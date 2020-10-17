Bill Willson committed to Venice, community
To the Editor:
I am totally in support of Bill Willson for Venice City Council Seat 2. He has lived 70 years in Sarasota County and serving the Venice community for the last 27 years. He is committed to our city in all ways.
Environmentally he was instrumental in development of the Venetian Water Way trail and now working on the Venice Urban Forest which parallels the Trail.
He served multiple terms as the president of Venice Area Beautification Inc. He supports and understands the importance of a vibrant business community as the current president of Roberts Insurance, as previous president of Venice Main Street and over 12 years on the Chamber of Commerce Board.
His experience is unmatched: Having served on the Venice City Council and currently on the Planning Commission he has the knowledge to work for all Venice residents as a councilman insisting on planned and sustainable smart growth, keeping taxes under control and prudent financial planning.
Finally, as an Air Force Veteran he has served our country, for 27 years served the city we love, and for the future his passion, commitment and leadership talents are what we need.
Please join me in Voting for Bill Willson for Venice City Council Seat 2.
Kit McKeon
Venice
As state ‘opens,’ time to protect one-another
To the Editor:
As a nurse and author of over 10 books, I had to write. As the state has “opened,” it is my duty to address several issues for the safety and protection of us all during this pandemic.
The virus solely lives to infect.
From a practical perspective, what this means is that life as we knew it may not be “back to normal” no matter how hard we try or want. I predict that we will be wearing masks and employing social distancing well into 2021.
In fact, even though there may be an effective vaccine released sometime in 2021, just like the flu (influenza) and pertussis (whooping cough) people will still get infected and sick. Vaccines may not convey 100% protection. Many of us exceed age 65 which conveys a heightened risk for severe COVID-illness.
The problem with COVID is we are still learning so much and “how” sick someone gets can be a different answer for everyone. Unlike the flu, it can impact any body system, not solely the lungs. It is also a disease that impacts blood clotting, cardiac, brain, renal (kidney) and more. This is the first time we have a new term for the patients who must live with the chronic sequelae of this disease –the “long haulers.”
Age is no protection. More than 549,000 children have been diagnosed with COVID (www.cokidproject.org), and its impact is more serious than previously known. Wear a mask and protect each other — the best anti-viral therapy we have now.
Tina Marrelli
Venice
Pelosi’s plan to make Kamala president?
To the Editor:
Nancy Pelosi says that pursuing the 25th Amendment is not about Trump. Then who is it about?
Think about it; it is how they intend to get Biden out of office once he gets in. Declare him non-competent so that Kamala can move into the presidency.
Biden has gone off script for the radical left. He was against fracking and now he isn’t. When accused of being an arm of the radical left Democrats, he said “he is the Democrat Party,” when pushed about A.O.C.’s Green New Deal, he said his plan isn’t “her” Green New Deal, it is the Biden Green Deal.
They know that Biden is not going to be a full team member for their socialist agenda and therefore this is the contingency plan to get him out of the way and move the country to the very limits of radical left, which is socialism.
Think about it, why else would Nancy bring this to the table right now? So, remember when you cast your ballot, it isn’t 78-year-old Joe your voting for, it is Radical Left Kamala.
If you haven’t read their platform, then you’re just getting your misinformation from the media.
Patti Butzlaff
Osprey
Stealing Trump signs shows Democrat desperation
To the Editor:
Republicans report that Trump yard signs are being stolen along Shamrock and in other parts of Venice.
This petty behavior points to the desperation of the Democrats. They say they are the tolerant party, but “actions speak louder than words.”
Republicans condemn the destruction of Biden signs because a free society must have freedom of speech.
Censorship from Twitter, Facebook, and other social media also has no place in a civil society and especially America.
Gladys Green
Venice
President is con artist, pathological liar
To the Editor:
There is an old saying “you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. A present day corollary to that saying would be the following: “You can’t make an effective leader and president out of a mediocre businessman, a marketer, a salesman, a con man, a B.S. artist, a narcissist,a misogynist, a pathological liar, a draft dodger or a person with zero experience in politics and government.
To put such an individual into the highest elected office in the nation, a position of potential world leadership, would border on insanity. It would result in confusion, chaos and corruption — exactly the situation America faces today.
I have lived through the Great Depression and am a World War II veteran. I saw the rise of Hitler and the Nazi party in Germany.
People say it can’t happen here. They are wrong.
Many right wing extremist groups are springing up around the country today. The KKK, white supremacists marching on Charleston, the Proud Boys, the boogaloo (movement) and others, dedicated to disruption and violence.
A new militia, recently formed, attempted to kidnap and harm the governor of Michigan, who is one of Trump’s favorite targets. The behavior of these groups is reminiscent of the Nazi storm troopers in Germany during the 1930’s.
They are a danger to the Great America Experiment and democracy in America.
I have observed the administrations of 16 presidents, none as outlandish and unprepared as Trump. He has set a new bar for the presidency. It now rests at ground level.
He has broken every norm of governing and his oath of office in demanding personal loyalty and subservience of all those in his orbit. No other president in American history has ever made such a demand.
As a long time Republican, I am appalled that the Republican Party has allowed Trump to destroy the party of Lincoln and all it has stood for.
He has turned Republican congressmen and women into a group of spinless, cowardly sycophants, violating their own oath of office. They are now Rinos or Trumpicans, not true Republicans.
In summary, to believe Donald Trump is fit, worthy and capable of being president is to believe in the tooth fairy. He is no more qualified to be president of this great nation than I am to be the Pope.
John Salvaggi
Venice
Proposed protest bill is frightening
To the Editor:
I wanted to thank you for the excellent editorial on Oct. 7, DeSantis bill on protests ripe for abuse. DeSantis’ proposed bill is frightening. It sounds like something a third-world dictator would propose.
I participated in the Women’s March in 2016. According to the proposed bill, we would have been arrested for stopping traffic when we crossed a street. Committing a felony is not on my “bucket list,” but it will be if the bill is passed.
Darryl Alexis Lang
Nokomis
Amendment 2 is not doomsday
To the Editor:
So the Argus Foundation, the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange and the Sarasota, Venice and North Port Chambers of Commerce are all against Amendment 2; simply, these organizations are against the employees of their members (and nonmembers) from receiving a living hourly wage.
Beginning in September of 2021, Amendment 2 would increase the minimum wage to $10 per hour and for restaurant wait (tipped) staff $6.98 per hour and then each year thereafter a $1 increase until 2025 when the minimum wage would become $15 per hour and $ 11.98 for restaurant wait staff (tipped) staff.
These organizations tell us how devastating it would be but then really can’t come up with any facts to support their doomsday scare tactics.
The reason they can’t is that Florida is not the first to do this as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Maine. Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Rhode Island, Washington all have at least a $10 minimum wage in place now and many of those also phase to $15 per hour over 5 years.
I urge you not to listen to these business owners clubs and do your own research.
Paul Sloan
Venice
County referendum is cunning, insidious
To the Editor:
The county referendum is insidious.
Our cunning and crafty County Commission has placed on the ballot a referendum allowing the county to grant “property exemptions to new businesses and expansions of existing businesses that are expected to create new, full-time jobs in the county.”
What they intentionally omitted from the ballot is the real meat of this referendum, which states:
“SECTION 3. AUTHORIZATION TO GRANT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AD VALOREM (PROPERTY) TAX EXEMPTIONS. Subject to referendum and pursuant to Section 3, Article VII of the Florida Constitution and Section 196.1995, Florida Statutes, the Board is authorized to grant economic development ad valorem (property) tax exemptions to qualifying new businesses relocating to Sarasota County and to qualifying expansions of businesses already situated in Sarasota County for up to 100% of the County ad valorem tax levied for a period of up to ten (10) years; provided, however, the exemption shall not apply to taxes levied for the payment of bonds or taxes authorized by a vote of the electors pursuant to Section 9 and Section 12, Article VII, of the Florida Constitution. “
They can actually vote to give Amazon zero property taxes for 10 years.
I urge you to see through this seemingly harmless proposal and vote against it.
Most counties and cities give reduced property tax breaks for a year or two. This referendum is stealthy and treacherous. Voters have no way of knowing the repercussions of this referendum without having all the information.
Joe Venuti
Nokomis
Thanks to all who helped Cora’s Giving Fund
To the Editor:
Cora’s Giving Fund would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in our 2020 event to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.
You may have been one of the sponsors of the event, you may have golfed at the event, volunteered your time, donated an item for auction or made a charitable donation online. Together, we raised over $15,000 for Arnold Palmer’s Hospital for children in Orlando.
With the help of everyone last year and with the help of many others in the community, five patients in 2019 were able to receive individualized treatment plans for their cancer in an effort to receive the best possible care. Together, we are making a difference.
Hope to see you at next year’s event.
Sal and Pat Corrao; Terese and Grant Duelge,
Venice
