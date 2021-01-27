System can be improved
To the Editor:
I was thrilled to see in your newspaper today a new website to register to get the COVID-19 vaccine. First, I typed in on my computer the website address. All I saw there were a bunch of comments from people who had either successfully registered or couldn’t register. There was also a place to type my name which only resulted in a search — which if you wanted that information — you had to pay for it. It had absolutely nothing to do with signing up.
Secondly, I called the phone number: 941-861-8297. I got a recording saying “We are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The office is now closed.” Granted, I did call on a Saturday, but it was at 12:45 p.m.
In this COVID crisis, wouldn’t one think they would be open seven days a week?
I don’t know whose running this “show,” but it could certainly be improved. I’m soon to be 84 years of age and I want a vaccine. Do you have any other information where I can register to get one?
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Process smooth after registration
To the Editor:
After being frustrated for weeks trying to register any way possible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I was finally successful in not only getting registered with the new system but actually getting an appointment.
I was expecting long waits and chaos based on my experience with the previous registration process, but my husband I were pleasantly surprised with how smooth, efficient and well organized the drive through clinic at Twin Lakes Park was. Kudos to Sarasota County and the volunteers.
It was 20 minutes from the time we drove in to getting the shot. We then had to wait the required 15 minute observation period to ensure no reaction.
Everyone was very pleasant and made the process a breeze.
Mary Tobiason
Venice
Vaccine rollout failed Fla. residents
To the Editor:
I sit in front of the computer for at least an hour. I am waiting for my vaccine appointment to no avail. I am 72, my husband is 74. We are Florida residents.
A woman from Rhode Island, signs in, got an appointment, drove to Florida to get a shot. I don’t have enough money to bribe anyone. I have no influence. I am discouraged and disappointed and angry. Who is in charge here? Why aren’t those getting the shot not required to present Florida ID?
We had plenty of time to plan for this. We knew the shot would come. You have failed your people and definitely lost my vote.
Sharon Austin
North Port
Residents first; snowbirds after
To the Editor:
About the snowbirds, or any other visitors, coming to Florida and getting vaccines. Why didn’t they wait to get them at home before coming here? Why should residents (our home state) have to bow behind visitors and have our already limited supply used by them? I would be too embarrassed to pull this.
Judie Barth
North Port
Snowbirds need vaccines, too
To the Editor:
As a snowbird from Indiana, I feel sad when seeing Floridians on TV and in the newspapers complaining about out-of-state people getting the COVID-19 vaccine before them. Each year thousands of us from up north flock to our winter home in Florida. But our license plate will say Indiana.
Do year-round Floridians expect us to fly/drive back up north to get a vaccine, then return a month later to get out second dose? Please rethink your complaint when you see an out-of-state license plate in line to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
No one in the right mind would fly or drive to Florida to get the vaccine. Our vaccine debacle has made the national news.
Flory Phillips
North Port
Vaccine numbers are off
To the Editor:
Has anyone questioned the numbers shown in the daily “Latest COVID” results? For example, the number of vaccinations for Sarasota County on Jan. 21 was 27,562, for Jan. 20 was 26,687.
The difference was reported to be 369 but the actual is 875.
The Charlotte County numbers were 8,496 and 8,002. Reported change was 299; actual 494.
I am not sure is this is simply a clerical error on the day to day reporting but is a consistent one seen on most days.
Scott Leggat
North Port
Circus train a reminder of dark history
To the Editor:
The model of the Ringling Bros. circus train can serve as a reminder of the dark side of animal circuses’ history. The days of chaining animals and hauling them from city to city, beating them until they perform silly tricks, and tearing apart animal families and friends in the name of “entertainment” are coming to an end.
P.T. Barnum himself couldn’t convince today’s public that hurting animals for fun is acceptable.
Jennifer O’Connor
Largo
No difference between Jan. 6; Fort Sumter
To the Editor:
A recent letter lost all its credibility when the writer determined 200 souls made up the number of insurrectionists. Were you watching the same riot as I? For certain 2,000, perhaps 20K. In his talk, Trump indicated there were thousands and thousands in attendance.
I did not see anyone not march down. I saw no Antifa signs indicating they were there. I saw thousands of Trump signs, etc. There is no evidence that Antifa was included in the insurrection in any number.
The next number I challenge is the one indicating that 99.9% of the insurrections were peaceful. Now I know you would take that figure back if you had a chance.
Five people did die and their deaths were all related to the riot. None of them would have died had not the insurrection occurred.
Tell me the legal difference between firing on Fort Sumter and invading the U.S. Capitol building.
These people are in a heap of trouble. They invaded the capitol building of the United States of America. If I were judge that would be 30 years worth.
Roy E. Ault
Englewood
2021 too much like 1861?
To the Editor:
In 1861 the leaders of the insurrection were men who hated both Blacks and the federal government. Further, they were willing to destroy our nation to get what they wanted.
Is 2021 any different?
Charles Goodman
North Port
Senators need to convict Trump
To the Editor:
My question is addressed to Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio to answer to the people of Florida.
Who do you think riled up the crowd to stop the steal and charge into the Capitol shouting “Hang Pence and where is Nancy”?
If a certain president comes to mind, the one that cried for months about how his election was stolen, “the glove fits“ and he must be convicted.
Patricia Flynn
Sarasota
Will Democrats commit treason from within?
To the Editor:
I’m an 80-year-old white man who knows beyond any doubt that God loves all His children equally. There are no favorites but sadly too many folks have oatmeal for brains and have fallen for empty promises of our political class in Washington.
There is no free lunch, but too many simply don’t care and are willing to sacrifice our once thriving society. Cicero said “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.” The adoption of Democratic Party government dependency, promotion of class warfare, blaming others for one’s failures and especially dismissing God from schools and inside our nation’s capital is a primo recipe for catastrophe.
If our leaders are weak and lack courage then we can be stripped of our humanity and the precious rights we have inherited from fallen heroes.
Kevin Finnerty
North Port
Leave President Trump alone
To the Editor:
I have to ask...what are the Democrats so afraid of? Why are they terrified of Trump? Half of the U.S. voted for him and think he was a wonderful president. Nobody has had to endure as much bullying as he has.
If these nut cases now in office are really insistent on using even more taxpayer dollars and congressional time bringing a great president to trial after he has already left office, then they should be tried for inciting a riot. That is exactly what they are doing. That is not what we hired them to do. They need to do their job or get out of office.
They have tried everything in their power to shut down conservatives (half of America). All they’re doing is angering half the country. Leave the man alone. He did not incite that riot. A few hundred crazies did. Thousands attended and peacefully protested what really was a fraudulent election.
These nut cases will soon realize what they have done when their First Amendment right is gone. Reagan once said. “When Fascism comes to this country, it will come in the form of liberalism.” We’re there folks. Wake up and stop the Silicon Valley children from stealing our rights. Only a fool is blind to this.
Gay Peek
Port Charlotte
Steube is not trying to unite
To the Editor:
I just finished reading Representative Steube’s Jan. 17th newsletter to his constituents. Disappointingly, he is not going to try to build unity. He promotes negative messaging about parties other than his own, making it “them” and “us.” This is sad, considering one of the greatest needs we have now is for legislative members to work together to resolve the significant issues we face.
He states “the violence and lawlessness we saw on January 6th was completely unacceptable and I condemn rioting of any kind…” and then says, “however,” as though there is some excuse for that terrible day, and for those who perpetuated the lies that created mob mentality. He says we need to “focus on solutions that will help our district and the greater good of the nation” but chooses to focus on punishing Big Tech and pursuing legislation based on misinformation and lies about election violations.
I want my representative acting on all our behalves by attending to the issues of unemployment, health care access, and distribution of the COVID vaccine.
Please, Representative Steube, work for all of us. Use reasoned thinking and be well informed when deciding what to tell your constituents.
Next time reelection comes I will carefully review Stuebe’s representation abilities. Right now he seems to be pre-programmed and not “by the people or for the people.” I wish it were different.
Jerline Searle
Punta Gorda
Biden kills jobs, invites immigrants
To the Editor:
Congratulations Sleepy Joe; on your first day in office you have been able to shut down the pipeline construction which will take the jobs away from 731 union employees and another 1,000 service employees immediately. You have also been able to anger our closest ally and increase pollution by making trains transport the oil.
Of course all of us will have to pay more for our gas and oil. You were also able to join with your buddies throughout the world who have continued to pollute the atmosphere while we were able reduce our pollutants far exceeding the amount the Paris club asked for during the last four years.
You also were able to start the caravans of illegal immigrants by making sure that the wall would not stop their entry with their load of drugs and then take away citizens’ jobs, and collect the free stuff. Of course you took away several hundred jobs of the people building the wall while leaving all of the materials rotting in place. You were also able to squeeze in many more restrictions with your edits. Wow, you were able to do all of this under the cover of media darkness. Can we look forward to more tomorrow?
Mary Kay Thompson
Englewood
Can we recover from lies?
To the Editor:
I have not written for a while now as things in our country seems to are deteriorating continually and I hope we can recover. I am writing this on Jan. 13, one week after an attempted insurrection where thousands of misguided, delusional, and violent citizens stormed the Capitol of the United States.
It is also the day that the House of Representatives started the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.
How can so many people have believed in the total falsehood that the election was “stolen?”
It’s because they have fallen for the lies of a pathological liar who was supported and empowered by certain members of Congress who cherished their position over truth and their country, that we have just experienced an insurrection. These are people who should have known better.
A total of 147 Republicans signed onto a pledge to question the honesty of the election, the very type of process that put them into office and a process that is the very foundation of our Republic.
The tragedy of the insurrection is in the deaths, the destruction and the violation of the Capitol, our symbol of democracy.
And it’s all based on a lie, misrepresentations, and ignorance.
A good portion of my friends and former friends believe in these falsehoods. It is almost impossible the have an intelligent conversation with them as they have one leader.
I just hope intelligence and reason will prevail and we can make this a great country.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
Life beyond politics
To the Editor:
I have been reading a lot of posts on social media that readers are documenting what life is like today with regards to gas prices, unemployment statistics, stock market numbers and then those posting the information appear to be planning to compare it to what life will be like when President Biden finishes his four-year term.
Will life be better or worse? Think about this. Since you have no control over what he is going to do — here are a few ideas that will work to help make your corner of the world a little bit better. Join a service club. There are dozens that are making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Help take care of that elderly neighbor, mow the lawn, paint a room, or maybe deliver a home cooked meal.
Do something for yourself and learn a new skill. Mentor a kid, from a single parent home, who may be finding life difficult at the moment. Volunteer. Lots of small ways, that probably will not get you much attention or accolades, but will make a difference. And don’t forget to hug your family. And regardless of what the Democrats or Republicans do or don’t do — your part of the world will shine a little bit brighter.
Stephen Lineberry
Lake Suzy
Clean water is essential
To the Editor:
Your article about Jack and Diane Boyer and Environmental Utilities is essential for clean water going into the future. As a commercial fisherman and captain, I am an advocate for clean water.
Cape Haze, Knight Island and Palm Island are critical barrier islands on the West Coast of Florida. After the eco-disaster of 2018, the bay was lifeless for three months. Millions of sea life from tarpon to sea turtles died from red tide. I witnessed green tide. Some of the 2018 problems were old septic tanks and sewer lines.
I am looking forward toward this great project breaking ground. Anyone who lives on the water, enjoys boating and fishing in clean water should also be excited about this project. We are blessed to live in paradise and I think it’s our duty to leave our children with healthy bays and clean water.
Austin Ruth
Englewood
