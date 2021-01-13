‘Bad actors’ story an insult to patriotic Americans
To the Editor:
I am absolutely astounded that you would title an article on the insurrection/coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol “Bad Actors blamed in Capitol breach.” Are you kidding me?
They were traitors, nothing less. And in the article you mention Antifa and BLM. Where was the name Qanon who actually were to blame.
Furthermore, the local officials you quoted who had “legitimate concerns” about the election? There are no legitimate concerns about the election. Trump has lost in court after court (with one semi-win) in trying to overturn it.
The only thing these officials were trying to do was cancel out peoples’ votes from other states for no reason other than they want to win at all costs. That article was an insult to every patriotic American.
Norman Braun
Venice
‘Bad actors’ story shows bias against President Trump
To the Editor:
I completely condemn the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and I also do not think Trump acted responsibly.
However, your reporting was as usual biased against Trump. You “cherry picked” quotes from Trump that gave a biased and incomplete account of what Trump said, namely:
“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
The above quote was not mentioned in your story. By slanting your stories and leaving out parts of the story that go against your narrative you perpetuate why so many people have little or no trust in the MSM.
John Kelley
Venice
Platitudes were dismaying
To the Editor:
I am a new subscriber and was more than dismayed to read Mr. Nickerson’s platitudes and sermon on the editorial page.
Take a look at the entire page and one will see that he said nothing and offered nothing new just as the four politicians offered on the same page above his statement.
Look at the four letters to the left of Mr. Nickerson’s from people who offered something real and named names, those are real opinions not prayers and speculations.
If this is going to be another namby-pamby bit of publishing, then cancel my subscription as I am looking for news, solid reporting and honest opinions.
I am tired and angry about the platitudes and lies that the media and nation has moved to so as not to be offensive or call out “bad actors.” Come on man. How about honesty and not wasting paper.
John Hutson
Venice
Steube blaming Antifa an ‘egregious falsehood’
To the Editor:
Most Americans are aghast at the siege of our nation’s citadel of democracy, the Capitol.
It is sad to think that so many of our fellow citizens have been misled by the misinformation directed at them from people in power. This barrage of falsehoods have encouraged average people to become radicalized in their expression of their political views.
People that are in a position of authority have a responsibility to make sure that their rhetoric is based on truth, not some far-fetched conspiracy theory they wish to push in order to help them stay in power.
The last addition of your paper on Jan. 9, featured a statement by local congressman, Greg Steube, stating that the violence at the Capitol was caused by members of Antifa and BLM. This is an egregious falsehood that can be reputed by a close look at the individuals being indicted for these crimes.
I think the paper should demand the representative retract this lie, and out of respect for the people of his district, begin to follow the path of truth.
Bill Carey
Venice
It’s not President Trump’s fault
To the Editor:
Reading Saturday’s letters, I’m reminded of scenes from the movie, “Holy Grail,” in which places are destroyed because those associated with them were disliked. One scene in particular was the explosion of a hospital in which one of the characters was born.
That is the theme of the opinions rendered; throw out anyone remotely associated with President Trump. Wrath is especially on Congressman Steube, although a broader brush included others.
I and millions believe there was massive fraud in the election. People can argue that fraud was not proven, but the courts never even considered the evidence, to their disgrace. Over 300 suits were filed by the Democrat Party to affect the election, many unconstitutionally adopted. To its discredit, the Republican Party did nothing to challenge them.
President Trump had every right express dismay and to challenge the outcome, as did the 200,000+ who attended the rally on Jan. 6. They had every right to be in D.C. that day. I don’t recall the outrage when results of the 2016 election or prior ones were challenged by Democrats or the “peaceful gatherings” in our cities where destruction was rampant.
One purpose was to bring attention to the system for correction in future elections.
That said, I condemn the riotous actions taken by a relative few. Those who did attend but didn’t take part in the riots are as outraged as I. But to blame those who support the president is just plain wrong.
Never let a crises go to waste.
Charles L. Magill
Venice
Time to hold them accountable
To the Editor:
Now Congressman Steube and Senator Scott are trying to justify their dereliction of duty by voting to invalidate the will of the voters in the 2020 election.
Steube’s immediate reaction to the unprecedented, violent attack on the Capitol and intended attack on members of Congress was to blame Antifa (an argument which has been disproven) and Black Lives Matter (Huh? Not this group of privileged white Trump followers).
Documented perpetrators have been QAnon supporters, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, neo-Nazis, and members of other white extremist so-called “patriot groups” and sadly, “good” Christians who have been persuaded to follow the false idol, Trump.
Then in an extraordinary effort to protect his hindside, Steube even says he and the 140+ Republicans who joined in the effort to undo the results of the 2020 election should just be able to “continue to represent our constituents without censorship online or even threats of removal.”
Sorry, Steube, it’s time to hold our elected officials accountable.
Dee Hardin
Venice
We need to recall Scott, Steube
To the Editor:
I have a message for my fellow Florida voters.
Recall Sen. Rick Scott, sen. Marco Rubio, Rep.Gregg Steube. All three were elected by us to go to DC and govern for all Florida residents — not to serve an autocrat
These three are spineless and need to be kicked out of office now. Let’s all start a recall petition to kick them out of office.
Those three are only there to further themselves. We all know there was no fraud in this election and they know it also. Recall all three.
Bob Purdy
Venice
Watch Schwarzenegger video
To the Editor:
Congressman Steube, Senators Scott and Rubio, and all Floridians need to take 8 minutes and view the video put out by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger was born in Austria and is personally familiar with the horrors of the Nazi regime and the complicity of the “good people” who never objected when there was ample time to object.
As Steube, Scott and Rubio and well-educated Sens Cruz and Hawley know, there were no systematic inequities in the presidential election. If any special Election Commission is needed, it is one that will lay bare the cynical misrepresentations of politicians who have manipulated their followers for self-advancement and the rantings of a president whose telephone calls to Georgia election officials make him sound like a Mafia boss.
Voltaire once said, “Convince people to believe absurdities and you can convince them to commit atrocities.” That’s exactly what we witnessed at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The genie was let out of the bottle. Self-serving rhetoric after the events of Jan. 6 need to be viewed along side of the rhetoric of the past four years and especially the last two months.
My Republican and Democratic friends and family members eagerly await Trump’s second impeachment. That will be easy to achieve. What will be much more difficult will be restoring civility and getting the country back to where it was before right wing fanatics, Nazi sympathizers, and the worst president in American history took over the Republican party.
Barry Zamoff
Venice
Steube complicit in violence
To the Editor:
Jan. 6 in D.C. should not be a surprise. It has been building for many years on news sites like Fox, Newsmax, OANN, Info Wars, and radio pundits Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levine.
Their spread of conspiracy theory, lies, sarcasm and references to violence have finally seen the volcano “blow.” This attack on the Capitol was well planned and promoted on social media for many weeks.
Buses of men traveled from my home area in northwest Pennsylvania to D.C. Chants of “kill Pelosi” and “Kill Pence” were echoed through the halls of Congress as they trashed offices, artwork and left urine and feces behind.
Rep. Steube’s response to this? In his weekly email he condemns violence but then goes on to blame BLM and Antifa. He condemns all the senators who did not side with Cruz and Hawley. He brags about voting against the election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Mr. Steube’s weekly newsletters are always filled with blaming the “radical left” or “radical progressives.”. He takes pride in being an anti-masker which shows he rejects science and civility. How does caring about COVID, health care, the environment, women’s rights and social justice make one a “radical?”
Mr. Steube was one of only a handful who voted against the “Violence Against Women’s Act.” Look at his voting record, it certainly is not reflective of someone who cares about all of his people. He also supports guns in schools and courthouses. How and why did he get elected?
Rick V. Summerville
Venice
DeSantis: Stop using EAS
To the Editor:
Gov. Ron DeSantis must stop using Emergency Alert System to cover up his COVID failures.
The governor’s failure to take actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Florida has lead to thousands of unnecessary deaths. Total cases: 1,488,586 — up by 11,576 in the past day. Florida deaths: 23,071 — up by 159 in the past day. There is blood on his hands.
He is now trying to cover up his failure to have a plan to implement an effective system to distribute effective vaccines with a public relations campaign — including the inappropriate use of the emergency alert system.
This system designed to provide timely and necessary information to state residents in times of Hurricanes, emergencies — and now, timely information regarding the actual availability of vaccines. Use of the Emergency Alert system for political purposes is outrageous.
DeSantis’ administration has proven to be irresponsible and incompetent. His deliberate lack of affirmative action and misuse of resources should be investigated. Sadly, we have to wait until 2022 for the voters to hold him accountable.
Saul Kilstein
Venice
New column is a delight
To the Editor:
What a delight to read of this welcome addition — Ron Mussleman’s column on Venice Historical Architecture, to the civil life of Venice.
Many of us love Venice, its historic nature which still exists to some extent, its parks and beaches, the Nolen plan which identifies it to City planners and architectural historians across the nation.
Sadly, we lost a 1926 Nolen era house this year, because the City found itself unable to preserve it under current land use ordinances. Destroying the house was unnecessary, as was the plan to build a two story home in a row of 1926 houses.
The Planning Commission, and later the City Council will be considering new Land Development ordinances, instead of some of the higher heights in mixed use areas, and higher density exceptions they are considering, they should make preserving Venice as we love it and as it was intended from this desecration.
May the Gondolier and its readers keep this worthy goal in the spotlight.
Ed Martin
Venice
Circus train a reminder of dark history
To the Editor:
The model of the Ringling Bros. circus train can serve as a reminder of the dark side of animal circuses’ history. The days of chaining animals and hauling them from city to city, beating them until they perform silly tricks, and tearing apart animal families and friends in the name of “entertainment” are coming to an end.
P.T. Barnum himself couldn’t convince today’s public that hurting animals for fun is acceptable.
Jennifer O’Connor
Largo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.