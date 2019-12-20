Newspaper biased for Trump in coverage
To the Editor:
It is absolutely astounding that with the constant trashing of all forms of media that Trump does on a daily basis, that any form of media would demonstrate such biased support for him.
As participants, along with friends, at last evening's demonstration in support of impeachment, my husband and I were appalled at the coverage in Wednesday's Venice Gondolier Sun newspaper.
There were more than 100 to 1 participants in favor of impeachment at the event. Three corners of the intersection at Jacaranda and U.S. 41 were crowded with pro-impeachment demonstrators. There were a handful of pro-Trump people on the fourth corner.
You would not know that from the Gondolier's coverage. There were three photographs included in the article - all of them featured a handful of pro-Trump supporters.
The editor claimed "no bias," that the photographer had to leave at 6:15, that the alternative would have been no coverage. If biased, untrue coverage is their best option, I would opt for no coverage.
Perhaps this is why many newspapers are having problems. - Sandra Gadzia, Venice
To the Editor:
As one who stood on the corner, surrounded by hundreds of like-minded citizens, I can only say how disappointed I was in your biased coverage of last night's demonstration.
Trump supporters were out numbered at least 10-to-1 if not more and yet you chose to only include their pictures in your coverage.
If your photographer had to leave at 6:15 that would have meant at least an hour and 15 minutes when three corners of Jacaranda were covered with enthusiastic, flag-waving, sign-carrying citizens making their displeasure with the current administration known.
There is no excuse for the pro-Trump bias exhibited by what should be an impartial entity. - Nancy Bumback, Venice
Political parties are helping destroy the country
To the Editor:
The political parties of America are destroying our country. They have made us fiercely tribal and divisive. We've gone beyond normal, healthy democratic debate into a blue and red pit of terrifying stupidity.
Martin Luther King Jr. said: "I had a dream when a man will not be judged by the color of his skin (or political party) but by the character of his soul."
Like signs that read 'No Irish need apply" or "Whites only," we label people so we don't have to think about their character. We just put a rubber stamp on their forehead and place them on the doltish shelf...all packaged and labeled without knowing what's inside.
I dream of a day wen a person is elected to office on his/her ideas and their character rather than by a gerrymandering group of political goats and an obscene amount of "free speech" money.
Wake up America! Our parties are destroying the character of our country. Think - what is the right thing to do? not What the parties dictate.
Where is your moral compass?
Stand up, be proud, be brave, be an American not just a mindless political lackey. Do what is right for the country and put the political party on the dolt shelf now that you know what's inside it! - Louis Williams, Venice
Trump moving nation backwards, should be impeached
To the Editor:
I have had a dilemma about writing this letter, I think a common one these days.
About a week ago a friend of mine had a letter published in the Gondolier Sun about how he and a group of Republican friends were holding a rally in Venice supporting Donald Trump, and while most of the cars driving by behaved in a friendly or at least a civil manner – no yells or insulting hand signals, one person passing by yelled obscenities at the group.
While I think my friend, the letter writer, is on the “wrong team” to move us in a positive direction, I know that he and his wife are kind and decent people.
What is tragically sad and ironic is that on the same evening that the Trump supporters were rallying, a group of about 60 young students were also rallying in Sarasota.
They were protesting the continuing lack of action by us adults concerning the climate crisis. In the past we have been a world leader in issues such as the climate, but Donald Trump has not only put a hold on our leading, he has moved us backwards.
For that alone, he is certainly not deserving of being our president. - Brad Hardin, Venice
