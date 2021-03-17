Fact-checking, in retrospect
To the Editor:
One of two letters on 3/13 titled “Trump in retrospect” called upon everyone to “do some research before writing a Letter to the Editor: Facts matter, hateful opinions don’t.”
I agree and have been fact-checking almost everything that comes across my screen for the last 15 years.
So let’s look at the writers claims: six swing states have four Democratic and two Republican governors and five Republican controlled legislatures and one Democratic controlled. Hardly a Democratic party take over for changing voter rules.
Mr. My Pillow, a very credentialed legal mind if ever there was one, made “a comprehensive analysis.” News Max (farther right then Fox) cut him off when he started spouting his election conspiracy theories. His video debut on OAN another further right then Fox station with this disclaimer “Michael James Lindell purchased air time for a broadcast of this program on OAN” ...”In particular OAN does not adopt or endorse any statements or opinions expressed on this program.”
My Pillow was quoted as saying “we prayed over every word” and “a lot of stuff was done in one take because the Holy Spirit was just speaking it out”.
Did the writer miss the fact that the Trump campaign and its surrogates filed 63 lawsuits and lost all but one, which moved the observers closer to the ballot counters. Regarding the COVID relief bill, the 9% are items actually labeled COVID relief. Things like: vaccine purchase, vaccinators, testing, protective gear, distribution, etc. . What’s missing and clearly part of the relief are things like economic relief (to red and blue states), unemployment benefits, re-opening schools, stimulus payments etc. which brings the number up to 85%.
Yes 15% is not directly related like 1.5 billion for Amtrak, which by the way was also requested by the Trump White House.
I won’t address his inaccurate critique of the executive orders for lack of space here. He correctly points out that not one Republican voted for the bill even though 70% of the country and 60% of Republicans favor it. Apparently he comes from the school of “Do as I say Not as I do” for actual fact-checking.
Larry Basta
Venice
Cancel Culture comes after Easter?
To the Editor:
Happy Easter.
Am I allowed to say that? I am not sure any longer what the Cancel Culture will allow.
I was looking forward to the Easter bunny bringing me a big chocolate rabbit for my basket. However, the Easter bunny is “white,” that’s no longer allowed. And that chocolate candy rabbit, well, it’s brown.
And the first thing we all want to do is to bite the head off.....Oh no, can’t do that, you’d be accused of being a racist.
And that Easter bunny, I always thought it was a “he.” That’s not allowed any longer. He is now an “it.” We had a dog once. He became an “it”....but that’s a story for another time.
So I am not sure how to celebrate this Easter holiday. Maybe I should just concentrate on the religious reason for the day. While I am still allowed to practice my religion.
Happy Easter to you.
Patti Butzlaff
Osprey
New building is ‘ugly’
To the Editor:
Had friends visiting last week and decided to take them for lunch and show off our beautiful city.
The decision was made to go to Dockside Waterfront Grill and was amazed at the ugly seven-story building erected in their driveway.
The city of Venice should be ashamed of themselves in allowing this to happen. The city is allowing developers to ruin this beautiful city. Shame, shame, shame on you.
Bob Drouin
Venice
Doses for dollars?
To the Editor:
If you, like me, you have spent a lifetime online with state, county, as well as super market and pharmacy chains, only to get the same message...no appointments available. On the phone I get the message no appointments available because there is a shortage of vaccine from the federal government.
Well, it seems that certain areas in Florida don’t have a shortage. Enclaves of Ron and Don people like Lakewood Ranch, The Villages and now the ultra wealthy and bright red community in Key Largo, The Ocean Reef Club. Everyone over 65 living at the club have received their shots before the end of January. DeSantis has raised close to $3 million from these areas in February alone. Who would’ve thunk? Hmmmm?
Rick Garms
Englewood
Don’t like Biden or COVID
To the Editor:
I have been sitting here in my home for almost a year because of the China virus. In that year I have heard so many conflicting answers about this virus and vaccine that I’m like many other people, confused.
Because I had a procedure done yesterday, I was tested and was negative. One of the residents of our large community was tested positive and immediately everything was shut down for three weeks.
Common buildings, pools, all outside and indoor activities. Three days later the resident tested again, negative. The HOA board didn’t reopen anything.
We have bingo every Thursday night. We have been shut down several times. We play in a large building with a capacity of 350. The HOA board has limited us to 75. and I need to sanitize everything first and everyone must wear a mask. That’s 20%.
Now about our new POTUS: He and his cronies have done more damage to this country in less than two months than any other POTUS in history. Opened our southern border to everyone, shut down the pipeline, stopped fracking on federal land, put millions of people out of work. In a few months gas will be $4 a gallon, Canada is already paying $7 a gallon. We are no longer an energy supplying nation. We need to purchase energy again from countries that hate us and our way of life.
Robert Palermo
North Port
Treating snowbirds like bums
To the Editor:
I read the Charlotte County Health Department website and reviewed their criteria for non-permanent resident vaccinations for COVID. I registered in January on the website. No confirmation that this actually took place, but crossed my fingers and waited.
On Feb. 28, I got a call from a vaccine worker and provided more information and double checked on the proof of seasonal residence. All seemed OK. Went for the appointment on March 2 at the Moose Lodge in Port Charlotte, got in line. Those handing out forms and directing traffic obviously untrained. Finally, reaching the paved area in the vaccination zone, a woman approached the car in an authoritative way and asked for my driver’s license and residency proof (a three-month rental contract demonstrating my presence from January through March).
She handed them back and said “you didn’t qualify.” I politely asked why. She seemed annoyed at the question. She said that I needed to own property in Florida and needed to be here six months. I told her that she was wrong and that she needs to read the website criteria.
She became visibly annoyed. I asked for a supervisor. She said she was the site supervisor and that was her decision. She then wrote a big yellow X on my windshield with a marker pen and waved me to move out of the line and off of the site. Rude, dismissive and unacceptable behavior. I wished I had asked for her name. Ms. Attitude?
Phillip Robinson
Englewood
Firefighters won’t
get the vaccine?
To the Editor:
Knock me over with a fether, an bole me over with a kiss on the forehead if thet don’ beat all! Most o’ ayer localized farfighters ain’t agittin’ thar shots?!
Those thets in charge o’ protectin’ us-ns a-waiten t’git poked t’save ayer lives cud be in a wreck, er have a heart attack, er need t’be dragged from a far, but cain’t feel safe callin’ thems thet ayer counties an towns pick fer ayer first respondins?
Wahl iffen ah ain’t done died already an gone t’hell! Even them fancy canine officers hasta git thar shots! Whut’s goin’ on hyar?!
Now ahm a-wantin’ t-know how many ether “men an women in blue” we’s supposed t-be a-backin’ ain’t got ayer backs when it cums t’the covid.
Ahm a-lookin’ at 73, an’ ahm durn tired a-keepin’ to the house fer a year, an wearin’ ma mask, an not a-seein’ mah grandkids, whilst still a-needin’ thet shot accordin’ to ma doc, an’ common sense!
Who’s protectin’ who roun’ here!
Ye awtin’ t’be ashamed!
Anna M. Lambert
North Port
Technology has its perils
To the Editor:
Source notes that I have viewed suggest artificial intelligence and related technologies can be both great and also dangerous. A foreign policy source suggests that by 2030, entire industries are likely to be replaced by software code. Many experts now realize their jobs will be replaced.
Governments around the world realize the perils, as well. Institutions are studying the possibilities and also surmise some grave issues. I get contacted daily by digital currency operatives about their digital currencies on LinkedIn and even Facebook, and I see growing problems. I am not a fan.
I see and agree with others that these currencies will indeed destabilize global finance, and borrowing, as noted from the Foreign Policy Association — robotics will likely accelerate the relocation of manufacturing, and jobs will lessen.
I have been interested in manufacturing and loss since Daniel Bell wrote about job loss in the 1970s. There is much haphazard approaches of coming technology efforts, which includes the United States and China. There lie dangers and great opportunities. How will it end?
Bill Weightman
North Port
Thanks for providing great care
To the Editor:
I would like to recognize the staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living facility for the high level of care they gave my father during the last year-and-a-half of his life.
I found the entire team to be loving, attentive, responsive and hard-working as they graciously provided for the needs of my nearly 100-year-old father and his wife.
They went above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly environment. I won’t forget you, North Port Pines. Thank you.
Carolyn McCloud
Venice
Purple Day
is March 26
To the Editor:
March 26, 2021 is Purple Day.
Originating in Canada, Purple Day was invented by the incredible Cassidy Megan, a young girl who created the initiative in 2008 after getting motivated by the struggles she had with epilepsy. It’s a simple affair: you’re encouraged to wear purple and raise awareness for the cause.
Originally, the initiative started out on a small level; Cassidy’s idea was picked up, and then supported, by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia in 2008. Since then, it has taken on a whole new level, and is celebrated internationally.
Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime.
In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
For 53 years, we at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
We provide uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services.
Please join us in wearing purple March 26 to support those in our community who live with this disorder and to show them they are not alone.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org to learn more.
Barbara Coleman
Sarasota
Coleman is community outreach coordinator for Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida
Let dogs in Walton Ranch
To the Editor:
Sarasota County Department of Parks oversees Walton Ranch which is over 3,500 acres of woodlands located in North Port.
People ride horses, bikes, hide and enjoy the splendor of this tract of paradise. Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed because of narrow mindedness.
I am 80 and would like to walk my dog who is on a leash and well behaved. Recently, the man in charge of overseeing Walton Ranch explained that some dog owners let their dogs run loose and that wildlife, cows with calves could be endangered as well as folks on horseback. This well-intentioned person stated that there are insufficient law enforcement officers to cover the area.
I am a responsible senior with a great dog who lives on the doorstep of Walton Ranch and enjoy the serene setting with my buddy that my taxes pay for. I find it difficult to accept this faulty logic that my privileges’ have to suffer because of other dog owners with room temperature IQ’s. This is not a dog issue but a people issue. For me, walking my dog is recreation and a social outlet same as providing golf courses for people who pursue golf or any other recreation like pickle ball for exercise.
Preventing responsible owners with well-behaved dogs on a leash from walking a trial in Walton Ranch is not the correct solution.
What happened to common sense?
Kevin Finnerty
North Port
Capitol police have enough budget
To the Editor:
On Feb. 15, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for Congress to create an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the January attack on the Capitol As part of her remarks, Mrs. Pelosi also called for the security of lawmakers and the Capitol.
I’m not so sure I understand where she is coming from with respect to “funding for the security of lawmakers and the Capitol.” The United State Capitol Police (USCP) was founded in 1828 and is responsible for protecting Congress and the public and maintaining order while protecting the U.S. Capitol — the seat of our nation’s government. The department employees 2,300 officers and civilion employees. Its mission is to defend two square miles and the people who sit in two large rooms.
The annual budget for the USCP is an estimated $516 million in 2021. The department budget for 2000 was $115 million. Thus represents an annualized average growth rate of 7.4 % (compared to the 2.1 % average annual inflation over the same period).
The current budget is more than the budgets for the Detroit ($330 million) or Atlanta ($218 million) police departments. Reportedly the USCP has the most modern equipment (including weapons) that money can buy.
So, exactly what is Mrs. Pelosi talking about. This is why 50% of Americans remain skeptical about our silly politicians in Washington, D.C. and big government.
Stewart Ross
Punta Gorda
