Sold my historic home due to high taxes on island
To the Editor:
I recently sold my historic home on the island due to high taxes and ridiculous insurance premiums; and canceled my own gym membership; however, thrilled to learn that a portion of my tax money can provide the fire department and City Hall with a gym and most likely state of the art equipment.
Pickleball courts, soccer and baseball improvements and a free gym for all tax payers can surely be put on hold for a new indoor swimming pool at City Hall?
Perhaps utilizing and practicing due diligence with our tax dollars is an even better form of exercise!
Sunny Seabrook
Venice
Shame on board for ignoring vote on ERA resolution
To the Editor:
Shame on the Sarasota County Commissioners.
Shame Shame SHAME on you; Michael Moran, Alan Maio, Charles Hines and Christian Ziegler.
I was there at the meeting when Margaret Good, state representative for Florida requested you protect the rights of over 50% of your constituents — women — by passing a resolution to support the ERA.
This support could help make Florida the 38th state to ratify such an important amendment for the American women whom you supposedly represent in Sarasota County.
The ERA would protect women, so their rights cannot be taken away from them by political whims. But could you do so?
No.
You men couldn’t even stand to second the motion by Nancy Detert. Shame on all of you.
Ellen Higdon
Venice
President’s overt actions are reason for impeachment
To the Editor:
Foreign interference in our election process can not be tolerated in our country. Moreover, our president’s overt solicitation and encouragement of interference is intolerable.
The sheer amount of criminal evidence unearthed by the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump marks an unprecedented moment in American history. It’s time for Republican lawmakers to join Democrats in supporting the articles of impeachment.
GOP reps want to be remembered for upholding justice, the rule of law, and protecting our democracy — but that’s not possible while they’re helping protect the criminal in the White House.
Is this the side of history they want to be standing on?
Every day, new evidence comes to light pointing to Donald Trump abusing the power of the presidency. The latest: Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election by digging up dirt on a potential opponent and then went to great lengths to cover up the evidence that would expose him.
Sworn depositions from the impeachment inquiry have affirmed over and over again that Trump is willing to betray our country for his own personal and political gain. Not only is this a clear and open threat to the integrity of our elections — it’s an impeachable offense. No one is above the law in this country, including and especially the President of the United States.
It’s time for GOP reps to choose country over party and support Trump’s impeachment.
Kimberly Barber
Venice
Kudos to delivery person for keeping my newspaper dry
To the Editor:
Last Saturday, I awoke early to the sound of thunder. Knowing that the newspaper would be awaiting out in the driveway, I quickly put some closes to go outside and retrieve the paper.
Much to my surprise, the end of the plastic paper bag was tucked into the fold of the paper. This was to keep it dry if it did indeed rain before being retrieved.
So, it is kudos to the delivery person and very much appreciated by me. Thank you very much.
Robert Whetstone
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.