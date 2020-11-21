Unity is the new story
To the Editor:
I wonder how many Democrats are aware that they didn’t really vote for Joe Biden, oh no no, they voted for the Clinton plan of lies and deception.
She still can’t get over that it didn’t work for her in 2016. I mean really don’t insult our intelligence. How in the world can a man that fortunately and I do mean that, survived two aneurysms and has brain damage, be the leader of the greatest country in the world?
He can’t put together two sentences without a teleprompter. Part of the reason they kept him off the campaign trail maybe? No, the Clinton plan is socialist Kamala Harris (who walked off the debate stage and out of the presidency because no one wanted her) would run things while Joe naps in the basement. Which sadly would destroy our nation from the inside out.
I’m not stupid. I do know some of you just voted to spite Trump due to the spin rhetoric you’ve gotten on whatever media you enjoy and it’s sad that they censored you from so much of the truth.
Now I do want to thank whomever, for the lovely “unity” message received in the mail on Nov. 5 stating that the Biden-Harris camp was going to steal the election and “there was nothing I could do about it.” Thanks be to God there is nothing I need to do about it.
Sandra Gillhouse
Venice
Renters badly need new stimulus bill
To the Editor:
I am pleased that Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell finally sees a new COVID relief bill as his top priority after the election. Better late than never. Low-income renters have waited months to get help while the Senate did nothing.
American renters and landlords are in a dire situation. While the CDC has invoked a national eviction moratorium, unpaid rent continues to accumulate putting both in a deep financial hole.
Estimates are that without emergency rental assistance, over 12 million renters could owe an average of $5,400 in back rent by December.
That puts them at risk of immediate eviction when the moratorium ends.
The House has passed emergency rental assistance twice in the last five months. It’s time for the Senate to do the same. I urge leaders in Washington to pass a strong COVID-19 relief bill ASAP that includes at least $100 billion in rental assistance.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
Gruters’ pitiful idea on mask scholarships
To the Editor:
How fitting that state Sen. Joe Gruters’ pitiful suggestion that the state pay for the private education of students not wanting to wear masks, be on the same page with an article about a surge in the virus.
Tyler Swanson
Punta Gorda
Glue traps are really bad for animals
To the Editor:
Thank you for letting your readers know that no one with a conscience should ever torment small animals in glue traps (“‘Insidious:’ glue traps: Baby raccoon caught,” Nov. 18.)
Glue traps are indiscriminate: They ensnare companion animals, birds, squirrels, chipmunks, butterflies, bees, and anyone else unfortunate enough to come across them. These traps rip patches of skin, fur, and feathers off the victims’ bodies as they struggle to escape, and many animals chew off their own legs, desperate to get free. When animals’ faces become stuck in the glue, they slowly suffocate, which can take hours.
Glue-trap manufacturers frequently tell consumers to throw animals in the trash along with the contraption, which can leave the victim to suffer for days before finally dying of starvation or dehydration.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health Canada both warn against glue traps because of the threat of hantaviruses posed when terrified animals lose control of their bodily functions.
As humans continue to sprawl and develop natural areas, we destroy animals’ habitats and make it harder for them to find food. The least we can do is not make them suffer and die simply for existing.
Michelle Kretzer
North Port
Bill would allow loud cars on streets
To the Editor:
I was surprised to see they actually have a proposed bill in Congress that will protect people racing their cars and bikes up and down your neighborhood streets. The “Protection of Motorsports Act,” H.R. 5434/ S.B. 2602” seeks to legitimize conversion of street-legal cars into race cars. There is no mention of “loud noise” in the proposed measure. As we all know, such vehicles are not put on a trailer and taken to a far away testing site. They are test-driven on your own public streets.
If you have a someone doing this in your neighborhood, you know what I’m talking about. Go ahead and call the police to enforce the local ordinances on noise, but it will do you no good. The perpetrators are wise to this. They keep their test runs very brief to duck the police, then return a couple of hours to do it again. How many times do you want to call?
Worse yet, they tell you that if you don’t like it, then sell your house and move to a quieter neighborhood. But how do you interest anyone in your house with someone is racing their bikes up and down your street? Would you move into a neighborhood like that? Talk about a deal-killer.
What to be stuck in your neighborhood forever? Support the “Protection of Motorsports Act,” and watch your peace of mind vanish.
Allain Hale
North Port
Protect motorsports with new bill
To the Editor:
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a race car to be used exclusively on the racetrack.
Modifying a vehicle into a race car is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into race cars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
Gary Savage
Sarasota
Electoral College concept is outdated
To the Editor:
It seems plain enough that the 2020 Presidential election has conclusively proved (1) that this democratic republic has outgrown the Electoral College system.
This anachronism is an antique tool developed by the framers of the Constitution chiefly to convince the slave-owning Southern states that they would have a leveraged vote for president.
We can all be thankful that such days and institutions are gone.
Twice in the last 16 years the Electoral College has given us presidents who lost the popular vote. This gives Americans less reason to vote, provides for undemocratic posture, and makes us look like a nation of fools drifting toward autocracy.
There is no choice but for every American to demand popular election of American presidents as soon as possible via Constitutional amendment or carefully crafted legislation.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
Congress needs to get its act together
To the Editor:
Who did you vote for? I really don’t care. Nothing will change no matter the outcome of this contentious election.
Until the Senate and the House of Representatives put aside their partisan differences and start working for the American people, only then will we make strides toward a better America.
It matters not who sits in the Oval Office. All the executive orders will not change the fact that the Congress is deeply divided over social issues and, honestly, is only working toward getting re-elected, by hook or by crook.
P.S. I did vote
Lavancha Roberge
Englewood
Don’t let presidential election be like Connecticut
To the Editor:
We’ve been Florida residents three years now. We came from Connecticut. Why did we leave Connecticut? Besides high taxes — extreme political corruption.
The 2010 and 2014 gubernatorial elections in Connecticut were won by Republicans. Oh no… the Democrat assumed the office. That’s right! That’s how it turned out. In both years, the Republicans won. Then a day or two later, a Democratic operative from Bridgeport pulled up in front of election headquarters with a trunk full of supposedly uncounted ballots — thousands of them! And not one was for the Republicans.
They demanded these ballots be counted, and they were. Thus, the Democrat assumed the office. Obvious fraud, but the courts backed them up — all Democrat appointed judges! The feds refused to review the cases — state matter they said. Fury in Connecticut and that’s when tens of thousands began to leave their home state.
It would seem that the national Democratic party learned well from Connecticut, but don’t forget that tens of thousands left. If that atrocity is repeated nationally in this presidential election, millions of Americans will leave with their knowledge, money, and businesses. That would be a disaster for America and the world. A Connecticut atrocity nationally is unthinkable.
There is another outcome to all this. I shudder to think of it, but it is possible. Please look up what Thomas Jefferson (founding father and third president) said to do in such a case.
God save America.
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
Republicans showcase bad faith, again
To the Editor:
The local and national Republican parties have dubiously connected mail voting to fraud as to the reason the president lost re-election rather than the fact that the president told his supporters not to vote by mail, while Democrats were urged to do so. No Russian agent could do a better job of sabotaging our democratic system by encouraging people to believe the electoral system is corrupt.
State Sen. Joe Gruters complained that “the (presidential) election was called by the media.” The Associated Press has been counting the vote for over 170 years; it is the media that historically calls elections. In 2016, the AP was 100 percent accurate in calling the presidential race and the GOP had no complaints when “the media” called the race for their candidate.
The president is hoping his cloud of nonsense will convince people that there was something immoral happening. There is zero — zero —evidence of fraud or corruption. What Mr. Trump and his party see as nefarious is something more mundane though undoubtedly painful: Trump lost. Such desperation is excruciating to watch, not least because it is so predictable.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
Congress needs to work on climate change
To the Editor:
I read the recent article, “Insurance Companies Know the Cost of Climate Change,” with great interest. When faced with a challenge, the United States has been able to rise to levels of unimaginable perseverance and innovation.
When the challenge was ending WWII, the Manhattan Project focused the intellectual abilities of many, ultimately creating a weapon of incredible power that ended the war.
When faced with President Kennedy’s challenge to land a man on the moon in response to the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik, the intellectual abilities of many achieved the goal within a decade.
When faced with the challenge of the COVID-19, which is sickening and killing hundreds of thousands, the focus on personal responsibility and race for a vaccine by scientists will ultimately overcome it.
The next challenge facing our planet is dealing with the consequences of a changing climate. The re-insurance companies cited in the article are one indicator. They insure insurance companies worldwide and today are losing money world-wide because of unprecedented disasters worldwide. Their losses are being reflected in our property insurance premiums. The changing climate is affecting our pocket books and it is time to address the problem.
We need our elected representatives, Senators Scott and Rubio and Representative Steube, to recognize the economic hardship inaction will inflict on Floridians. H.R. 763 (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) is a starting point, putting a price of carbon and returning the money to households. Perseverance, innovation, and commitment to solve the problem are crucial.
Gerald Lawson
Port Charlotte
Sarasota County betrays its residents
To the Editor:
On Nov. 4, the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners approved rezone petition 19-09. This grievous betrayal of the public trust signaled to the Planning Commission that board policy now directs 100% impact on functioning wetlands, compatibility of Residential Multifamily Multi-
Story rentals (RMF-M/S) with single family homes, and RMF-M/S “suitability” with clearly unsuitable undeveloped land.
Testimony of the county’s own staff found the rezone proposal inconsistent with our Comp Plan. 19-09’s wetland impact deprives our community of significant benefits. The clear adverse impact of RMF-M/S rentals on the value and quality of life of surrounding single-family homes (in violation of the county’s obligation to support existing communities) is reprehensible.
Several local pilots testified that the 35-foot-high buildings among single-story homes could be a serious flight hazard.
Unanimous and substantial community objection to the unsuitable and incompatible proposal fell on the deaf ears of a board determined not to hear it. Residents have but one board. Who does that board represent when it rejects both the community’s unanimous judgement and its own staff in favor of the hired representatives of a single applicant?
Wetland services and the service of a potentially life-saving airport were compromised for the benefit of one applicant. Rare local never-developed land that has enriched our community for decades has now been rezoned to bury much of it under 90 rentals and parking. This promises nothing to compensate area residents. Where is objective, wise, circumspect, and responsible representation? In this critical matter, the board has failed us.
Brenda Bradford Ward
Englewood
