Editorial totally biased against DeSantis
To the Editor:
As usual your editorial in the recent The Gondolier was totally biased against Gov. DeSantis and very misleading.
You make it seem like Florida’s vaccination program has been a total disaster.
Nothing could be further from the truth. According to the CDC, as of Feb. 20 Florida, has carried out vaccinations to a percentage of its population equal to the national vaccination rate and in fact is in the top 50% of the states.
How about some credit where credit is due for Gov. DeSantis once in awhile.
John Kelley
Venice
Editorial, letter are intellectually dishonest
To the Editor:
At this point to publish a negative Opinion piece on Florida’s vaccination plan and another Letter to the Editor saying DeSantis’ priorities are out-of-whack without acknowledging the positive policies and decisions made by our state officials and governor is painfully intellectually dishonest.
Floridians have enjoyed unparalleled freedom and safety compared to our Blue state counterparts when Gov. DeSantis’ detractors have been predicting doom, gloom and devastation for months only to see a continued divergence of curves in unemployment rates, COVID deaths and school openings.
Gov. DeSantis has made the right decisions at every turn including targeting those 65 and over to receive the vaccines first.
You closed your piece by saying, “The governor should be embarrassed by how the state has failed to come up with a best plan to vaccinate its population.”
You should be embarrassed by composing such a statement that suggests you know what the best plan is.
Remember Floridians, we were only 32,463 votes away in 2018 from being another locked down, burned up and bankrupt Blue state.
To all the Democrats who are seething that there is a Republican in Tallahassee while enjoying sunshine, access to businesses, bars and restaurants, I would say bite your lip and show some gratitude to our state leadership for making the right decisions at the right time.
Chuck Barber
Osprey
Blame bad response on county health departments
To The Editor:
I strongly disagree with the opinion piece in today’s Gondolier blaming COVID-19 distribution problems on the state.
In my attempts to get vaccinated I have researched the situation thoroughly and, in my informed opinion, the federal government and the state government did their jobs well.
It is the county health departments that are the problem. Hillsborough and Manatee did very well. Sarasota has been a disaster. Total incompetence.
Gardner Morris
Venice
Does corruption ever stop?
To the Editor:
Good Gosh…can you believe that we have a Trump-loving Republican governor sitting in Tallahassee who suddenly decided that his wealthy constituents who live in Lakewood Ranch should get their COVID-19 virus vaccine ahead of anyone else without having to take a chance like we have to in getting our vaccine injections through the state’s vaccine lottery system?
Think this might just be another sleazy quid pro quo like the majority of Floridians feel he got from the powers that be at Publix?
Does the corruption ever end?
Hopefully the next time at the ballot box, we Floridians will send DeSantis out to the dump heap of former governors.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Biden contradicts himself a lot
To the Editor:
At his recent Town Hall, President Biden produced several contradictions of himself.
Does he, or anyone else, know his actual policy on school openings? It appears his goal is opening the majority (50.1%) of K-8 schools one day a week. Unfortunately, that had already been accomplished before he took office.
He did the same thing when he announced his “100,000,000 doses in 100 days” program. We were already vaccinating over 1,000,000 people/day at the time.
He still hasn’t changed his “goal,” even though we are now vaccinating 1.7 million/day.
He asked us to wear masks for 100 days. At the Town Hall, he said by Christmas (5 minutes later it was in a year), many would be able to go without masks, but he wasn’t sure.
Biden has taken minimizing expectations to a ridiculous level. While blaming his predecessor for everything, he sets targets that are behind what his predecessor already accomplished.
If you expect “normalcy” to arrive under Biden, you will be disappointed. The more radical parts of his agenda can only be accomplished if we are all worried about something else.
Roger Roess
Venice
Why was Paw Park beach reduced?
To the Editor:
As a Venice resident and one who moved here partially for the dog beach, I was delighted to see in the Gondolier that it had been named the No. 1 Dog Beach in the state.
But I am totally dismayed and annoyed that the beach at Paw Park has been reduced significantly. If the rating draws more people to our wonderful dog beach, if anything, shouldn’t it be extended.
Can someone tell me the reasoning behind the shortening of the beach? What can we do to get our original plot of dog park beach back or even the consideration of extending it?
Ruthi Levering
Venice
Kindness in Venice
To the Editor:
While returning from shopping Wednesday, Feb. 10, our tailgate opened up partially and one of our packages fell out on Jacaranda Boulevard.
We were not aware of our loss and continued on. A very nice couple followed us and made us aware that our package was on the road. My husband walked back looking for the package.
Some very nice pedestrian or driver picked our package up and placed it on the grass away from the roadway. We were not expecting to see our package again, but there it was.
Thank you to these wonderful people who notified us and whoever it was that placed our package where we could find it. You have our gratitude.
Don and Dot Bennett
Venice
Rush was often wrong
To the Editor:
Rush Limbaugh arguably was the most bombastic radio voice in America.
He railed against Blacks, Asians and Hispanics, supported the caging of immigrant children, he hurled vile insults at women mocking those who he called fat (ironically he was obese) and called women “sluts.” He read off names of those who died from AIDS ringing chimes and bells to ridicule them; he stoked violence and cried out the “birtherism” lies of Trump regarding Obama.
He downplayed the virus last February and March claiming it was just “like a bad cold” and echoed Trump’s dissing of wearing masks to prevent the spread of infection.
He whined and bellowed daily about the “big lie” and that the election was stolen.
What is astounding is that Gov. DeSantis would consider lowering the flags to half staff, and our U.S. Rep. Steube sent the following email to constituents in his Sunday email:
“Last week, our country mourned the loss of Rush Limbaugh. Rush was a blessing to our nation and a strong influence for conservatives. We will never be able to replace his voice, but we will be forever grateful for his legacy and lasting wisdom.”
Is this what we want to teach our children? Is this really what a conservative stands for? Who are all these people that followed and idolized Limbaugh? What does this say about our society? Think about it.
Rick Summerville
Venice
Alice White is right for North Port
To the Editor:
March 9 is an important date coming up in North Port. We will be turning out to elect a new commissioner for our city.
I have lived in North Port for almost 30 years. I have never seen a time when any candidate did not promise they would create new jobs for our town. They all promise it, whether or not they know how to do it. Most of the time, not. So why is this?
One of the reasons is that the city is already doing exactly that. The city has its own Economic Development Department that works relentlessly to attract companies to relocate to North Port. This department is staffed with experienced people who really know what they are doing. So anyone who claims they will “bring jobs to North Port” either doesn’t know the city, already knows how to do it better, or thinks it will sound impressive to the voters.
I also read about how one of the other candidates smeared Alice White as “anti-business.” The truth is, Alice White has created and managed a number of entrepreneur businesses throughout her 30 years in North Port.
Alice White, is the perfect advocate for our town. She is practically a household word in North Port through her immensely popular events and tree-planting projects. And of all the candidates running for office, she is the one who really does have a game plan.
The real issue is how North Port can continue to grow and thrive while respecting the city’s natural character.
Isn’t that why you moved to North Port?
Allain Hale
North Port
Buchanan, Gruters: Vote against Fine bill
To the Editor:
Yet again, Rep. Fine wants to punish newspapers, for the third year in a row, for their perceived negative coverage of him. He has again proposed a law removing legal notices from newspapers.
The fact is that many Floridians do not have access to the internet. While that is an issue that should be addressed in itself, those people would be unaware of tax increases, zoning changes, and other valuable information about their community should this law pass.
A 2019 poll indicated that 83% of Florida residents support keeping the requirement to post legal notices in newspapers. There is not a single citizen that is lobbying for this change. This is at Mr. Fine’s behest alone.
Luckily, this bill has not been passed in prior years. Why does it continue to be re-introduced, especially in light of these facts? The true answer is to attempt to deliver a blow to what Mr. Fine sees as his enemy — a free and open press.
I request that my legislators, Sen. Gruters and Rep. Buchanan, vote against this measure.
Jason Cachia
North Port
Make democracy a priority
To the Editor:
The American people have found themselves in a precarious position—Democrats, who have won a trifecta, seem powerless to enact much of their agenda. We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority, and Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to entrench their rule over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections. Even now, following historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters in states like Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to accessing the ballot box.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people—before it’s too late. We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections, and much more. These reforms to our democracy are pivotal to preventing future tyrants. The Democratic House passed H.R.1 last year, with every Democrat voting yes. It’s time for them to do the same and for the new Democratic majority in the Senate to do the same.
Americans took the first step to heal our democracy by overwhelmingly voting Trump out of office. Now Congress must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Kerry Mack
Englewood
Rigged election a repeated lie
To the Editor:
The “election is rigged” is a long-standing Trump gambit. He first used it in the election of 2012 when Obama won a “rigged” election.
In early September 2016 Trump raised the “rigged” subterfuge again. It continued throughout the campaign. It was part of every campaign speech, accompanied by raucous cheers from his adoring, but unwitting, fans.
Little did they know they were being conditioned like Ivan Pavlov’s dogs. Like the ‘brainwashed” Manchurian candidate they responded to mind embedded stimuli. They heard “election,” they thought “rigged.” They were played like a Stradivarius
It continued right up to the last minute. On the evening of the day before Election Day, when it seemed that he was going to lose the election, Trump called it a “rigged” election.
Trump won a “rigged” election. Evidently the election was “rigged” so that Trump would win.
Early in the 2020 campaign before a single vote was cast, Trump returned to his tried and true ploy. He banged away on the “the election is rigged” drum from September to the day before Election Day. He said it every day, many times a day.
On Trump’s unsubstantiated say so many people came to believe the election would be “rigged” is the truth. It was all part of Trump’s machinations. His fans ate it up. They did not and do not realize, to this day, they have been duped.
He told a big lie and repeated it often.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
{div}Publix is great, aside from sign-up{/div}
To the Editor:
Having lived full time in Florida for over 45 years – 17 years of which were in Lakeland (the home of Publix) – my wife and I have been long time shoppers and loyal supporters of Publix supermarkets.
We appreciate their presence in our Englewood community and their desire to assist in the fight against COVID-19, although we could have done without some of the favoritism that they and Gov. DeSantis have shown towards certain communities in Palm Beach, The Villages, Naples and Kings Gate to name some of the chosen few.
As seniors in our 80s hoping the county would come through — and they haven’t thus far — we became active early morning participants in the Publix COVID-19 vaccination “crap shoot” game of the past few weeks. But like many of you and folks interviewed on local TV stations we have become quite frustrated with our lack of success on the website to date.
We were heartened that they would start offering sign-up opportunities three mornings per week, but we were quickly eliminated this past Monday morning when their website re-directed us to South Carolina instead of Florida.
Yes – it was a computer glitch and we don’t have to drive to South Carolina to get our shots! But we look forward to the day that we can say “Publix – where vaccine shopping is also a pleasure.”
William P. Rice
Englewood
