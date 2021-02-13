Senate must convict Donald Trump
To the Editor:
My name is Randie and I am a small business owner in Venice.
Donald Trump must be convicted and disqualified from running for office ever again.
The Senate must hold Donald Trump accountable for his attack on our democracy and the rule of law. I demand that our senators vote for conviction and disqualification of former president, Donald Trump.
Randie Bossenberger
Venice
GOP senators should convict
To the Editor:
Sen. Mitch McConnell understands what I’m about to say. There are two reasons to vote to convict.
The first is a “vote of conscience” where any normal person would vote to convict based on the obvious facts of the case. The second is a “vote of politics” where any GOP senator would vote to convict in order to begin the cleansing process for the GOP to re-establish itself as a non-radical entity.
Mitch: Do the right thing and convince 16 other GOP senators to vote to convict.
Bruce McGowan
Venice
GOP is the Patriot Party
To the Editor:
I was very surprised to see the article titled “Local Man forms Patriot Party for Trump.”
President Trump ran on and won the election on the Republican Party ticket. We should work to see that he gets back in on that same party.
By starting a new party, we know that neither one will win. Is this what we want? I hope not. Third parties do not win.
I hope Jim Davis will reconsider, and work with Trump’s party.
Marjorie Bill
Venice
The thous and thou nots
To the Editor:
1. Thou shall be kind even to those who are not.
2. Thou shall have freedom in speech and action only as far as to have responsibility to respect the rights of others.
3. Thou shall question everything and everyone, even thy own beliefs.
4. Thou shall check the facts, all of them, remembering hearsay and opinions are not facts.
5. Thou shall define thy words to clarify thy meaning.
6. Thou shall never knowingly lie or repeat a known lie.
7. Thou shall require extraordinary evidence for extraordinary claims, always.
8. Thou shall not let angry words of emotion drown out the voice of reason.
9. Thou shall not let the herd mentality guide they thoughts and actions.
10. Thou shall not avoid responsibility for they words and they actions. The buck stops with thou.
Louis M. Williams
Venice
Thanks to Trump for virus vaccine
To the Editor:
Does King Biden have one more pen left to undo everything President Trump did?
King Biden must tell the other NATO members to go back to pre-Trump days and pay what they used to pay. Then we can once again be the world’s piggy bank and we will make up the difference of billions of dollars.
Thank you, President Trump, for your hard work getting Big Pharma to produce not one, but two vaccines in record time. You have saved millions of lives. I received the first shot last week at Harold Park in Port Charlotte. So well organized and everyone courteous and professional.
Carol Murphy
Rotonda West
Governor acts like Santa
To the Editor:
Does Florida actually have a plan for vaccinating its citizens? Why, yes it does.
Here’s how it goes: (1) Governor Ron, not the CDC or anyone else, decides who is naughty or nice; (2) Governor DeSanta issues press releases every time new doses are available from the Toy Shop so that everyone understands that these are his vaccines and that he, personally, will be choosing how to dole them out, and finally, (3) the governor selects appropriate locations to appear in person, heading out from Florida’s North Pole with Rudolph and all the other reindeer serving as his advance party so that the media can duly note his beneficence.
Brilliant, Governor DeSanta. Sure, we’re in a health crisis, but you came up with just the right plan for a politician running for office and have disguised it well.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
You’ll need that good night sleep before having to wake up early in the morning to try to get a vaccine appointment.
Bob Clark
Venice
Executive order a slap against women
To the Editor:
The recent executive order from President Biden is a huge slap in the face to all women.
Women have fought long and hard for equality. Not that long ago, women couldn’t vote, own land, were stopped by a ‘glass ceiling’; we were considered second class citizens.
With one stroke of the pen, Joe stepped on the faces of all girls and women when he signed the executive order for LGBTQ, biological males to compete against women, use the same locker rooms and bathrooms. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
Why did he do this? For votes of course. Votes mean power.
DNA says it all-fact.
A male’s (DNA) muscular and bone structure, heart size, bone density, fast twitch muscles; all an unfair advantage over girls and women — fact! LGBTQ athletes need a league of their own.
All women need to stand up and make their voices heard.
Judith G. Sheehan
Port Charlotte
DeSantis has priorities out-of-wack
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis has made clear what his No. 1 priority is for the coming legislative session and it’s a doozy.
He wants a bill to punish Amazon, Apple, Facebook Google and Twitter for what he claims is discrimination against conservatives.
This is wrong on so many levels.
First of all, the legislation is a solution in search of a problem. According to a study by researchers at New York University, no anti-conservative bias exists. Quoting from that study, “The claim of anti-conservative animus is itself a form of disinformation: a falsehood with no reliable evidence to support it.”
Of course, with a pandemic raging and the economic havoc it has wrought on our neighbors struggling to make ends meet, one has to wonder why the governor doesn’t have any legislation that he considers a higher priority.
Finally, if DeSantis truly has it out for large profitable international corporations like Apple, Google and Amazon, perhaps he might consider removing the generous provisions of the state’s corporate income tax code that allow these companies to pay a pittance in support of Florida’s families, communities and economy.
With strong support from leaders in Florida’s House and Senate, this legislation is likely to move quickly toward passage. Just another example of the perverse priorities of Florida politics. Hopefully, Democrats in the Legislature’s minorities will be able to steer legislative action to measures that will benefit the majority of Floridians rather than appeal to the irrational fears of a few.
Mady Byrne Pennisi
Englewood
