, on average, a 15.5% higher turnout than states that did not.
Increasing voter participation is a universal good that benefits everyone — and our elected leaders should want everyone that’s eligible to vote.
In this election, perhaps more than any other before it, voters deserve the chance to elect leaders who will protect their health and their safety, governing with their interests in mind.
I’m grateful that my representatives allocated some funds to expand vote-by-mail and other election assistance measures like early voting, but I am counting on Congress to recognize the greater need to protect our democracy and the health of their constituents. States need an additional $3.6 billion in federal funding right now.
We have to protect our elections before it’s too late.
Todd Galvin
Nokomis
Taking up offer to find what president has said
To the Editor:
A recent letter took people to task for so much “vitriol and hate for our president.” She suggested “try listening to what the president actually said and not what the media tells you he said.”
I took her up on that and compiled a short list of the presidents actual quotes, which are easily verified:
1) “an extremely credible source called my office and told me Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud ...”
2) “If I win I may never see my property — I may never see these places again. But because I’m going to be working for you. I’m just not going to have time to go golfing, believe me. Believe me, believe me folks ...”
3) “Rosie (O Donnell) is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb. Other then that I like her ...”
4) “I look very much forward to showing my financials. Because they are huge ...”
5) “I’m a very stable genius ...”
6) “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her, wherever ...”
7) “China has been working very hard to contain the COVID virus. The U.S. greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will workout well. In particular on behalf of the American people I want to thank President Xi ...”
I could go on but space is limited. The writer closed with a saying from her mother “if you can’t say something nice about someone then don’t say anything at all.
My father too had a favorite quote “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”...
Larry Basta
Venice
Editorial ties president to untruths
To the Editor:
In your editorial of July 1, you falsely assert that President Trump urges those at his rallies and speeches not to wear masks. Not satisfied with that lie, you try to tie him to a ridiculous assertion that the Wuhan, China, virus is a hoax.
Even the NY Daily News, a publication as leftist as the Gondolier, admits that Trump has urged people to wear masks. He also has said that it’s voluntary, and the reason he rarely wears one is that he’s tested for the virus regularly.
While I understand that your political sentiments are reflected in your editorials, you should consider telling the truth in them.
Al Lovasz
Venice
President Trump remains the Great Denier
To the Editor:
Your president, the great denier, has called childhood vaccinations dangerous, denied climate change, promoted fracking with no regard to our groundwater, removed restrictions on pollution, ignored Russian election interference and bullied his way through these and other looming disasters.
He has finally found something he cannot deny or bully his way through: COVID-19, and yet he continues to do so. The United States likes to believe it leads the world, and it does, in COVID deaths and new infections.
While most of the world, including the “s-hole” countries of Africa, took steps to flatten their curves and save millions, the great denier demanded the U.S. reopen quickly since he was sure this pandemic would “magically go away.”
His Republican governor stooges like DeSantis, with no regard to science, followed in a lemmings march over a cliff that will eventually lead to more than 200,000 American deaths.
Now they stare like deer in a headlight while 50,000 new cases emerge every day.
You can’t bully a virus, you cannot deny overflowing hospitals. DeSantis needs to act now by making masks mandatory (first offense warning, second $50 fine, third a day in COVID-infested jails). He needs to make all inside gatherings of 10 or more people illegal (same punishments).
And we all need to trust science, not some bragging narcissist with no regard for human life. — Dennis Higdon, Venice
Karen Rose has record of leadership for district
To the Editor:
A recent letter regarding the Sarasota Tiger Bay School Board Forum with candidates Karen Rose and David Graham took issue with Karen Rose’s desire that community stakeholders, such as students, parents and staff be included in School Board decisions.
Karen Rose has correctly diagnosed the current dissatisfaction with the School Board majority members’ refusal to include stakeholders in decisions that affect our community’s ability to provide in-put on critical decisions.
Karen Rose’s ability to include stakeholders input has earned her the endorsements of the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association and the Sarasota County School Police Union.
When discussing proposed budget cuts, Graham appeared caught off guard and said he would look at “ancillary” costs. Karen Rose responded with a example of “ancillary costs” with the suggestion that replacing the extra layer of administrators the former superintendent had added with guidance councilors and social workers would generate substantial savings.
In addition, she gave the example of how under her leadership, the Sarasota County Middle Schools reached their highest achievement on record.
With regard to the current board dysfunction, Karen Rose has a record of proven leadership and service to over 20,000 local families. Karen Rose’s election will lead our district back to it’s rightful focus on excellent teaching, student achievement and parental and community involvement. — Julie Brady, Osprey{/div}
West Villages is not a cash cow for North Port
To the Editor:
As a West Villages resident, I was recently asked to fill out a Budget questionnaire for North Port. The first question of the questionnaire was to ask for my definition of “Fiscal Responsibility.”
Fiscal Responsibility is not: spending $12 million on a waterpark, not to mention the insurance premiums. The daily fee for residents to the Aquatic center is $6 — $8, not cheap for the “common folk” as referenced in a previous Letter to the Editor who seems to think West Villages is a bottomless pit of obligatory tax revenues.
The design and engineering services currently underway for Warm Mineral Springs Improvement Project is $1,374,125.
According to the June 10, 2020 story in the Venice Gondolier, the projects at completion would total more than $30 million.
Hiring a full-time archaeologist (salary $51,000) on the premise that the current Sarasota archaeologist North Port uses might someday retire although there are no current plans to do so.
What about using a college professor or a retired archaeologist on a per diem basis?
West Villagers for Responsible Government has exposed Mayor Debbie McDowell’s secret eavesdropping on its March 23 Cisco Webex meeting hosted by the West Villagers for Responsible Government. North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke stated any discussion of de-annexation is “selfish” as if it is West Villages duty to finance whatever North Port imagines.
West Villages is perceived to be a cash cow that North Port appears bent on milking until dry or de-annexation.
— Richard Ferry, West Villages
A cautionary truth about U.S. health care
To the Editor:
A few years ago, my 55-year-old son, living in New England, needed medical attention.
As a self-employed contractor, he had carried private insurance for himself and his family for years until the cost became prohibitive.
He applied for Obamacare. A month before this plan took effect, he experienced shortness of breath and went to the ER at his nearby community hospital.
He was diagnosed with pneumonia, given some pills, and sent home with a $2,000 bill. The hospital explained monthly ER costs were divided by the number of monthly patients.
A month later he returned to the ER with more severe breathing problems. The attending physician immediately ordered him transported by ambulance to a major urban hospital. Strobes and sirens all the way.
He remained in the hospital for five days before they could do open-heart surgery to correct a previously unknown congenital defect and three days after that before he was released.
He has recovered fully and functions as a healthy, taxpaying, small business employer in his community.
The bill for this care was $529,000.
With his Obamacare policy now in effect, his out-of-pocket cost was $3,000 . Without it, he would have lost his home, his business, and possibly, his life.
Don’t tell him Obamacare is no good. Tell Donald Trump to keep his hands off it.
— Edward White, North Port
No right to riot
To the Editor:
Almost everyone agrees that the killing of George Floyd was tragic and unlawful. The officers involved are under arrest and deserve punishment.
Most also agree the vast majority of police officers are law abiding citizens personally and professionally. Using this incident to indict all law enforcement is also an injustice.
The solution of liberals and the radical left is to defund or disband police, rendering law enforcement powerless. That is not the answer.
In cities such as New York, Minneapolis and Seattle, where police now have their hands tied, crime is at least double the national average or higher. Groups like Black Lives Matter ignore the circumstances of police involved shootings when quoting their statistics.
They also fail to mention that more police officers die in shootings than do victims of law enforcement shootings. Cases where someone dies or is mistreated should always be reviewed and reform implemented when appropriate.
Peaceful protest is guaranteed under the Constitution, but there is no right to riot and destroy property. Protesters have moved from a demand for police reform to a violent attempt to seize power and undermine authority.
It is time to support the police in the legal execution of their duties.
— Stephen Guffanti, Sarasota
Remember advice of wise in times of unrest
To the Editor:
In this dangerous and stressful time of sharp social unrest we should all heed the wisdom of insightful thinkers from the past.
Martin Luther King Jr., Mohandas Gandhi and Henry David Thoreau, each in his own very eloquent way, gave this timeless advice: Treat everyone with respect, regardless of their race, economic status or position in society.
Each of us, and this includes police officers and politicians as well as ordinary citizens, can help bring a change toward a better world by refusing to imitate aggressors and, instead, just following the golden rule.
Or, as the Rev. King taught: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
Time to understand, fight institutionalized racism
To the Editor:
Since the late 18th century when George Washington was elected our first president, America has been viewed as a beacon of light for freedom and justice. A look back in history shows us that the path to a more just society for all has been long and difficult.
Our country was founded on the idea that all men were created equal but 12 of our presidents were slave owners. It took a civil war to end slavery in 1865 and another 100 years to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 banning discrimination in employment, schools and public places.
Now we have massive demonstrations and protests all across the nation and indeed all over the world demanding the end of institutional racism.
Freedom is never freely given. It must be earned, and the price is often high.
Randall Candea
Port Charlotte
Police departments need to be challenged for us
To the Editor:
The “brotherhood of law enforcement” is a very hard nut to crack. The makeup of these departments goes by their own set of rules, and they don’t like to be challenged in any matter.
This type of behavior has been going on for decades, with little push back from a mostly white America.
I say this because of a TV program I was watching last week showing a gentleman holding up a chart with the years 2000 through 2019 listed in a single row. After each year there was a number shown.
For the years 2000–2015 the number was 0; then in 2016 and again in 2017 the number was 1; and in the final year of 2019 the number was 2.
At this point I’m wondering what the numbers represented. Want to guess? I was shocked to hear that the numbers were the totals of how many police officer, in the line of duty, were convicted of first-degree murder.
So, the governors, mayors, and police chiefs of our states, cities and police departments need to set down new guidelines and enforce of them. Every officer needs to know up front, on day one, that their job is on the line for bad decisions that they make.
There will be “no good old boys club” (union reps) to sweep things under the rug. You mess up, you’re fired, period.
Anything short of this, we as citizens are just spinning our wheels and waiting for the next incident to happen again. — Ron Orlikowski, North Port
