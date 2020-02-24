Bad precedent set by rejecting Fraize for board
To the Editor:
Venice benefits greatly from volunteer-based groups of all kinds.
Our city government is one area where volunteers can contribute their knowledge and expertise to our entire community.
We really need to take the time to value their contributions and thank them. It is difficult to find volunteers who are reliable, knowledgeable and selfless. But that is exactly who Fred Fraize is.
From my experience, some people volunteer for less than selfless reasons. Some folks volunteer to make business contacts, some to build a resume to support their political aspirations and the list goes on.
That is not who Fred Fraize is.
When the City Council rejected Fred Fraize’s offer to volunteer on the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals, they demonstrated very poor judgement.
The excuse (his postings on social media) they crafted to do it is reminiscent of an Orwellian thought crime.
It is a very bad precedent to set.
Debra Schyvinck
Venice
Keep partisan politics out of Venice city government
To The Editor:
It was quite eye-opening to read that Joe Neunder and other members of the City Council denied Fred Fraize a seat on the Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
Not only is Mr. Fraize highly qualified for this volunteer position, he’s also a past council member who served this community with integrity.
Mr. Fraize’s personal social media page has no bearing on his ability to serve in a volunteer capacity for the city of Venice. Are all volunteers or those seeking to be elected to office being scrutinized for their personal political beliefs? And if they don’t line up with the politics of, I have to assume the majority of council members then you need not apply?
This decision is wrong and Council needs to correct it.
Remove partisan politics from the city of Venice government.
Claire M. MacFayden
Venice
Keep national politics out of Venice needs
To the Editor:
In this day of partisan politics, where left versus right and fake news versus real news, it is important to remember that the politics of Venice is local. It is about community. It is not about what is happening on the national level.
If we resort to that temperament, we will lose the ability to get things done for this beautiful paradise that we call Venice. Whether you live in the city or the surrounding areas, what happens in Venice affects us all.
To any Venice City Council member who interjects national politics into events in Venice, please stop now.
Let’s give our new mayor a chance to do his job as he works for the betterment of all of us. Thank you.
Norma Dayton
Venice
Welcome to Florida: Enjoy our weather, lower taxes
To the Editor:
Just a thought…
As we continue to hear all the reports of the mass exodus of people leaving New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, and others because of high taxes we should be reminded of a simple principle.
Politicians often fail but when people continue to re-elect the same failures there can only be one answer: look in the mirror.
Idaho has the fastest growing real estate market in the country with homes appreciating at 75% over the last five years but incomes have only increased 18%. Why? The influx from California.
So welcome to Florida where we believe in lower taxes, less government, and a good quality of life. Enjoy the beaches and everything this lifestyle has to offer. Just leave your failed voting record behind. Change is possible.
Just a thought.
David Blood
Venice
Grow up, America:
Trump will win 2020
To the Editor:
Your Feb. 19 letters to the editor — all the comments about Trump were perfect examples of liberal talking points and one even calls our country a democracy; we are a republic and thank God for that otherwise California and New York would control our entire country the exact reason we have the Electoral College and the exact reason we are not controlled by the democratic/socialist/liberal/communist. So grow up America. Trump will win in 2020.
B. Farley
Venice
History: Socialism is as American as apple pie
To the Editor:
I’ve heard the word “socialism” used by some as a swear word. The intention is to discredit Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. It is also used to smear liberal ideas like the Green New Deal, suggesting a connection between socialism and communism. Yet when the Soviets seized power in Russia in 1917, their initial victims were not the capitalists, it was the Socialists they hunted down first.
I wonder if many of these critics know the history of socialism in America. How socialism gave us the eight hour work day, the five day work week, the 40-hour work week, overtime pay, collective bargaining, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Are these things dangerously un-American? Who wants to eliminate them now? Who thinks these programs are wrong-headed European nonsense?
I wonder if these critics know some of the greatest presidents of the 20th century promoted socialist programs, including Teddy Roosevelt (national health care), Franklin Roosevelt (Social Security and collective bargaining), Lyndon Johnson (Medicare and Medicaid) and Barack Obama (who finally gave us national health care). How many “real Americans” in retirement are willing to give up their Social Security and Medicare out of their sense of moral outrage over socialism? Not me, I’m grateful for these things. Don’t let fear and anger overtake your sense of what is fair and good for all of us.
Finally, those who are concerned about socialism in America should consider that many believe our current president is a Russian puppet, at least since 2001 when Putin gave a bankrupt Trump $6 billion to keep his buddy afloat (source: The New Republic for July 13, 2017). Russia, while no longer promoting the broken-down religion of communism, remains a corrupt dictatorship led by murderous oligarchs.
Is pandering to a murderous dictator like Putin more American than socialism?
Dennis Higdon
Venice Gardens
Frustrated by hateful
rhetoric against Trump
To the Editor:
I am frustrated with all the hateful rhetoric I’ve been reading lately in the opinion section of the Gondolier.
Yes, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but its become way over the top.
I’m tired of all the Trump bashing, I’m tired of the anti-Trump pickets every week. And yes, I am wondering if these Trump-haters are true Floridians. Since I have moved here (from New York) I notice a kinder, more gentleness coming from native Floridians. The aggressive, mean, foul mouths I am witnessing now are what I ran from.
I did not approve nor even like President Obama (actually I seriously disliked him but I will not use hateful rhetoric to explain why). Suffice to say (in a respectful way) I thought his policies were not good for America and his apologies to other countries for America left me seriously offended. I never picketed with hate filled signs or advertised a hate filled opinion, I simply voted.
As an American I would never dishonor the office of the president the way so many are doing now to President Trump.
You don’t have to like him ... you can even hate him (which so many of you obviously do) ... but you do have to honor the office. It’s like standing for the flag during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
This country was built on respect for God and for country. Let’s not forget our roots and what being an American means.
We who honor our president, we who are proud of our president are sick and tired of your hatred, your whining, and your absolute inability to accept the fact that Donald J. Trump is our president and try as you may to get rid of him (by whatever means), he is here to stay!
God Bless America. God Bless President Trump.
PS: To all the Trump-haters/bashers ... how’s your 401k doing? Thank you Mr. President!
MaryAnn Novak
Venice
Reasons not to support Trump presidency
To the Editor:
The reasons why I do not support Donald Trump’s presidency:
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what my parents stood for and did on a daily basis.
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what my faith directs me to stand for and do on a daily basis.
• Everything that Trump stands for and does daily is in opposition to what true leadership instructs me to stand for and do on a daily basis.
How we see ourselves and our role in society is how we will judge Donald Trump’s presidency.
Bishop Sheen stated “Civilization is always in danger when those who have never learned to obey are given the right to command.” — Ronald Courtney, Venice
Amy Klobuchar’s has a path to victory
To the Editor:
Although Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders supporters will disagree with me, the most significant numbers to come out of Iowa and the New Hampshire primary are not the names of the “winners” but the combined scores of the progressives (Sanders and Warren) and the moderates (Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar).
Viewed under that lens, the progressive wing of the party is lagging behind. In New Hampshire, Sanders and Warren combined to amass 35% of the vote. The evolutionary more moderate wing of the party took 52% of the vote (Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Biden). More importantly, the more moderate candidates hold 36 of the delegates and the more progressive candidates have 29 (or 55% and 44% respectively).
Among the three moderates, the one who stands out is Amy Klobuchar. She is strong, straight talking, experienced, and a woman. Being a woman is an advantage in the general election.
Who is better situated to highlight the boorish behavior of Donald Trump than a woman? Who is better positioned to bring Elizabeth Warren’s supporters into the fold? I want a candidate who is sharp, knowledgeable and able to look Trump in the eyes at a debate and call him what he is, a liar and misogynist.
That person is Amy Klobuchar. — Gary Richardson, Venice
Australian pines aren’t a
problem at Venezia Park
To the Editor:
I feel I must respond to the recent letter by C. Pilkin concerning the Australian pines in Venezia Park. This seems to one more case of dis-information regarding this tree and the park I frequently visit.
While Australian pines are classified as “invasive” in the case of Venezia Park, it’s a moot point, as the park is surrounded by roads on all sides, preventing any invasion outside the park.
The variety in the park are a sub-species glauca, which only spread by roots, so there is no issue of seeds drifting. There is reference to saplings needed to be “mechanically mowed” to prevent the park from being overtaken, referring to it as “extensive maintenance.”
This mechanical mowing is no different than what is done in every city park to keep the grass mowed and is hardly extensive, as it is only done every three weeks or so in this park.
There is also an issue mentioned of their shallow root system making them hazardous in high winds. I walked through the park immediately after Hurricane Irma, and not a single tree had come down.
There were branches down, but no trees.
This is the only park in the area that provides this type of thick shade, a welcome relief on hot summer afternoons.
People drive from all over Venice specifically to this park because of the shade. Even Blalock Park, with its abundance of trees, provides only pockets of dappled shade, not the thick dense shade a stand of Australian pines provide. — David Ortins, Venice
