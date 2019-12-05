Airport enhances the city’s value
To the Editor:
Twenty years ago, when we decided to make Florida our second home, we chose Venice precisely because of its airport facilities.
Flying from the Washington, D.C. area took us three hours, and once we landed, tie-down arrangements and taxi service were available. We tell many general aviation pilots to especially consider Venice as a destination because of its airport facilities and its priceless history of supporting general aviation since World War II.
As a side benefit, the Suncoast Cafe offers excellent food and a site for pilot camaraderie.
One of the reasons Venice is experiencing such a dynamic real estate market is because of its reputation among members of the Airline Pilots and Owners Association who want to utilize this air field for both long-term hangar rentals or for short-term weekend flights.
So to second Randy Wedin’s excellent Letter to the Editor in today’s edition, 11/30, may we add our most enthusiastic support for this treasured airport that enhances the city’s value and entices a moneyed crowd to consider relocating or vacationing here.
Leslie Megyeri
Venice
Fossil fuel leaders avoid ‘climate change’ discussion
To the Editor:
Yesterday, the Herald-Tribune on page A9 published a guest commentary by Tom Feeney (“Revisit offshore oil drilling”) who is apparently a fossil fuel executive.
In it, he hails the merits of more offshore drilling in glorious terms. I read the piece twice, searching for the two words who would have put all of his points into question…climate change!
Of course I could not find them! Too much to ask for?
Klaus Schumann
Venice
President’s attack on ambassador was ‘vicious’
To the Editor:
Every woman in America Republican, Democrat, or Independent should be outraged by President Trump’s vicious attack on Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
The ambassador has devoted 33 years years of her life in service to our country. She joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1986, serving in Moscow, London and Mogadishu. Ambassador Yovanovitch served in Kyrgyzeten from 2002-2008, Armenia 2008-2011, and in the Ukraine from 2016-2019.
She did not deserve to be vilified and removed from her post.
Comparing her distinguished career with that of President Trump — he inherited a million dollars from his father. He studied real estate at Wharton University and went on to construct hotels, a casino and golf courses while creating a brand for himself and amassing a fortune.
He went bankrupt several times and allegedly had a reputation for not paying his bills. When he had an opportunity to serve his country, he produced a letter from a physician stating that he had “heel spurs” and received a deferment.
He has a reputation as a fighter and a bully and is well known for labeling his political opponents with silly, school boy nicknames.
Make your own comparisons and remember who received the standing ovation.
Rebecca Richman
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.