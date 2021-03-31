Wellen Park residents need to hear both sides
To the Editor:
Thank you for your timely article on West Villages de-annexation in the March 24 edition of the Venice Gondolier.
I believe that if the Board and HOA of our development — IslandWalk — really wanted to educate residents on this issue, they would host a Zoom meeting where representatives of both sides could present their case and be subjected to residents’ questions.
At the least, IW Board and Castle could have presented written material from both sides and not just the developers’ exclusive point of view.
De-annexation is at least in part a political process. Our association has a strict policy against distribution of political material. I don’t think the IW Board and HOA should be involved in influencing residents’ opinion on this political issue any more than the Presidential election.
You are free to form your own opinion on de-annexation and that’s as it should be. I am not advocating one way or another. But I do resent Wellen Park, the developers, my homeowners association and Board trying to put their thumb on the scales so to speak.
I encourage residents to make their feelings known to Board members and HOA management as interfering in this matter is assuredly not their proper place.
Jeffrey Baumeister
Wellen Park
Propaganda from Wellen Park LLP
To the Editor:
My husband and I are residents of Wellen Park/West Villages and received the propaganda email sent out by Wellen Park LLP through our community’s HOA management company.
We emailed back and stated, “We totally object to you sending this letter out from the Developer to the residents. To be fair and unbiased you now should send out the position statements from West Villages for Responsible Government which clearly show why a preponderance of Wellen Park residents are in support of North Port contraction/deannexation. Please provide the other side of the picture so that Wellen Park residents can make their own informed decision.”
Not surprisingly we have not received a response. For those who would like to understand why a growing group of concerned residents is in support of de-annexation please visit the website WV4RG.ORG.
Patricia Brown
Wellen Park
COVID vaccine still experimental
To the editor:
Lawyer Jan Pietruszka’s review of the law (“Work can require you to get vaccinated...probably,”) failed to address the most important objections to allowing vaccination to be a condition of employment, those based on the history of experimental medical procedures and federal law.
Employees of the Los Angeles Unified School District have sued to prevent the district from mandating COVID-19 vaccines, unapproved but authorized by the FDA for emergency use, as a condition of employment. They cite 21 U.S.C. Section 360bbb-3, the statute granting the FDA power to authorize a medical product for emergency use, that requires that the person being administered an unapproved product be advised of the benefits and risks, and of the right to refuse the product.
The suit alleges that Section 360bbb-3 recognizes the “well-settled doctrine” that medical experiments, or “clinical research,” may not be performed on human subjects without the express, informed consent of the individual receiving treatment, recognized in the Nuremberg Code of 1947, later ratified by the 1964 Declaration of Helsinki, and codified in federal regulations. In the Nuremberg Code it is explicitly recognized that forced medical experimentation is both inhumane and unethical. “There is no ‘pandemic exception’ to the law or the Constitution,” plaintiffs said in their complaint.
These treatments are experimental, having undergone minimal testing and providing no assurance that the coming months and years won’t reveal harm to the recipients. Forcing this on someone to keep a job or for any other reason is immoral and reprehensible.
Scott M. Olmsted
Wellen Park
How to fight government corruption
To the Editor:
How about we drop the partisan politics and We The People demand some real fixes that would eliminate 85% of the corruption in government.
1. Strict term limits, and benefits apply only while you hold office.
2. Ban all lobbyists.
3. A simple, fair tax code that is shorter than our Constitution.
4. Secure our borders.
5. Secure elections insuring that only citizens can vote.
6. No bill/law can exceed 25 pages and is made public one month before a vote.
7. Public education is run by the states without any interference from the federal government.
8. All hearings and investigations, will all of Congress under oath and the people under investigation get to ask questions as well.
9. Except for national elections, no money can come from outside the city or state the candidate is running for and they must live in that district.
10. Any and all dealings with foreign countries must be made public.
Let’s make it a litmus test for all voters. The candidates must agree to fight for all 10 of these proposals.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Bad bill for nonexistent problem
To the Editor:
SB90 is an unnecessary solution to a problem that does not exist.
There is no reason to require annual requests for vote by mail ballots. This will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for every county Supervisor of Elections to implement yearly.
And the addition of the clause to ban drop boxes is patently absurd.
The only plausible reason for this unnecessary bill is to make it more difficult for people to vote by mail. Some might consider that as voter suppression, but I am sure that never crossed your minds.
The people of Florida are watching you and will note whether or not you voted for this unnecessary measure.
98% of the Supervisors of Elections are against this bill.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Reasons for gas prices
To the Editor:
I read the article by Nancy J. Semon about the gas prices inching up.
In addition to the Russians and the Saudis in OPEC+ agreeing to hold the line on production, increased mobility as the U.S. population comes out of their COVID hibernation and increases auto and air transportation usage and the Texas and Louisiana refineries being down from power outages, there are a couple of other reasons the price of gas is going up.
Every year refineries go into what is called a “shutdown” or a “turnaround.” This is when the refinery performs maintenance, modifications to increase productivity, and make adjustments for compliance to the latest EPA laws.
Refineries pick the February — April time frame to do this because fuel usage is usually at a low.
To prepare for shutdowns, storage tanks are filled so that there will be no decrease in availability of product to the populace. In addition to refinery upgrades and maintenance items, this is when refineries switch over to summer blend gasoline which just happens to also be more expensive.
You can’t blame Joe Biden for gas increases. Yet. In January, not long after taking office, the Biden administration canceled all bidding on offshore blocks for exploration and drilling. Just recently Biden canceled bidding on all federal lands for exploration and drilling. Long term, you will be able to blame Biden but not yet.
If the day comes for $6 a gallon gasoline and the public begins to scream, just remember, it will take three to five years to engineer, design, fabricate and install the capabilities to satisfy this need and maybe drive the price down. There will be no instant gratification.
How do I know this? I worked in oil and gas for over 30 years.
Bruce Cameron
Venice
Will America exist in 2150?
To the Editor:
Prediction: If America exists at all by 2150 , it will be totally unrecognizable as the Republic we have known, been proud of and safe with for decades.
Our government will be run by wealthy, powerful demagogues whose support comes from ultra-rich people, special interests groups and business that can “buy” influence.
Our Congress will be bogged down in partisan politics, power, one-ups-man-ship and “get even” maneuvers. We will still be arguing about the value of the filibuster.
Our courts will have become nothing more than “kangaroo courts.” Endless appeals after endless appeals. They will be back-logged for years. Grifter attorneys will not be held accountable but left to have free run in the judicial system.
By that time, people of color will out number white folks, which will drive racists crazy.
We will still be arguing about “my right to bear arms” means I can take a gun to the mall.
Our currency will be worthless. Our national debt has risen from $20T in 2016 to $28T in 2021. What event will reduce our debt? None. It will climb until investors and foreign countries call it “junk bonds.”
Social values? Family values? Tattered and falling.
Like the Roman Empire, our “glory days “ are over.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
For the trees, some thoughts
To the Editor:
These trees have stood so long
and seen so much.
Undisturbed giants sheltering wildlife
under their green canopies.
Now they lie
felled where they stood.
Helpless to resist
Gone forever.
Acres of devastation and bulldozed earth.
These trees which bestowed the richness of nature.
soon to be replaced
with yet more concrete, cars,
and congestion.
What took nature centuries to create
is disappearing before our eyes.
Greed,not nature, prevails.
Where do the deer and birds take refuge?
Where do we take refuge?
These trees are gone
and we grieve for them.
Cynthia Greene
North Venice
Thanks for care at North Port Pines
To the Editor:
I would like to recognize the staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living facility for the high level of care they gave my father during the last year-and-a-half of his life.
I found the entire team to be loving, attentive, responsive and hard-working as they graciously provided for the needs of my nearly 100-year-old father and his wife.
They went above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly environment. I won’t forget you, North Port Pines. Thank you.
Carolyn McCloud
Venice
D.C. should become a state
To the Editor:
The 712,000 people who call Washington, D.C. home are just like any other Americans. From teachers and nurses to firefighters and custodians, Washingtonians raise families, pay taxes, and fight in America’s wars. Yet, they’re deprived of full representation in Congress and are subject to the politically-motivated whims of lawmakers like Ted Cruz because of the capital’s status as a district.
But we can change that by making the District of Columbia a state.
With statehood, D.C. would be able to respond to the will of its people and enact policies that reflect the wants and needs of its residents. As a state, D.C. would finally have equal voting representation in Congress, and control over their own laws and budgets. This way, conservative lawmakers can’t force their archaic positions on abortion access, gun reform, or health care onto residents who didn’t elect them.
No matter where you live, all Americans have the right to full representation and having their voices heard. Statehood for Washington, D.C. is about treating all American citizens fairly and as equals — and that’s why I’m urging my senators to support D.C. statehood.
Annie McCann
Wellen Park
DeSantis’ far from moderate
To the Editor:
In 2018, DeSantis campaigned as a moderate who claimed he would be a governor for the people.
As his tenure as governor has progressed, however, he has blocked the wishes of Floridians and shown his true colors. Most Floridians are concerned about the environment but we now have gas companies drilling in the Florida aquifer, he signed a bill to make sure Key West can’t regulate sunscreens in order to protect our reefs, and he has done little to address climate change.
Floridians voted to allow released felons to regain the right to vote; however, he figured out a way to thwart that from happening. Florida voters overwhelmingly expressed their wishes for the minimum wage to be gradually increased to $15 per hour but he opposed that, as well.
The pop-up vaccination clinics allowing his wealthy supporters to jump ahead in line to get vaccinated is his piece de resistance, and when called on it, he childishly remarked that he would take his COVID vaccination sites elsewhere.
I hope Floridians are paying attention and that they will vote in 2022 for an ethical governor who actually honors what Florida voters want.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
