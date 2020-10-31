Pachota stand against Amendment 2 is a shame
To the Editor:
I am annoyed but not surprised by Mike and Justin Pachota, the owners of Sharky’s with their stand against Amendment 2.
Recently Mike Pachota in a roundtable discussion stated that Sharky’s treats its staff like family and now Justin Pachota seems to be proud that their starting wage is $11 per hour.
In a standard work week $11 per hour after taxes is approximately $400 a week which works out to $1,200 a month and $14,400 annually.
The federal poverty guideline for 2020 indicates that an annual income of less than $12,760 for a single person is living in poverty.
In the Sarasota, North Port, Bradenton Metro area the average annual rent for a studio apartment is just under $10,000 annually leaving about $400 a month for utilities, food, transportation and health care.
If this is how the Pachota’s treat family then I for one am thrilled to not be part of their family. For the record, my companies starting wage for untrained, unskilled staff is $13 per hour and within six months they will be at $15 per hour ($28,000 annually) and it’s been this way since 2011, my staff are my most important assets and they are not disposable.
Lastly; no one has been hurt by my staffs pay rate, not even me. Shame on the Pachota’s for their fabrications designed to instill fear and for not paying a living wage to all of their “family.”
Paul Sloan
Venice
Kelly understands local needs
To the Editor:
According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, if we do nothing we are on a pace for global temperatures to increase 1.5 C by 2030.
NOAA is projecting an 8-inches sea level rise for our area by 2030. At 8 inches, half of Siesta Beach will be underwater.
The Center for Climate Integrity estimates that rising sea levels will create the need for $3 billion dollars in new sea walls in Sarasota and Manatee counties by 2040. Now is the time to enact policies at the state and local level to rapidly decarbonize our electric grid and transportation systems while at the same time create more clean energy sector jobs that will enable us to recover faster from the COVID-19 economic crisis.
As volunteer Organizers for the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100% Clean Energy Campaign we have been working with a dedicated team of volunteers since 2017 to get our local elected officials to put us on a path to 100% clean energy.
We recently sent out a pledge to all local candidates and Brian Kelly was the first to sign our pledge that if elected he will add the city of Venice to the growing number of over 165 cities and counties, including the city of Sarasota, and eight states that have passed 100% clean energy commitments since 2016.
He understands that we can address the economic crisis by addressing the climate crisis.
Lynn Nilssen and Sean Sellers
Organizers, Sarasota Ready for 100
U.S. needs President Trump
To the Editor:
So here we are. A few days out from the general election. Many important issues to decide. The most important for America is the presidential election.
This is not a beauty contest. Americans are not choosing their next boyfriend, husband, cousin, brother-in-law or nextdoor neighbor.
Presidential elections are about the political philosophy of each candidate and what forces are behind him.
One is the familiar face from 47 years of gorging at the public trough. A Trojan Horse for the radical left forces he is behest to.
If it is not about President Trump, then who? A mentally feeble President Biden? One of Vladimir Lenin’s “useful idiots.”
President Trump wants to preserve and restore the United States of America in the spirit in which it was founded. As voiced by The Declaration of Independence. A society following the rule of law. Guided by the Constitution. Liberty, justice and opportunity for honest, responsible, legal, law-abiding, productive, engaged citizens.
America needs a hard-nosed, take-no-guff chief executive to stand up for us on the world stage. We have him. Lets keep him.
Dennis Rodriguez
Venice
President is con artist
To the Editor:
There is an old saying “you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. A present day corollary to that saying would be the following: “You can’t make an effective leader and president out of a mediocre businessman, a marketer, a salesman, a con man, a B.S. artist, a narcissist,a misogynist, a pathological liar, a draft dodger or a person with zero experience in politics and government.
To put such an individual into the highest elected office in the nation, a position of potential world leadership, would border on insanity. It would result in confusion, chaos and corruption — exactly the situation America faces today.
I have lived through the Great Depression and am a World War II veteran. I saw the rise of Hitler and the Nazi party in Germany.
People say it can’t happen here. They are wrong.
Many right wing extremist groups are springing up around the country today. The KKK, white supremacists marching on Charleston, the Proud Boys, the boogaloo (movement) and others, dedicated to disruption and violence.
A new militia, recently formed, attempted to kidnap and harm the governor of Michigan, who is one of Trump’s favorite targets. The behavior of these groups is reminiscent of the Nazi storm troopers in Germany during the 1930’s.
They are a danger to the Great America Experiment and democracy in America.
I have observed the administrations of 16 presidents, none as outlandish and unprepared as Trump. He has set a new bar for the presidency. It now rests at ground level.
He has broken every norm of governing and his oath of office in demanding personal loyalty and subservience of all those in his orbit. No other president in American history has ever made such a demand.
As a long time Republican, I am appalled that the Republican Party has allowed Trump to destroy the party of Lincoln and all it has stood for.
He has turned Republican congressmen and women into a group of spinless, cowardly sycophants, violating their own oath of office. They are now Rinos or Trumpicans, not true Republicans.
In summary, to believe Donald Trump is fit, worthy and capable of being president is to believe in the tooth fairy. He is no more qualified to be president of this great nation than I am to be the Pope.
John Salvaggi
Venice
We must be better than this president
To the Editor:
When I was a child in rural South Carolina, I was worried about the George Wallace 1968 presidential campaign. I was horrified by the idea of someone so racist becoming our president.
My father reassured me that the most of the country did not hold the same attitudes as some of my classmates.
I am grateful in many ways that my father has not lived to see the Donald Trump presidency.
Trump has stoked the flames of racism like no other leader in recent history. Donald Trump was a huge promoter of the “Birther” lie about our first African American president.
When I was a young professional in New York in the 1980s, Donald Trump took a full page ad in the New York Times advocating the death penalty for five black teenagers wrongly accused of raping a woman jogger in Central Park. The five teenagers, known as the Central Park Five were fully exonerated and yet Trump never apologized.
He has used racial slurs according to his niece and others. He has characterized racist white supremacists as good people.
Trump thrives on chaos, hate and division.
Recently at a GOP rally in Georgia where Trump was to appear, the GOP senate candidate wanting to court Trump voters purposely mispronounced Kamala Harris’s name even though he had served on a Senate Committee with her. The crowd laughed as he mocked the name of the black woman vice presidential candidate.
We are better than this. We must be better than this.
— Marsha Davis
Venice
Liberal Democrats want to work with others
To the Editor
We liberal Democrats aren’t crazy socialists or communists. We just believe that government has a part to play in out economy.
Before Trump, most Republicans agreed that some regulations are needed to make the market work better. They wanted low taxes and few regulations.
We used to be able to work things out so that both market and reasonable regulation would make for a better society. Now we hope that after Trump we can go back to getting things done in a bipartisan basis.
It worked before and it can again, but not with Trump and his allies.
Bill Wolfers
Venice
We’ve given president a chance; he failed
To the Editor:
When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Hillary Clinton said let’s give him a chance.
We did not know him well then, but only because of our system of the Electoral College in our voting system, he got his chance.
Now after four years, we know him very well.
There are three issues that alone disqualify him from any more public service, let alone the presidency: His irresponsibility regarding the coronavirus, climate change and the economy.
Yes, including the economy. As opposed to his claims, he has done nothing personally to improve it and has actually made it worse overall. He inherited a strongly recovering economy from Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Our best and brightest economists, including Nobel Prize winners — Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman, with Robert Reich and Jared Bernstein, have noted that the economic conditions that Trump inherited from Barack Obama were historically the perfect conditions to start reducing the national debt.
Instead he has greatly increased it.
The graphs in https://tinyurl.com/y2svk5pp show that after he became president, the economy just kept on the same track when Obama and Biden saved the country from a depression. Joe Biden had a major role in that.
Brad Hardin
Venice
President, supporters contribute to COVID deaths
To the Editor:
Donald Trump and his supporters have contributed to the 220,000 deaths in our country. Yes, supporters of the president bear part of the blame by not wearing masks, not social distancing and not avoiding crowds — even though science says they should.
The number of American deaths is equivalent to those killed by four atomic bombs of the Nagasaki and Hiroshima type. It is also more than the total of all combatants killed in the following wars combined: World War l, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, and the War on Terror.
It is as if we had two 9/11 attacks every week since our first COVID-19 death.
The citizens of many other countries have kept their death tolls low by simply following science. Japan has had only 1,680 deaths within a population one third the size of ours.
If Japan had our population, their death toll would be 5,040 compared to our soon-to-be one-quarter million deaths.
Had Trump and his supporters followed the advice of scientists, more than 200,000 lives could have been saved.
They claim to be pro-life but it seems they are really pro-death.
Trump and his advisers are now considering “herd immunity” (which Trump in his ignorance has called “herd mentality”). However, herd immunity will result in 1 to 2 million more deaths according to the scientists.
For perspective: That is the equivalent of Trump bombing us with 20 — 40 of the previously mentioned atomic bombs. Pro-death for sure.
Follow science.
Arnold Eick
Venice
‘Herd immunity’ is not a strategy to defeat COVID
To the Editor:
President Trump has referred to “herd immunity” as a strategy to defeat COVID-19 in the United States. The strategy is to protect the most vulnerable, abandon COVID-19 precautions for the rest of the population and welcome the large scale COVID-19 Infection and natural immunity that would ensue.
Through Trump’s words (“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem” and “Don’t let it (Covid) dominate your life” and through his actions (conducting dangerous crowded meetings and rallies without masks and pushing to unsafely open everything up) he is promoting this apocalyptic strategy.
If widely embraced, it would result in a massive surge of COVID-19 infection, the elderly and the vulnerable could never be adequately protected in this setting and they would be sacrificed in vast numbers, probably in the millions.
In addition, hospital capacities would become quickly overwhelmed, urgent care would be widely denied and still more unnecessary deaths (COVID and non-COVID) would result.
Trump’s strategy of “herd immunity,” whether explicitly or implicitly promoted, is the only way he can justify his outright defiance of established public health strategies to control COVID-19 right from the beginning, explain away over 215,000 COVID-19 deaths and endanger us all.
Arthur Pitchenik
Miami
President fits all DSM-4 characteristics of narcissism
To the Editor:
A recent letter prompted me to look up the characteristics of a narcissist in the DSM-4 diagnostic manual used by psychiatrists and other therapists to classify the mental health of their patients.
Satisfying five of the nine traits is considered serious and of need of therapy. According to DSM-4, Donald Trump satisfies all nine of the listed criteria:
(1) Conceited, boastful, snobbish, self-assured,self-centered, pompous,impatient, arrogant, thin skinned,
(2) Disdainful, exploitative, irresponsible, socially facile but without empathy, uses others to indulge himself or herself,
(3) Cognitive expansiveness and exaggeration, focus on images and themes, takes liberties with facts, persistent and inflexible,
(4) Self-confidence, narcissistic rage,
(5) Parental injunction: “Grow up and be wonderful for me,”
(6) Special looks, talents, or “promise,” early and exceptional language development,
(7) “I am special and unique, and I am entitled to extraordinary rights and privileges” whether I have earned them or not,
(8) “Life is a banquet table to be sampled at will. People owe me admiration and privilege. Therefore, I, will expect and demand this specialness,”
(9) Illusion of specialness, disdain for others’ views, entitlement, underdeveloped social interest and responsibility, self- absorption and reinforcement of narcissistic style.
In my humble opinion as a retired social worker, this description fits Donald Trump to a T.
Sal Salorenzo
Venice
Americans need information about Social Security
To the Editor:
When people consider Social Security, most think about how it keeps retired and disabled Americans out of poverty. There’s no question that it is a critical part of the fabric of our social safety net, which provides basic income to retirees like me, persons with disabilities and others.
Lately I’ve been thinking about the COVID-19 recession and the vital role Social Security plays in times like these. Thank goodness we have Social Security to bolster our economy.
For most of the Great Depression, we didn’t have Social Security. It wasn’t enacted until 1935; it didn’t send out its first retirement check until 1940. But every economic recovery since then has been helped by Social Security payments.
In economic downturns, Social Security benefits mean dollars spent in local communities where thousands of workers lack jobs and paychecks. Social Security recipients continue to use their monthly checks to buy food, pay rent, and put gas in their cars, supporting businesses in those communities.
Why isn’t the media reporting on the critical role of Social Security in the current recession? Reporting would remind Americans of the importance of Social Security at a time when President Trump is threatening the future of employee payroll contributions, which help fund the system.
In contrast, Joe Biden wants to improve and secure benefits for everyone. I know because his plan is on his website. Americans need to know facts like this so they can make informed choices in the Presidential election. I urge your paper to provide its readers with the information they need about the role of Social Security in our economy in these trying times.
Larry D. Patton
Venice
What’s in it for you?
To the Editor:
WIFM — What’s in for me
I have seen several letters to the editor recently along the lines of “I despise everything Trump is, what he is doing and everything he stands for but I feel I need to vote for him because I’m worried about my business (or my health care, security, whatever)”.
Don’t let Trump scare you.
I have successfully run businesses under Democratic and Republican administrations. The Democrats have a long history of improving the economy and creating economic stability while also improving health care, job opportunities, wages, security, you name it.
One last thing: Some people brag that Trump will run the government like a business. Look at how companies get forced into bankruptcy. They pile up debt until they drown. Have you looked at what has happened with our debt under this administration (pre- and post-COVID)?
Don’t think that our national debt doesn’t affect you. It does and more importantly, your children and grandchildren are saddled with it. It’s not a pretty picture.
I repeat, do not get scared into voting for the wrong candidate.
Bruce Kelling
Venice
Want to trust GOP to handle climate change?
To the Editor:
Scientists tell us that climate change poses such a grave threat that it endangers all human life on this planet. Such an existential threat far outweighs the threat to human life being posed by the COVID-19 pandemic now underway.
Do we really want to trust a Republican administration that has proven itself so inept with COVID-19 to remain at the helm during the next four years, and after which it may be too late to alter the devastating march of climate change?
John Huber
Sebring
Just make America solvent again
To the Editor:
Lately, I’ve heard people say that the poor simply need to budget their money so they don’t need handouts.
Maybe this is meant to be helpful but right now people are hanging on by a thread because they’re out of work, standing in food pantry lines, and being evicted from their homes.
If Donald Trump had handled the coronavirus head on from the beginning, we would have avoided having so many fatalities, and we could have been spared the economic crisis we find ourselves in.
But even before the pandemic, Trump’s economy primarily benefited the rich, big business, and those who could invest in the stock market.
On top of everything, the US will be digging out of the economic disaster for years because the national debt has skyrocketed due to Trump awarding exorbitant tax breaks to the wealthy before the stimulus bailouts increased the national debt exponentially.
Trump supporters often name the economy as the primary reason they support him but I hope they are rethinking that position based on what we know now.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
