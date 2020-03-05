U.S. not ready for pandemic that is coming
To the Editor:
Dear America, if you listen to nothing else, beware. We are not ready for the pandemic that is coming.
President Trump has no one with the educational background to coordinate a campaign against the coronavirus he has disassembled the CDC to the point that no one is prepared.
We may have been the best in 2014, right now we are in deep trouble. If you get a fever, have flu-like symptoms, do not go out in public and share. Limit going to public events. Wash your hands, use face masks, start preparing and protecting your family.
Remember, what happens when the main wage earner can’t work or is hospitalized? How long will it be before you will not be able to pay your bills? Are you prepared? How many people without health care will be affected and will be unable to get health care? How many people will lose their healthcare if they get sick?
This administration is trying to gut our health care system now.....it will effect everyone. Death tolls, lack of vaccines or antiviral medications, lack of health care workers because they get sick, lack of physicians, poor communications between government agencies, lack of hospitals, lack of clinics.........devastation on a massive scale for all who are not in the top 1%.
You should be scared. This virus is not politically biased.
Ruthann Sibbitt
North Port
Is Medicare compatible with American values?
To the Editor:
While walking by a downtown coffee shop I overheard a question, “Is socialism compatible with American values?”
My response would be, “Is Medicare?”
Can one of the richest nations on Earth be generous enough to begrudgingly take care of all of its sick? Is it possible that one of the values handed down to this and future generations will be one of indifference or one of care for the less fortunate?
Greg Pilkin
Venice
POTUS must be keeping D.C. firefighters busy
To the Editor:
When I was younger and even currently, I hear the old kids singing phrase: “Liar, Liar pants on fire!”
So with that in mind: my hat is off to the District of Columbia firefighters; who over the last few years have responded thousands of times to extinguish the trousers of the POTUS.
Ronald D. Roberts
Venice
Has Flat Earth Society gained control of Senate?
To the Editor:
It seems the Flat Earth Society has gained control of the Senate Education Committee with the passage of SB 1634 that proposes “to allow parents to keep their children out of class on days when subjects they may disagree with are taught-including evolution, sex education and human influence on climate.”
It’s a shame that the concept of education has eluded these parents, and their paranoia will prevent their children from being able to enter adulthood with the knowledge needed to succeed in the outside world; that world outside their home and sphere of influence.
In addition to the above, it places additional pressure on our public school system to provide alternative classes for the students who choose to boycott those classes. I suggest those parents enroll their children in private schools, which they will have to pay for, that more closely align to their beliefs and leave our public educational system alone to do its job.
Dr. Joel Kreiss
Venice
Vote because you, your family, country is worth it
To the Editor:
“The Politics of inevitability is the idea that there are not ideas.” (Snyder, Timothy: “The Road to Unfreedom” : Random House, NY; Chapter 1, page. 15.)
Sound simple? Read the book; anything but simple.
To me this sentence means that if we are not engaged in the politics of the time and all it implies, if we are not vigilant, and purposely seek what is true we risk slipping into “the politics of inevitability.”
We deny history and glorify a past that didn’t exist; the false narrative that Donald Trump and many of the Republicans in power desperately want us to believe. Focus on this falsehood and we backslide into a future where our ideas to provide a better tomorrow for all the people cease to exist.
Not only ideas, but the fundamental truth that we are a democratic republic with a Constitution that adheres to the rule of law becomes a useless piece of paper.
The best way to combat this I believe, as time gets more crucial as well as shorter, is to vote.
This year in Florida we are seeing more and more Democrats step up locally, statewide and nationally.
Our presidential primary is March 17 with non-presidential elections to follow in August.
There is no room for complacency, hopelessness, pessimism or despair. Ideas abound — some very good, many not as much. We can choose but we must choose wisely.
We are not spineless, brainless creatures glued to our cellphones and the TV screen.
As a people if we truly value out nation of laws we must never choose “the politics of inevitability.” We are moving forward ideas — especially those of the Democratic Party — that, while not easy and for sure not perfect, will ensure that we stay on that path.
Vote.
We are worth it: your families, children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends are worth it. Our country is worth it. Thank you. — Gail Pontuto, Venice
