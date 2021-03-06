Vote against Fine bill
To the Editor:
Yet again, Rep. Fine wants to punish newspapers, for the third year in a row, for their perceived negative coverage of him. He has again proposed a law removing legal notices from newspapers.
The fact is that many Floridians do not have access to the internet. While that is an issue that should be addressed in itself, those people would be unaware of tax increases, zoning changes, and other valuable information about their community should this law pass.
A 2019 poll indicated that 83% of Florida residents support keeping the requirement to post legal notices in newspapers. There is not a single citizen that is lobbying for this change. This is at Mr. Fine’s behest alone.
Luckily, this bill has not been passed in prior years. Why does it continue to be re-introduced, especially in light of these facts? The true answer is to attempt to deliver a blow to what Mr. Fine sees as his enemy — a free and open press.
I request that my legislators, Sen. Gruters and Rep. Buchanan, vote against this measure.
Jason Cachia
North Port
Make democracy a priority
To the Editor:
The American people have found themselves in a precarious position — Democrats, who have won a trifecta, seem powerless to enact much of their agenda. We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority, and Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to entrench their rule over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections. Even now, following historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters in states like Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to accessing the ballot box.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people — before it’s too late. We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections, and much more. These reforms to our democracy are pivotal to preventing future tyrants. The Democratic House passed H.R.1 last year, with every Democrat voting yes. It’s time for them to do the same and for the new Democratic majority in the Senate to do the same.
Americans took the first step to heal our democracy by overwhelmingly voting Trump out of office. Now Congress must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Kerry Mack
Englewood
Rigged election a repeated lie
To the Editor:
The “election is rigged” is a long-standing Trump gambit. He first used it in the election of 2012 when Obama won a “rigged” election.
In early September 2016 Trump raised the “rigged” subterfuge again. It continued throughout the campaign. It was part of every campaign speech, accompanied by raucous cheers from his adoring, but unwitting, fans.
Little did they know they were being conditioned like Ivan Pavlov’s dogs. Like the ‘brainwashed” Manchurian candidate they responded to mind embedded stimuli. They heard “election,” they thought “rigged.” They were played like a Stradivarius
It continued right up to the last minute. On the evening of the day before Election Day, when it seemed that he was going to lose the election, Trump called it a “rigged” election.
Trump won a “rigged” election. Evidently the election was “rigged” so that Trump would win.
Early in the 2020 campaign before a single vote was cast, Trump returned to his tried and true ploy. He banged away on the “the election is rigged” drum from September to the day before Election Day. He said it every day, many times a day.
On Trump’s unsubstantiated say so many people came to believe the election would be “rigged” is the truth. It was all part of Trump’s machinations. His fans ate it up. They did not and do not realize, to this day, they have been duped.
He told a big lie and repeated it often.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Purple Day is March 26
To the Editor:
March 26, 2021 is Purple Day.
Originating in Canada, Purple Day was invented by the incredible Cassidy Megan, a young girl who created the initiative in 2008 after getting motivated by the struggles she had with epilepsy. It’s a simple affair: you’re encouraged to wear purple and raise awareness for the cause.
Originally, the initiative started out on a small level; Cassidy’s idea was picked up, and then supported, by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia in 2008. Since then, it has taken on a whole new level, and is celebrated internationally.
Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime.
In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
For 53 years, we at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
We provide uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services.
Please join us in wearing purple March 26 to support those in our community who live with this disorder and to show them they are not alone.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org to learn more.
Barbara Coleman
Sarasota
Coleman is community outreach coordinator for Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida
