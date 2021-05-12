Changed mind on petition
To the Editor:
I signed the petition for West Villages to leave North Port. I also donated money to the effort.
However, after carefully reading the opinions of both sides, I’ve changed my position.
I believe that the deannexation will adversely affect the Wellen Park development, at a detriment to each of our homeowners. I also believe that additional fees will eat up any tax savings we’d have by leaving North Port.
Finally, I know we’ll have a bigger say in how our taxes are spent by remaining in North Port, than in the much larger Sarasota County.
I want my home to remain in North Port.
Allen Black
Wellen Park
Venice hospital was great for us
To the Editor:
I know some people do not like Venice Hospital but from the time we walked in, my husband had a heart attack, through the ER, onto third floor through surgery, it has been wonderful.
All staff were very kind and treated us so well. after his heart by pass surgery he was in CCU another great staff. A day later he coded and was straight line.
I cannot tell you how scary that was to see but again the professionalism of the doctors, nurses other staff was amazing. Through the grace of God and their help he is doing well now. God bless them and happy nurses week.
Linda Cross
Venice
Social distancing is a great thing
To the Editor
I love social distancing. I’m only sorry it took a worldwide pandemic to better educate people in the social graces such as respecting one’s “personal space”; covering one’s “pie hole” when they cough; observing basic good hygienic practices; and having the damned decency to avoid, face-to-face, spittle-laced conversations in tight public places.
I love the “six-foot rule” and I have been known to use my grocery cart, or whatever other vehicle at my disposal, to enforce it. Confidentially, I’ve voluntarily observed “social distancing” most of my adult life…well before the pandemic made it fashionable. The mere idea of “inhaling” what other people “exhale” makes me nauseous.
“Some people” have said “I” have asocial tendencies. However, merely taking my ex-wives’ testimony is not, I repeat “not” fair. Although, I’m sure “they” have some sympathizers out there, in the wild, whose uni-browed, hunter-gatherer ancestors snuggled in damp caves, for warmth.
Thank, I say, thank God for technology.
I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t always enjoy close, personal contact. I’ve often thought games like marriage should be played in quarters and governed by the same rules as flag football.
Where was I? Oh, yes…back off.
Paul Clause
Venice
Not getting what we want
To the Editor:
I believe that most Republicans and Democrats want the same things. However, I have been dismayed by what Republican politicians are doing in Florida.
Aren’t Republicans supposed to support the people, limit taxes and oppose big government?
Here is a sample of what Florida’s Republican legislature has been up to:
• Property insurance regulations were overhauled, which will result in higher insurance rates and more difficulty litigating, even though lawsuits typically occur when insurance companies balk at paying claims.
• No-fault auto insurance was repealed in both houses, which will result in higher rates and more uninsured drivers.
• It became harder for citizens to petition for issues we want addressed by Florida voters.
• It will now be harder to vote, which will cost taxpayers lots of money and was totally unnecessary.
• Locally, taxpayers paid for studies of Sarasota County voting districts ahead of the census, Republican commissioners changed them to their advantage and want to repeal single-member districts, which was approved by 60% of voters.
I hope Florida residents are paying attention and will vote out the Republican politicians who don’t care about us and what we want.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
Governor raised your taxes quietly
To Editor:
Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed legislation that is going to raise taxes on you and me.
Even worse, he did so solely to reduce corporate taxes.
Just one more example of the perverted priorities of Florida politics.
That’s right, the next time you purchase something from Amazon marketplace vendors, on eBay, or from other internet vendors, you’ll be paying sales tax.
Will the additional state revenue be invested in education, much needed infrastructure improvements, or our environment?
Nope, it will go first to decrease corporate unemployment tax contributions and then to reduce corporate rental taxes.
This is a direct shift of money from the pockets of Florida families struggling to get by into the coffers of large, profitable corporations.
Is it any wonder that DeSantis signed this into law in the dead of night? Perhaps he was hoping that you wouldn’t notice. But you’re smarter than that.
The next time you find yourself paying more out of pocket on needed purchases, remember that it was our governor and our Republican legislators who increased your taxes.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
There are no agreements today
To the Editor:
Well, it is official, there is no such thing as agreement in this country today. It is one side or the other, it is black or white, (and I am not talking about race) red or blue, right or left, liberal or conservative. But never ever agreement on any subject anymore.
Now I am 80 years old and do not see this changing in my lifetime, but only can only hope that it can get better for my son and his family.
A story said “Local residents unhappy after the release of genetically modified mosquitoes.” Unhappy about what, that science came up with a way to get rid of a potential, disease spreader that could save someone’s life. What is it, you do not want to kill a poor defenseless mosquitoes?
As Biden would say “come on man.” It’s like now we have a vaccine for COVID-19 that has been proven effective, but now we have 30% of angry old white men that now do not want to get it, but why? Nobody’s going to tell them what to do, especially if it is someone from the other side of the tracks so to speak.
I guess if someone from the right or left found a cure for cancer with a simple shot the other side would not take it. If that isn’t crazy and stupid I don’t know what is.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
Be careful with any nuclear deals
To the Editor:
Hopefully President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site.
Then when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on.
That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.
Alvin Blake
Venice
What is going on?
To the Editor:
Stop the madness. While getting ready to go to church on Mother’s Day, I heard a news talking head say, “They want to change Mother’s Day to Birthing Person’s Day.”
What a ridiculous idea. I for one will not denigrate my mother’s memory by using such a ludicrous term.
It is Mother’s Day and will always be Mother’s Day to me. This obsession with using the proper pronouns is totally out of control.
The world is coming apart at the seams and the politically correct crowd is worried about pronouns. Just another way to divide and conquer in my opinion.
A lady friend was applying for a loan at the bank. She was asked what sex she identifies with. What difference that makes I am not sure. The simple answer is whatever my birth certificate said will do. Then if I choose another path, it really isn’t the bank’s or government’s concern. Stop trying to divide us into new groups daily. All this does is cause hatred.
I am tired of being blamed for slavery too. To my knowledge no one in my family were slave owners. In fact they were more likely to have been indentured servant’s themselves.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
Opposed to more homes
To the Editor:
I was shocked to hear about the planned development of Winchester Ranch along River Road — 10,000 houses.
Not only is this impossible traffic-wise, it will also cause incredible harm to the ecosystem, including commercial buildings right next to Myakka State Forest. This will definitely lower the quality of life and remove the very reason people are living here.
It’s really no longer a democracy when developments are forced against the will of the people. I have yet to talk to a resident who thinks this is a good idea.
Contact Sarasota county commissioners to tell them your disapproval of this plan: commissioners@scgov.net
Erik Eikaas
Englewood
Thanks to animal officer for saving kitten
To the Editor:
This morning as I went to pick up my newspaper from the driveway, I heard mewing and assumed the sound was coming from the bushes. A few hours later I kept hearing the sound and went to investigate. It was coming from inside my engine!
I called my neighbor for help. He reached the Sarasota County Sherriff’s Office and an Animal Officer responded within 15 minutes. I realized we were in good hands immediately.
The officer was kind, efficient, and quick. Soon a darling little grey kitten with fabulous blue eyes was rescued and on its way to the shelter, hungry, scared and overheated. Many thanks to Nikki Staszkiewicz for her kindness and gentleness with the tiny kitten. She definitely deserves recognition.
Cynthia Sergen
North Port
Country over party, please
To the Editor:
Arizona is still looking to find a way to convince people that Biden lost the election and the previous occupant of the Oval Office won. They are looking for bamboo in the paper ballots to “prove” that China dumped illegal ballots in favor of Biden.
If that isn’t the most bizarre and idiotic theory I ever heard I don’t know what is.
Oh wait, I said that about Pizzagate back in 2016.
I also said people were too smart to fall for such craziness.
I was wrong then and hoping they wake up before it’s too late and stop falling for these insane conspiracy theories.
Besides passing these fictional stories as fact in order to win elections, now the Republicans are making voting more difficult for us? DeSantis had his anti-voting law signing at a Trump gathering and would only allow Fox entertainment...not news, to cover it. The Republicans in the country’s leadership are undermining our democracy by discouraging people from voting.
They want to control who votes and who can’t vote because that’s the only way they can win elections. They have no policy to get them over the finish line so they are determined to control who votes. This must be ended. We need, more than ever before, everyone to get out and vote all these despicable, anti-democratic, low-lives out of office so we can continue to grow as a democracy. Country over party, people.
Judy Talty
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.