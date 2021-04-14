Great job on prep sports
To the Editor:
This is the first time I have ever written an opinion to a publication of any kind. My wife and I moved to Venice in 2005. We have always supported local high school sports as an important and positive way to introduce leadership and teamwork skills; tools that are important in life.
We have watched as other Florida newspapers have diluted their coverage of local high school sports, almost eliminating any coverage of this important contribution to our society’s future. Last night we attended both the Venice High School girls softball game and the simultaneous boys baseball game
We were treated to an evening of positive play by all four teams, and some displays of good sportmanship rarely seen.
Then this morning, even though the baseball game ran later than usual, there on the front page of the Venice Gondolier sports page we were treated to full coverage of both games as well as a preview of the tennis district playoffs with Venice High School hosting this event. This complete and timely coverage is so important for our community, its loyal fan base, and to display for all, the sports programs in our community.
My wife and I have talked to other newspapers, but they just don’t “get it.” You and your team “get it,” and are to be commended for the efforts it takes to even delay deadlines in order to provide timely written coverage for our high school athletes. We have no children or relatives on these teams, but believe it is important to support our local schools.
Bill and Bobbi Morris
Venice
What changed on immigration?
To the Editor:
To anyone who thinks the Democrat Party has always spouted open-borders core beliefs and woke-ness, you need to google “Chuck Schumer on Immigration 2009.”
This 2-minute video clip from just 12 years ago may confuse you.
You just won’t believe it. This Democrat leader sounded more like Trump than Trump. And what he said actually makes sense.
So, was he lying back then? Was he playing “bad cop” so Obama could play “good cop?”
Check it out before it’s pulled from the web.
William Hoffer
Venice
Filibuster at a crossroad
To the Editor:
The filibuster is a way to avoid T. Jefferson’s concerns about the “Tyranny of the Majority,” or 51 votes essentially determining America’s future.
If one’s life depended on it would you want 51, or 60 people to consider one’s fate? I would want the supermajority. We are at a crossroads today with big major changes being proposed that will change America — perhaps forever.
Change is not always for the better so I would like as many people as possible to have a voice, not to limit it to one vice president’s vote.
Bill Soule
Venice
Police needing better training
To the Editor:
Liberals and Democrats are not against and do not want to eliminate the police. The liberals and Democrats support the police just as much as the right extremists and Republicans.
The main difference is the liberals and Democrats believe it is time to once again improve the training of the officers of the law. Changes are needed to reflect our society and not because police are hated. Improving is growing, having more knowledge, and getting better.
We are all proud of the brave courageous heroes who risk their lives to protect us. Law enforcement has had to change from time to time leading to significant improvements. Periodically, changes are needed to reflect things learned, new technologies, and society’s growth.
Making sure the accused knew their basic rights when being arrested was a significant change that improved law enforcement. Wearing video cameras by each police officer has made strong positive changes in law enforcement. Policewomen have changed law enforcement positively in many ways. All these changes made law enforcement stronger and provided the people better service. Changes were done because they were needed to reflect our society and not because police were hated.
Now is the time for another change. Changes are needed again not because of hate of police but for improvement and better service to the people through an improved holistic approach in training.
Manuel Lopez
Nokomis
