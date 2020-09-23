‘Shameful’ behaviors revealed in investigation
To the Editor:
This morning I read an article in the Venice Gondolier that I found to be frightening and shameful that demonstrated extremely egregious behaviors by management in the DPW.
It was about the $195,000 settlement the city must pay for racial discrimination. The money represents wages and compensatory damages for James Williamson, a Black man who labored for the Venice DPW for 30 years.
As upset as I am, I don’t have the editorial space, nor have I the endurance to list all the forms of racial animus Mr. Williamson tolerated at the hands of Parks’ division foreman, Mr. Warren Pettit — who unbelievably is still employed as the supervisor of Parks.
This sweet little city on the Gulf has a deep, dark problem — a cancer called racism that has yet to be treated, but rather allowed to metastasize.
When the U.S. Justice Department has to order our city “not to engage in any act or practice that discriminates against any employee or applicant on the basis of race,” that is a damn shame.
The mayors under whose watch Mr. Williamson suffered should have their pictures removed from the hallowed halls of our administration building. Fred Hammett, Ed Martin, and John Holic: Shame on you!
Furthermore, a full investigation should be initiated immediately to root out anyone who was in a position to have curtailed, and/or influenced, this disturbing circumstance.
I call upon Mayor Feinstein to act immediately.
Robert A. Conover
Venice
Why is not more done after investigation?
To the Editor:
I was stunned when I opened my newspaper and saw the headline “City to pay $195K to settle case” — and especially during this pandemic time when who knows what’s going to happen to Venice’s budget with the possible decline in tourism this season.
Taking $195K from the city’s funds to pay for such obvious violations is stunning.
Why didn’t Assistant City Manager Len Bramble and Alan Bullock Director of Human Services do a thorough investigation of an employee’s complaint by talking confidentially with other Public Works department employees to find out what was going on?
You can’t keep stuff like that hidden for very long, because people talk.
Having been in high management with any number of major Florida citrus processing companies for many years, I am amazed that either one is still working for the city of Venice. If either one of them worked in any company I managed, they would be long gone. One thing we knew was: “One bad orange can spoil a whole box full of oranges.”
And even worse in my opinion is when any director of human resources tells an employee’s union representative that, if they challenge the PIP as a violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act, that employee will be terminated. (That) is one director of human services who needs to be either reeducated or is in the wrong business, period.
Sorry Alan Bulloch, you and our assistant city manager cost Venice a whole lot of money by being stupid.
And we wonder in amazement why we are having such racial issues these days?
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Local governments need to worry about global concerns
To the Editor:
According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, if we do nothing we are on a pace for global temperatures to increase 1.5 C by 2030.
NOAA is projecting an 8-inch sea level rise for our area by 2030. At 8-inch, half of Siesta Beach will be underwater. The Center for Climate Integrity estimates that rising sea levels will create the need for $3 billion dollars in new sea walls in Sarasota and Manatee counties by 2040.
Now is the time to enact policies at the state and local level to rapidly decarbonize our electric grid and transportation systems while at the same time create more clean energy sector jobs that will enable us to recover faster from the COVID-19 economic crisis.
As volunteer organizers for the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100% Clean Energy Campaign we have been working with a dedicated team of volunteers since 2017 to get our local elected officials to put us on a path to 100% clean energy.
We recently sent out a pledge to all local candidates and Brian Kelly www.briankellyforvenice.com was the first to sign our pledge that if elected he will add the city of Venice to the growing number of over 165 cities and counties, including the city of Sarasota, and eight states that have passed 100% clean energy commitments since 2016.
He understands that we can address the economic crisis by addressing the climate crisis.
Lynn Nilssen and Sean Sellers
Sarasota
Nilssen and Sellers are organizers of Sarasota Ready for 100
Supporting Bill Willson for Venice City Council
To the Editor:
I write this letter in support of Bill Willson for Venice City Council. When speaking of the heart and soul of a community there is no one more committed.
I’m not speaking of a couple of years like some, but rather 27 years of continuous service for the betterment of Venice.
Let’s start with our environment.
Bill founded the SunCoast Reef Rovers Scuba Club which for over 20 years has performed regular cleanups under the Fishing Pier, Mooring Field, and the Venice Jetties. Literally tons of debris (weighed and recorded) has been removed from our local waters.
Bill served as president of Venice Area Beautification, Inc. numerous times. He had the honor of signing the agreement with Sarasota County allowing the creation of the Venice Urban Forest. Hundreds of new trees and thousands of understory plants now grace this natural jewel taking shape along the ICW with more to come.
From nonprofit boards to civic service on the planning commission, and yes Venice City Council. With every endeavor he undertakes, the best interest of our Venice community always, always, comes first.
How do you spell integrity, dedication, leadership? They are all spelled B-I-L-L-W-I-L-L-S-O-N.
Please vote for Bill Willson for Venice City Council.
Carol Binette
Venice
Writers should be ashamed of ‘unpatriotic lies’
To the Editor:
The editorial: “Put the blame where it really belongs” defends Mayor Ron Feinsod against the negative posts and letters concerning some of his behavior and actions, yet on that same issue, the vicious attacks on our president go undefended.
Is the editor going to ask us all to put the blame where it really belongs in this as well?
The truth about our president is out there if one wants to hear or read about it. Biased, Trump-hating characterizations by the left-leaning media personalities 24/7 is nothing more than anti-conservative campaigning.
The writers of “What President said, knew, we’re different,” “President deserved COVID-19 death wall, statue,” “Vet resents putting life on line for President,” and “Combat Veteran ‘appalled’ by Trump’s slurs” should be ashamed for spreading such unpatriotic lies and should endeavor to find the truth.
Virginia Hamer
Venice
Vets must be watching ‘fake news’ about president
To the Editor:
To the veterans that seem set on vitriol for our president, I can only assume you are getting your daily feed from fake news media, the truth is President Trump has done nothing but support your service.
For instance, on June 6, 2018 he signed the VA Mission Act which significantly improves veterans access to VA health care in their own cities, prompting quality telehealth services available to you in your own homes or clinics.
You no longer have to run a bunch of Obama era red tape to get health care.
But even before, in 2017 he signed the veterans accountability and whistleblower act to improve The VA’s ability to be protected and hold employees accountable. And let us not forget the veterans appeal Improvement and Modernization act; also signed in 2017, which streamlines appeals process for veterans, and then the much needed suicide prevention task force.
Due to jobs boom the jobless rate for vets has dipped to an 18 year low or 3.5 % in 2018
Now yes it was in very bad taste to publicly make fun of someone’s disability, (however I think that was taken out of context if you use critical thinking and not reactionary thinking) I am deaf and my son has Downs and of course it’s disturbing, but if I let every mistake take up a room in my head I’d never see the good of others and in this case the many great things our president has done for our country our vets and all of us these past four years, a lot of which you never hear on fake news media.
But here’s a suggestion President Trump has set up the White House Veterans hotline so you might want to give him a call about your complaint.
Sandra Gillhouse
Venice
Veteran: Yellow journalism attacking president
To the Editor:
As a veteran Army officer myself, I take exception to the letters responding to the fake/phony, politically-biased “yellow journalism” of Editor-in-Chief Jeffery Goldberg and associate Anne Applebaum in The Atlantic Magazine on Sept. 3, “Trump: Americans Who Died in War are Losers and Suckers,”
Now they write lies about the cancelled 2018 trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. What convenient pre-election timing.
Not only did Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh deny it, but the head of the president’s Secret Service detail, staff on the trip and former National Security Advisor John Bolton who would have an ax to grind against President Trump, said they heard nothing like that from the president.
President Trump respects our military. Out of respect and concern for veterans, in March he signed the Executive Order “National Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End Suicide.” Vaccine/PTSD-related suicides take about 20 veterans daily. No other past presidents addressed this ongoing tragedy of our servicemen and women.
This is yet another blatant example of Trump Derangement Syndrome, disseminated by the left-biased, bought-and-paid-for mainstream media. It’s another attempt to take down President Trump.
Fellow veterans, if you wish to abide by your military oath with our Republic and “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;” then vote for President Trump, not the Marxists, who have admitted they plan to riot and dismantle the police, the rule of law, your hard-fought for liberties, and our Constitution.
Randy Wedin
Venice
Promote citizenship through education, insight
To the Editor:
In his book “We Hold These Truths,” Father Murray addresses the founding principles our country.
It is essential that, in our discussions, we have a level of virtue leading to positive action while restricting prejudice and self interest. That we promote true citizenship through education and honest insight.
That we reject leaders that undermine rational judgment through doubt and bewilderment that our role through self-government transforms facts into forward action while standing united with honesty and integrity rejecting moral corruption, political oppression and social instability.
Sinclair Lewis wrote a novel “It Can’t Happen Here” depicting the results when we fail to stand for the principles in our founding documents...based on fear and the promise of extreme wealth the country has elected a demagogue as president.
Using false promises to honor the principles of our republic, he brings in a regime of suppression, deceit and totalitarianism. It is only after a lengthy brutal struggle that the democratic freedom of our country is restored.
We must maintain and live by the principles of truth written in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
In a movie, Indiana Jones — when facing confrontation with totalitarianism — must make a choice — and he made it wisely. Hopefully when we cast our vote we will choose wisely for the results unlike movies will have a real impact on our present and our future.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
Can’t we all just get along at our socially distanced tables?
To the Editor:
Rude?
Last weekend, my companion and I went to one of our favorite Downtown Venice restaurants for an intimate dinner.
Per social distancing regs, a mid-70s couple was seated approximately 15-18 feet in a booth away. About half way through our meal they began face timing with their great grandchildren and family. Their conversation continued for more than 10 minutes with their exchanges of what presents Jack had received for his birthday and what the mother was fixing for dinner.
It is mild to say that my evening dinner was rudely interrupted by their overly loud and personal face time discussions. I kept thinking that surely when they told their family members that they were at a restaurant having dinner that the conversation would have been politely discontinued by some family member.
I did not even feel like staying for the usual coffee and dessert and on my way leaving the restaurant I stopped by their table to gently but firmly say that I thought they were being extremely rude.
The man stood up and said that I was the one being rude. He even went so far as to run after our car yelling as we pulled out of the parking lot.
I don’t even carry a cellphone with me when in a restaurant, beauty salon, or other public places as I feel everyone deserves their privacy on either side of the conversation.
Is it wrong to politely make people aware of their inconsiderate actions?
Sunny Seabrook
Venice
Snowbirds hoping Florida will be ready for season
To the Editor:
We are perennial “snowbirds” from Colorado.
We spend two months in the Sunshine State in January and February. We are anxiously watching the positivity rate in Florida, hoping that the state we love second to Colorado can get the positivity rate below 5% so we feel safe to come in 2021.
Colorado’s positivity rate is below 3%. If Florida has a rate below 5% then we would feel safe to visit restaurants, amusement parks, beaches, museums and other visitor attractions. Or, in other words, spend our money.
I wonder if we are the only snowbirds that feel this way?
Larry and Becky Roberts
Watkins, Colo.
Is Congress a threat to Social Security, Medicare?
To the Editor:
It’s that time of year again.
I’m addressing this letter particularly to all the senior citizens who appreciate and/or depend on their Social Security checks and their Medicare.
Did you know it was a Democratic president with a Democratic Congress that introduced and signed into law Social Security? Thank Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Republicans want to end Social Security.
Did you know it was a Democratic president with a Democratic Congress that introduced and signed Medicare into law? Thank Lyndon B. Johnson. The Republicans want to end that, too, even though you’ve been paying into it most of your life.
They think that’s a handout, too. Can you afford to survive without your Medicare? Just go to the hospital or E.R. for one day and see what the bill is.
President Johnson also introduced and signed into law Medicaid. Medicaid isn’t just for people under the age of 65; it’s also for the elderly who are in nursing homes whose Social Security isn’t enough to pay the monthly bill.
Our former governor — now our U.S. senator — refused Medicaid money from the federal government for Floridians. I hope this current Republican governor isn’t repeating that idiotic mistake.
Please do some serious thinking when you go to the polls. But by all means, please go and vote.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
