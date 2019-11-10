Curious coverage on Feinsod victory
Dear Editor:
Your article declaring Mr. Feinsod the winner of the mayoralty race was very curious.
From past editions of your newspaper, we all know you supported Mr. Daniels. My curiosity is why the article on the man who won was all about Daniels and his post-election party.
There wasn’t one word about Mr. Feinsod or how he celebrated his upset win. Didn’t anyone from your staff interview the winner?
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Celebrating a century of service
To the Editor:
The members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159, Venice would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served in the United States armed forces.
Thank you for serving this great country. Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for the security we have here at home. We know you sacrificed much for your country and all of us. And though you may no longer wear the uniform, we know you’re always on call to serve and protect the freedom and security of the United States of America.
We invite everyone to pause today to remember those who have fought for our freedoms. Thank you to all who have so bravely protected us.
Founded Nov. 10, 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is celebrating a century of service.
ALA helps to advance the mission of The American Legion. With nearly three-quarters of a million members, it is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization and one of the nation’s most prominent supporters of veterans, military and their families.
ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $2 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, The American Legion Family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. To learn more and get involved, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
Our local ALA Unit 159 is celebrating a century of service with public activities scheduled 2019-2020. Please join us for our special events to include Veterans Weekend Jay Smith on Saturday and Sunday topped off with Veterans Day Picnic Suncoast Country Opry Show — a live country music show at 1 p.m. Nov. 16.
For more information on upcoming events, see us on Facebook and our post website www.novelpost159.org.
Carol Hoernle
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.