What are we doing to Paradise?
To the Editor:
Hope you had a chance to read the article in the Saturday Venice Gondolier Waterline entitled “What are we doing to the Earth.”
I ask each of you to drive down to Border Road in North Venice and really think about what the COV Masterplan is allowing to take place in what we like to call Paradise.
Please tell me how the new DR Horton PUD at the intersection of Border and Jacaranda can be allowed to tear down just about every tree on a parcel that just a short time ago was completely wooded. And I know you will feel good for a different lot clearing burning process, but you are not watching the billowing smoke every day.
I used to naively think that one day Venice elected leaders would wake up to what they were doing to our landscape. Instead, it does not matter who gets elected, we get the same result.
The one item that could change the development landscape would be new Land Development Regulations that have not been updated since the 1960’s, but they are moving thru Venice city government at a snail’s pace. Surprise, surprise.
I guess all I can hope for is that what you see causes each of you endless sleepless nights. I have little confidence any positive environmental change will occur in SWFL where developers are modern day rock stars who can do anything they darn well please.
Mike Wojnowski
North Venice
‘Greedy geezers’ remark ironic
To the Editor:
It is ironic that our newest young city council member, Brian Kelly, has had his constituents denigrated with the insult “greedy geezers” in the Dec. 5 Letters to the Editor.
We supported Brian Kelly and Mayor Ron Feinsod because of their vision for our town. Brian Kelly made the environment and water quality issues a priority in his campaign. His vision is shared by many families and old “geezers” alike.
We love our gulf beaches and are concerned about the gulf water quality as well as our town water. We like our bicycle trails, many parks and the walkability of the town.
We like building height limits and density restrictions on residential and commercial spaces so that our town maintains its small town character and our infrastructure is not unnecessarily stressed.
This is not anti-growth. This is called urban planning.
And as any local Realtor will tell you, it sells houses.
Urban and environmental planning is the future. And it is good for the economy.
Marsha Davis
Venice
Keep Christ in Christmas, not cartoons
To the Editor:
As Barbara Pifer said in her Letter to the Editor in the Dec. 2 paper about the Thanksgiving cartoon, I would also reiterate for the Christmas letters, etc.
The 2020 Holiday Playlist for Christmas was in poor taste. Some of the remark: God Mask Ye Merry Gentlemen, Coughing Around the Christmas Tree, Flu Christmas, The Twelve Days of Quarantine, Here Comes Coronavirus, etc.
After all, it is Christ’s birthday. Let’s keep it as such.
Marjorie Bill
Venice
You can help Georgia campaigns
To the Editor:
For those who do not feel comfortable donating online to political campaigns, I found an address for anyone interested in donating to the campaigns of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for senators from Georgia.
Fair Fight
1270 Caroline Street
Suite D 120-311
Atlanta, GA. 30307
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Enjoy the good life
To the Editor:
I for one am very thankful we have a governor that does not control and restrict our constitutional freedoms so we may enjoy our great restaurants, and shops in this beautiful paradise.
I can tell by the influx of heavy traffic many of you are as well.
But being as it is high traffic time again, I thought it might be a good time to remind everyone of a few safe rules. For instance, if you must walk on the road remember to walk facing the traffic so you can see what is coming. Bikers on the other hand should always travel with the traffic, abide by all traffic signs, use flashers, and hand signals to make lane changes.
I would also like to remind bikers that sidewalks are not their special roads. If you come upon a walker, they are not obligated in any way to step off onto the grass (and sometimes fire ants) to allow you to pass. However, they may do so sometimes and that’s thoughtful.
One last tip for those of you that simply can not slow down to the “allowed” speed limit. I have noticed many times, that although I try to stay within a 2 mile range of it, we both arrive at the same red light. The strange thing is I never have to wait as long for the green as you did. Drive safe and arrive alive.
Sandra Gillhouse
Venice
‘Socialized’ medicine nearly eradicated polio
To the Editor:
I recently stumbled across an apt bit of history. The Salk polio vaccine finished testing and became available for distribution in 1955. President Eisenhower ordered the newly formed Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (now Health and Human Services) to organize distribution.
The secretary, Oveta Culp Hobby, refused, she said that would be socialized medicine. She resigned soon afterward. The vaccine did get distributed by a patchwork of state and private actions and polio was nearly eradicated. The federal government is going to manage distribution of COVID vaccines and only a few fringe conservatives will think there’s anything wrong with that.
Republicans screamed about “socialism” when Democrat FDR pushed through Social Security in the ‘30s. And again in the ‘60s when Democrat Lyndon Johnson pushed through Medicare. How many of you readers depend on SS and Medicare?
Republicans screamed a lot about “socialism” in this year’s election. They’ve been screaming about Democrats being “socialists” since at least the ‘30s. They’d rather scream “socialism” than talk about real, relevant issues.
Paul Anderson
North Port
Letters make some nauseous
To the Editor:
I get a little nauseous when I read some of the letters to the editor. People say the media is the enemy, the Russian/Trump investigation is a hoax, the quid pro quo with Ukraine is a hoax and the pandemic is a hoax.
Are you serious? Or are you just listening to a man that lies so much you can’t tell the truth from his lies?
Do you really believe Trump is putting America first or his needs and the needs of his special friends? This man ruined lives of other little people all his life climbing to the top over the bodies of those he cheated for years. He ran with thieves. He made deals with Putin to build a Hotel Trump. He worked with Xi Jim Ping with trademarks for him and his daughter’s manufactured goods. He wooed North Korean Kim Jong Un thinking he was smarter than the Koreans. Wrong.
And he had seven people who worked with him go to jail by being dishonest in testimonies with the FBI to protect Trump’s illegal actions because now he can pardon them before he leaves office. He lies so much people are used to it. They believe every word he says even if it sounds strange.
This man has done too many negatives to this country that outweigh the positives. It’s time to let someone else give it a try. Let’s see what happens. You might be pleasantly surprised.
Katharine Castronova
Port Charlotte
Media is the enemy of the people
To the Editor:
The media is an enemy of the people. Bias, lies and not covering Democratic scandals, like Hunter Biden, are their trademark.
It started the day the president was inaugurated. He was going to start WW3, he was going to destroy the economy and he couldn’t be trusted with the nuclear code.
Then the Russian hoax. Trump was a Russian agent, he stole the election colluding with the Russians. Then the president was exonerated.
They told us night after night the protests were peaceful but in reality the burning, looting and violence was the worst I’ve seen in my life.
They told us there was no emergency at the border as 100,000 illegals were crossing our borders monthly.
Now we are supposed to believe there was no election fraud. You would have to be down to a couple of brain cells to believe that. There was massive fraud.
Remember Hillary telling Biden, “Do not concede under any circumstances.” She knew the fraud setup.
The president’s team deserves their day in court to show their evidence of massive fraud and then we can find out if we had a fair and free election.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
President seeks to undermine votes
To the Editor:
Where is our outrage? Donald Trump is now trying to undermine the votes of 161 million U.S. citizens. With no evidence he is claiming that our votes are not legitimate.
This is a disgrace. It is a violation against every American who believes in freedom and justice. It is a smack in the face to every veteran who fought to support American ideals. It is a smack in the face to every immigrant whoever came to these shores because they believed that the U.S. was governed by the law and democracy.
Trump’s behavior is not acceptable. It is a disgrace. We, as citizens, need to stand up and call every senator and every congressman and tell them that our votes count. We must demand that Trump concede now. Our freedom and democracy is at stake.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
U.S. headed for misery
To the Editor:
I have written to you many times but this time I can honestly say that a Biden/Harris admin scares me to death. I think about what will happen to America and her people just makes me shake inside and I think at my age that I should not have to feel so terrified.
Why would anyone vote for them? What people think amazes me. Now I am one of those persons who sees someone as being too short of a dozen and then that leaves Harris. I only know two people who voted for them. How could Americans been so fooled?
You may think Trump as bullish but he put America and us first before anything else. For once we had someone who was proud of us.
He made this country great until COVID hit. To have a president proud of us and fight for us was a first. Please tell me the next four years will be good? The future of this country is in peril now. I feel it is headed for misery and tears.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
How will President Trump exit?
To the Editor:
Could the following be final episode of Trump’s four year “reality show?”
Shortly after Jan 1, 2021, President Trump resigns, citing election fraud of monumental proportions that without question rigged the result. Vice President Pence takes the office of president until Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan 20, 2021, pardoning Mr. Trump from any and all possible future indictments by the U.S. Justice Dept.The result:
1.) Mr. Trump never has to concede.
2.) Mr. Trump does not have to appear at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
3.) Mr. Trump appears to be a patriot and hero in the eyes of millions of his followers for highlighting a need to reform our corrupt election procedures.
4.) Gives Mr. Pence an opportunity to show his undying loyalty to Mr. Trump, while becoming (albeit briefly) the president of the United States.
5.) Only jurisdictions other than the United States could ever take Mr. Trump to court.
End of drama. Lights fade. Curtain closes
Don’t rule this out. In the words of Donald J. Trump, “Let’s wait and see.”
Robert N. Philips
Englewood
Let’s define conspiracy theory
To the Editor:
The phrase of the year — conspiracy theory.
The people who throw them out there know they are lies.
The people who believe them are gullible and naive.
The result is the biggest division in the democracy of this country.
Nobody ever uses the words conspiracy fact.
Two definitions of the word theory:
a) A system explaining something based on principles independent of the facts.
b) the sphere of abstract knowledge or speculative thought.
If people spent less time believing this garbage and more time looking at fact check perhaps the loud and vicious rhetoric would calm down and the people of this country could come together.
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
Did illegal residents vote in election?
To the Editor:
If you are in this country illegally, you have no right to vote and tell us what to do. Yet, you are, because of your vote. Illegals who do vote are telling us indirectly how to run our country because you will have a voice on who is elected.
Politicians spend billions of dollars to get our vote and that includes the illegals. That is like someone else is running our country instead of just our citizens. I’m sure this illegal vote has a lot to do with winning or losing an election and they have no right to have a say in who runs this country.
Out politicians should be limited and each equal in what they spend. They spend billions and whoever raises or collects the most money wins the election. If they couldn’t raise that kind of money maybe e would be able to get honest people running for office.
Not all politicians are dishonest. We know a lot of honest ones, so let’s see we get all those that are honest putting America first and not their pockets or special interest people. Let’s keep America great.
Anna Spielhaupter
Port Charlotte
Trump is a loser, literally
To the Editor:
To quote Gabriel Sterling, a top election official to the Secretary of State’s office in Georgia, “a 20-year-old contractor who worked for the voting machine called Dominion in Georgia has received death threats. The 20-year-old had a noose image saying he should be hanged for treason.”
You have a Trump campaign lawyer saying the “ex cyber chief should be taken out at dawn and shot.”
Now Trump is going to announce his 2024 election rebid on the day that Biden will be inaugurated.
Biden won the election by 80 million votes — 80 million people do not want Trump in the office.
Give it up Rudy and Trump. Quit trying to incite violence. Trump you are a loser and 80 million people said so.
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
Leave some lands alone
To the Editor:
Keeping one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels of Charlotte Harbor waterfront properties as open space for all residents to enjoy seems like a great alternative to having a restaurant and/or boat storage facility on this scenic piece of waterfront.
Why does every parcel of land that Charlotte County owns need to be sold or developed? Once this beautiful piece of Charlotte Harbor waterfront is developed, it is gone forever.
Would development of this land necessitate dredging of the harbor in that location? Would there be a need for expensive water and sewer lines? What about storm drainage retention tanks? And if a boat storage facility is constructed, what about possible pollution from gasoline storage tanks and the pumping of fuel into boats? What about noise? And would a seawall be built to protect buildings from rising water levels? Another seawall doesn’t seem like a healthy thing to add to the harbor.
Some people will insist that we will lose tax revenues by not developing this site, however, there wouldn’t be a loss of tax revenues since protecting this land from being developed would add value to neighboring properties and beautify Charlotte Harbor.
Once this land is sold for any kind of development, it is gone forever. Since we already own the land, maybe we should be thinking of how much of an investment is needed to make this a natural open space for everyone to enjoy now and for future generations. And we protect our wildlife from yet another destroyed habitat.
Paulette Chernack
Port Charlotte
Red kettle reminders of spirit
To the Editor:
Merry Christmas everyone. It’s that time again. Time to teach your kids about being proud to give to charities.
I had an eye welling experience Tuesday at the Englewood Walmart. Brian was with grandpa. Brian is a proud special boy with special needs. I noticed them approaching from the parking lot when Brian gave me a wave, of course I returned the wave with a “hey buddy.”
Grandpa gave Brian half of is pocket change and the boy carefully slipped said change into the red kettle and gave me a fist bump. Man, that got me.
Same thing happened when they were leaving. Brian was properly taught and may God bless that boy and his grandpa.
John Zinollit
Port Charlotte
