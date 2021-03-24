‘Repulsive tirade’ on first responders
To the Editor:
Re: Anna M. Lambert’s Letter to the Editor’s published on 3/17/21 under the heading of “Firefighters won’t get the vaccine.”
Ms. Lambert seems to have put a great deal of thought into her repulsive tirade of our brave first responders who disagree with her elitist attitude.
Perhaps if she was to research the Tuskegee Syphilis Study that ended in 1972, she would not be so condescending to those who have reservations about the vaccine.
Not only does Ms. Lambert fail to respect the opinions of those who disagree with her but she takes perverse delight in portraying first responders as moronic neanderthals.
In Ms. Lambert own words, “Ye awtin’ be ashamed.”
Richard Ferry
West Villages
Good job on
Venice stories
To the Editor:
I commend the Gondolier and their reporters for the recent articles about the places, people and stories that inform us about Venice.
I appreciated Larry Hume’s March 20 history of the Banyan House and his interview with the McCormicks describing their care of this landmark that we admire.
We have friends from southern Florida who insist on a “Venice Day” each winter because they enjoy walking our island: the lovely downtown, the vintage homes, the beach, the shops and the decorative flowers.
Venice will not stay as it is unless we notify city government that we value it. Do we want the stuccoed “plastic” of Naples or the shadowing skyscrapers of Sarasota? We will now welcome visitors to our village with stark, architecturally unimpressive towers crammed into our greeting.
Do we want the powers-that-be in Venice to look aside while our historic homes are demolished? How many families like the McCormicks will care enough? Is it not to our advantage to preserve the one-of-a-kind heritage that is Venice?
Make your voice heard.
Judy Lambert
Venice
Troubling bills in Tallahassee
To the Editor:
I am honestly appalled at Tallahassee’s draconian “PIE-5” bill which appears to be voter suppression.
Florida was the poster child for how good elections should be run this last election. There were no issues of fraud or problems and people of both parties were happier than ever. Drop boxes were supervised, early voting helped both the people and the Supervisors of Elections and Florida received much positive press nationwide for the great job it did. Now PIE 5 seeks to eliminate drop boxes, shorten voting time (and more) thus making it much harder to vote. Is that what we want?
Shortening the window of time for voting is nonsensical when we have such a high population of elderly voters and so many younger people working extraordinarily long hours. Shouldn’t we be trying to help all people to vote?
There are so many other serious things needing attention here in Florida. I would suggest they invest their time on those topics. Please send Sen. Gruters and Rep. J. Buchanan your thoughts.
Our U.S. Congressional Representatives are equally troubled. Congressional record shows the following: “A bill to uphold the “Equal Rights Amendment”: V. Buchanan and Steube: No. Renew the Violence Against Women Act: Buchanan and Steube: No. Overhaul Farm Worker Visas: Buchanan and Steube: No. Approve Medals for Capitol Police: Steube: No. Expanding Checks on Gun Sales: Steube: No. Extending the FBI time for Gun Background Checks: Buchanan and Steube: No. Giving OK for Virus Relief: Buchanan and Steube: No.
There are 38,000 gun deaths a year in the U.S. yet we can’t get sensible gun laws. There were two cases of voter fraud in 2020 yet 43 states have proposed 253 new voter suppression laws. This boggles the mind.
And finally, Tallahassee‘s SB 484:HB1 seeks to prohibit peaceful protests and vigils. This is anti-democracy at its best. It is my constitutional right to peacefully protest yet this bill allows for my arrest and detainment until trial if bad actors sabotage the protest. This bill suggests all protests are problematic. We had no protest problems here in Florida, yet here is a very “Russia-like” bill.
This bill also includes “protecting confederate monuments.” This screams “white supremacy.” Confederates were traitors, racists and they lost. The Germans don’t protect Nazi statues. I find this very disturbing and it is an embarrassment to Florida to even propose this bill.
Could someone please give me a Tylenol?
Rebecca R. Leas
Venice
Purple Day is March 26
To the Editor:
March 26, 2021 is Purple Day.
Originating in Canada, Purple Day was invented by the incredible Cassidy Megan, a young girl who created the initiative in 2008 after getting motivated by the struggles she had with epilepsy. It’s a simple affair: you’re encouraged to wear purple and raise awareness for the cause.
Originally, the initiative started out on a small level; Cassidy’s idea was picked up, and then supported, by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia in 2008. Since then, it has taken on a whole new level, and is celebrated internationally.
Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime.
In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
For 53 years, we at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
We provide uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services.
Please join us in wearing purple March 26 to support those in our community who live with this disorder and to show them they are not alone.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org to learn more.
Barbara Coleman
Sarasota
Coleman is community outreach coordinator for Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida
Reasons for gas prices
To the Editor:
I read the article by Nancy J. Semon this morning about the gas prices inching up.
In addition to the Russians and the Saudis in OPEC+ agreeing to hold the line on production, increased mobility as the U.S. population comes out of their COVID hibernation and increases auto and air transportation usage and the Texas and Louisiana refineries being down from power outages, there are a couple of other reasons the price of gas is going up.
Every year refineries go into what is called a “shutdown” or a “turnaround.” This is when the refinery performs maintenance, modifications to increase productivity, and make adjustments for compliances to the latest EPA laws.
Refineries pick the February — April time frame to do this because fuel usage is usually at a low.
To prepare for shutdowns, storage tanks are filled so that there will be no decrease in availability of product to the populace. In addition to refinery upgrades and maintenance items, this is when refineries switch over to summer blend gasoline which just happens to also be more expensive.
You can’t blame Joe Biden for gas increases. Yet. In January, not long after taking office, the Biden administration cancelled all bidding on offshore blocks for exploration and drilling. Just recently Biden cancelled bidding on all federal lands for exploration and drilling. Long term, you will be able to blame Biden but not yet.
If the day comes for $6 a gallon gasoline and the public begins to scream, just remember, it will take three to five years to engineer, design, fabricate and install the capabilities to satisfy this need and maybe drive the price down. There will be no instant gratification.
How do I know this? I worked in oil and gas for over 30 years.
Bruce Cameron
Venice
For the trees,
some thoughts
To the Editor:
These trees have stood so long
and seen so much.
Undisturbed giants sheltering wildlife
under their green canopies.
Now they lie
felled where they stood.
Helpless to resist
Gone forever.
Acres of devastation and bulldozed earth.
These trees which bestowed the richness of nature.
soon to be replaced
with yet more concrete, cars,
and congestion.
What took nature centuries to create
is disappearing before our eyes.
Greed,not nature, prevails.
Where do the deer and birds take refuge?
Where do we take refuge?
These trees are gone
and we grieve for them.
Cynthia Greene
North Venice
Technology
has its perils
To the Editor:
Source notes that I have viewed suggest artificial intelligence and related technologies can be both great and also dangerous. A foreign policy source suggests that by 2030, entire industries are likely to be replaced by software code. Many experts now realize their jobs will be replaced.
Governments around the world realize the perils, as well. Institutions are studying the possibilities and also surmise some grave issues. I get contacted daily by digital currency operatives about their digital currencies on LinkedIn and even Facebook, and I see growing problems. I am not a fan.
I see and agree with others that these currencies will indeed destabilize global finance, and borrowing, as noted from the Foreign Policy Association — robotics will likely accelerate the relocation of manufacturing, and jobs will lessen.
I have been interested in manufacturing and loss since Daniel Bell wrote about job loss in the 1970s. There is much haphazard approaches of coming technology efforts, which includes the United States and China. There lie dangers and great opportunities. How will it end?
Bill Weightman
North Port
Thanks for care
at North Port Pines
To the Editor:
I would like to recognize the staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living facility for the high level of care they gave my father during the last year-and-a-half of his life.
I found the entire team to be loving, attentive, responsive and hard-working as they graciously provided for the needs of my nearly 100-year-old father and his wife.
They went above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly environment. I won’t forget you, North Port Pines. Thank you.
Carolyn McCloud
Venice
D.C. should
become a state
To the Editor:
The 712,000 people who call Washington, D.C. home are just like any other Americans. From teachers and nurses to firefighters and custodians, Washingtonians raise families, pay taxes, and fight in America’s wars. Yet, they’re deprived of full representation in Congress and are subject to the politically-motivated whims of lawmakers like Ted Cruz because of the capital’s status as a district.
But we can change that by making the District of Columbia a state.
With statehood, D.C. would be able to respond to the will of its people and enact policies that reflect the wants and needs of its residents. As a state, D.C. would finally have equal voting representation in Congress, and control over their own laws and budgets. This way, conservative lawmakers can’t force their archaic positions on abortion access, gun reform, or health care onto residents who didn’t elect them.
No matter where you live, all Americans have the right to full representation and having their voices heard. Statehood for Washington, D.C. is about treating all American citizens fairly and as equals — and that’s why I’m urging my senators to support D.C. statehood.
Annie McCann
Wellen Park
DeSantis’ far
from moderate
To the Editor:
In 2018, DeSantis campaigned as a moderate who claimed he would be a governor for the people.
As his tenure as governor has progressed, however, he has blocked the wishes of Floridians and shown his true colors. Most Floridians are concerned about the environment but we now have gas companies drilling in the Florida aquifer, he signed a bill to make sure Key West can’t regulate sunscreens in order to protect our reefs, and he has done little to address climate change.
Floridians voted to allow released felons to regain the right to vote; however, he figured out a way to thwart that from happening. Florida voters overwhelmingly expressed their wishes for the minimum wage to be gradually increased to $15 per hour but he opposed that, as well.
The pop-up vaccination clinics allowing his wealthy supporters to jump ahead in line to get vaccinated is his piece de resistance, and when called on it, he childishly remarked that he would take his COVID vaccination sites elsewhere.
I hope Floridians are paying attention and that they will vote in 2022 for an ethical governor who actually honors what Florida voters want.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
