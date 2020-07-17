County needs to have face mask ordinance
To the Editor:
Dear Board of County Commissioners,
Albert Einstein summed up your actions as best anyone could: “Insanity, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
Your actions as a Board certainly fits this definition, how can you in good conscious continue to keep your heads in the sand and not implement a county wide ordinance for face masks?
To have more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one day in Florida is not only unacceptable, it verges on being criminal.
Just because we currently have federal and state leaders who are so inept and so enamored with themselves as to ignore this crisis does not excuse our local leaders from doing the right thing.
Placing decisions in the hands of local government, the government closest to the people, has always been desirable; making decisions that are good for the people is your primary responsibility. It is not your responsibility to blindly follow inept leadership.
To continue to defend not wearing face masks is completely irresponsible on your part.
To attend an event with participants outside your immediate family (if you wish to take chances of spreading the virus to your own family members, have at it but wear a mask when you are in public and are talking to groups of people, be a good example, your performance at the Legacy Trail groundbreaking was reprehensible) and not wearing a mask shows the same ineptitude as our state and federal leaders.
I do not recall any of you having the credentials to show that your knowledge of medicine or science is equal to or greater than that of the CDC professionals or of Dr. Fauci.
Common sense would dictate following guidelines of those professionals with credentialed knowledge of the subject and having laws on the books that let people know you believe and trust the credentials of those professionals
Stop the insanity and do what is right; pass a county wide ordinance to wear face masks when there is a chance that Social (Survival) Separation might be infringed upon.
It may already be too late to keep our area from becoming the next hot spot in Florida, but it is not too late to do whatever you can to slow the spread of this nemesis.
Respectfully,
John Holic
Venice
Disgusted by Venice City Council mask vote
To the Editor:
After just listening to the noon news, I find the Venice City Council has again voted down the requirement to wear face masks in public in the city of Venice.
I am disappointed, no disgusted, to think the Council would yet again choose not to support efforts to lower our town and state’s growing COVID-19 cases. A headline in today’s Sarasota Herald Tribune read “Record Number COVID-19 Cases at SMH.” Did the City Council not see this?
And why, as reported by Sarasota Channel 7 Noon News did Venice Police Chief Mattmuller state in reference to a mask requirement, “It is just too hard to enforce.” Really?
Perhaps the presence of officers in the public downtown area to help remind people to wear their mask, hand them one if needed, and if they refuse, hand them a ticket instead — much like you do if people exceed the speed limit, make an illegal turn, etc.
A $50 to $100 fine could “help” people remember to wear their mask out in public in Venice. Come on City Council, do the right thing and REQUIRE masks be worn in Venice city public areas. Almost all stores have signs requesting them. Having moved here six years ago, I thought Venice was a “cut above” city.
Sadly, I am changing my mind and wonder how sincere this City Council actually is about caring for the citizens of our community and state.
Pam Clark
Venice
Editorial ties president to untruths
To the Editor:
In your editorial of July 1, you falsely assert that President Trump urges those at his rallies and speeches not to wear masks. Not satisfied with that lie, you try to tie him to a ridiculous assertion that the Wuhan, China, virus is a hoax.
Even the NY Daily News, a publication as leftist as the Gondolier, admits that Trump has urged people to wear masks. He also has said that it’s voluntary, and the reason he rarely wears one is that he’s tested for the virus regularly.
While I understand that your political sentiments are reflected in your editorials, you should consider telling the truth in them.
Al Lovasz
Venice
President Trump remains the Great Denier
To the Editor:
Your president, the great denier, has called childhood vaccinations dangerous, denied climate change, promoted fracking with no regard to our groundwater, removed restrictions on pollution, ignored Russian election interference and bullied his way through these and other looming disasters.
He has finally found something he cannot deny or bully his way through: COVID-19, and yet he continues to do so. The United States likes to believe it leads the world, and it does, in COVID deaths and new infections.
While most of the world, including the “s-hole” countries of Africa, took steps to flatten their curves and save millions, the great denier demanded the U.S. reopen quickly since he was sure this pandemic would “magically go away.”
His Republican governor stooges like DeSantis, with no regard to science, followed in a lemmings march over a cliff that will eventually lead to more than 200,000 American deaths.
Now they stare like deer in a headlight while 50,000 new cases emerge every day.
You can’t bully a virus, you cannot deny overflowing hospitals. DeSantis needs to act now by making masks mandatory (first offense warning, second $50 fine, third a day in COVID-infested jails). He needs to make all inside gatherings of 10 or more people illegal (same punishments).
And we all need to trust science, not some bragging narcissist with no regard for human life.
Dennis Higdon
Venice
Karen Rose has record of leadership for district
To the Editor:
A recent letter regarding the Sarasota Tiger Bay School Board Forum with candidates Karen Rose and David Graham took issue with Karen Rose’s desire that community stakeholders, such as students, parents and staff be included in School Board decisions.
Karen Rose has correctly diagnosed the current dissatisfaction with the School Board majority members’ refusal to include stakeholders in decisions that affect our community’s ability to provide in-put on critical decisions.
Karen Rose’s ability to include stakeholders input has earned her the endorsements of the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association and the Sarasota County School Police Union.
When discussing proposed budget cuts, Graham appeared caught off guard and said he would look at “ancillary” costs. Karen Rose responded with a example of “ancillary costs” with the suggestion that replacing the extra layer of administrators the former superintendent had added with guidance councilors and social workers would generate substantial savings.
In addition, she gave the example of how under her leadership, the Sarasota County Middle Schools reached their highest achievement on record.
With regard to the current board dysfunction, Karen Rose has a record of proven leadership and service to over 20,000 local families. Karen Rose’s election will lead our district back to it’s rightful focus on excellent teaching, student achievement and parental and community involvement.
Julie Brady
Osprey
West Villages is not a cash cow for North Port
To the Editor:
As a West Villages resident, I was recently asked to fill out a budget questionnaire for North Port. The first question of the questionnaire was to ask for my definition of “Fiscal Responsibility.”
Fiscal Responsibility is not: spending $12 million on a waterpark, not to mention the insurance premiums. The daily fee for residents to the Aquatic center is $6 — $8, not cheap for the “common folk” as referenced in a previous Letter to the Editor who seems to think West Villages is a bottomless pit of obligatory tax revenues.
The design and engineering services currently underway for Warm Mineral Springs Improvement Project is $1,374,125.
According to the June 10 story in the Venice Gondolier, the projects at completion would total more than $30 million.
Hiring a full-time archaeologist (salary $51,000) on the premise that the current Sarasota archaeologist North Port uses might someday retire although there are no current plans to do so.
What about using a college professor or a retired archaeologist on a per diem basis?
West Villagers for Responsible Government has exposed Mayor Debbie McDowell’s secret eavesdropping on its March 23 Cisco Webex meeting hosted by the West Villagers for Responsible Government. North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke stated any discussion of de-annexation is “selfish” as if it is West Villages duty to finance whatever North Port imagines.
West Villages is perceived to be a cash cow that North Port appears bent on milking until dry or de-annexation.
Richard Ferry
West Villages
A cautionary truth about U.S. health care
To the Editor:
A few years ago, my 55-year-old son, living in New England, needed medical attention.
As a self-employed contractor, he had carried private insurance for himself and his family for years until the cost became prohibitive.
He applied for Obamacare. A month before this plan took effect, he experienced shortness of breath and went to the ER at his nearby community hospital.
He was diagnosed with pneumonia, given some pills, and sent home with a $2,000 bill. The hospital explained monthly ER costs were divided by the number of monthly patients.
A month later he returned to the ER with more severe breathing problems. The attending physician immediately ordered him transported by ambulance to a major urban hospital. Strobes and sirens all the way.
He remained in the hospital for five days before they could do open-heart surgery to correct a previously unknown congenital defect and three days after that before he was released.
He has recovered fully and functions as a healthy, taxpaying, small business employer in his community.
The bill for this care was $529,000.
With his Obamacare policy now in effect, his out-of-pocket cost was $3,000. Without it, he would have lost his home, his business, and possibly, his life.
Don’t tell him Obamacare is no good. Tell Donald Trump to keep his hands off it. — Edward White, North Port
No right to riot
To the Editor:
Almost everyone agrees that the killing of George Floyd was tragic and unlawful. The officers involved are under arrest and deserve punishment.
Most also agree the vast majority of police officers are law abiding citizens personally and professionally. Using this incident to indict all law enforcement is also an injustice.
The solution of liberals and the radical left is to defund or disband police, rendering law enforcement powerless. That is not the answer.
In cities such as New York, Minneapolis and Seattle, where police now have their hands tied, crime is at least double the national average or higher. Groups like Black Lives Matter ignore the circumstances of police involved shootings when quoting their statistics.
They also fail to mention that more police officers die in shootings than do victims of law enforcement shootings. Cases where someone dies or is mistreated should always be reviewed and reform implemented when appropriate.
Peaceful protest is guaranteed under the Constitution, but there is no right to riot and destroy property. Protesters have moved from a demand for police reform to a violent attempt to seize power and undermine authority.
It is time to support the police in the legal execution of their duties.
— Stephen Guffanti, Sarasota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.