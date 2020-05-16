Appalled by decision of School Board on guns
To the Editor:
I was appalled to read the article in (May 9) Gondolier regarding Sarasota County School Board’s decision to not remind parents of gun safety issues at home now that children are at home all day.
Specifically, the refusal of member Eric Robinson — who equated guns with issues surrounding religion and abortion, which they should “put on the back burner.”
Why should the School Board ever be involved with abortion and religion?
I commend Shirley Brown for her concern about our students’ safety.
Marion Mendelson
South Venice
Crisis management has been incompetent
To the Editor:
The ability to manage a crisis must be considered as we evaluate the nominees for president.
We are going to face major health issues in the coming years and, economically, we are already reaching unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression.
Donald Trump’s crisis management has been erratic and incompetent. We can’t afford four more years. By contrast, Joe Biden effectively managed health and economic crises as Barack Obama’s vice president.
As the Ebola virus spread through West Africa in 2014, Biden met with the president of Nigeria, the biggest nation in the continent. Privately, behind closed doors, Biden calmly, forcefully insisted that Nigeria’s leader take appropriate action. A treatment unit was built. Health staff was trained. Thousands of home visits were performed and travelers were screened at airports.
The virus was significantly slowed and a major crisis averted.
During the recession of 2009, Biden was directed to oversee the multibillion-dollar stimulus package enacted to get the economy moving.
Under the leadership of Obama and Biden, the Recovery Act jumpstarted the longest uninterrupted stretch of economic growth in U.S. history.
Those who worked with Biden as he faced these crises said he was relentless, immersing himself in details, surrounding himself with the right people to ensure accuracy and oversight. In times of crisis, this is how a leader gets results.
Judith Short
Sarasota
Letter displayed ‘outright ignorance’
To the Editor:
I can accept a limited degree of self-serving argument, but certain letters provoke the need to respond because of the display of outright ignorance as is the case with Russell Wilcox’s letter: “Democrats Want the Economy to Stay Bad.”
The basis of his argument is a combination of valid analysis (yes, a weakened economy may advantage Democrats in the next election) and misleading facts: “deaths from COVID-19 are almost entirely limited to seniors or those with health or immune system problems. We now know that those with good health and who are not seniors have little to fear from the virus.”
The most recent data (May 13) from CDC suggests otherwise. 10,929 people in the U.S., aged from under 1 year to 64, have died from contracting COVID-19. If you expand cause of death to include COVID-19 and pneumonia and common flu, because it is difficult to determine which preceded which, 22,917 people have died. Dr. Fauci also affirmed recently that whatever the count it is probably less than the actual count.
Opening the economy is important to everyone, not just Republicans, but we cannot allow any administration to employ the methods of Shirley Jackson’s short story, “The Lottery” where a member is sacrificed to ensure the community’s well being. Surely, if a strong economy is important to Trump’s reelection, it should not be the reason to sacrifice even one person. The idea that the pandemic is a call to arms for “Freedom-loving Americans” is absurd.
George Byrnes
Port Charlotte
Why feature photo of people not wearing masks?
To the Editor:
I am very excited about returning to shopping and dining at the wonderful businesses on Venice Avenue! As someone who has carefully followed the CDC guidelines, I have missed all that our beautiful city has to offer very much!
However, I am very disappointed that in today’s Gondolier (May 13,) you chose to feature on the front page a picture of two people from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, walking on Venice Ave. without wearing face masks. According to today’s COVID-19 statistics, Pennsylvania ranks 11th in the nation for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and Lancaster County is one of the counties in that state with the highest infection rate. This picture does not depict Venice as re-opening in a responsible manner.
According to a study published in Forbes, if most people wore masks in public and practiced social distancing, the COVID-19 infection rate could be reduced by 80%. If the goal is to help Venice businesses to re-open successfully, then let’s promote safe social behaviors as proven by science. And let’s do so by featuring Venice residents patronizing our local businesses in a responsible manner.
The sooner we stop the spread of this terrible virus, the faster our local businesses and economy will recover. Let’s do this together by keeping each other safe.
Colleen Wojnarowicz
Venice
Consider past history in hiring superintendent
To the Editor:
I worked for the school board of Sarasota County as an instructor for 20-plus years.
I have seen many of the administrators and superintendents that were chosen from a nationwide search, glean exorbitant salaries and benefit packages, relocation fees, travel to and from their home for themselves and family to and from Sarasota County. Within a short period of time, they left to go to other pastures.
They took with them thousands of dollars in payroll and benefits compensation. All of this was negotiated into their contract prior to being hired. The decision for this amount of pay is initially based on the reviews from their former employers.
A military phrase comes to mind here, screw up, move up. Glowing reviews gives the appearance of being a genuine asset to the potential employer.
Hopefully the school board members have taken notes in regards as to how the last superintendent negotiated a contract that made it almost impossible to fire him. History is a good thing to pay attention to in an effort to save the county school board thousands of dollars in payouts to someone that did not effectively do their contracted job.
Look at previous out-of-state hires in regards to what was achieved by them to benefit the Sarasota school system. This money could be better utilized to give the working staff pay raises and or dollars for classroom supplies.
James W. Dieter
Port Charlotte
Time to get people back to work
To the Editor:
The longer we wait to reopen Florida’s economy, the harder it will be for people to reclaim their freedom and their lives. It’s time to stop the panic and end the total isolation.
Without herd immunity, all we are doing is delaying the disappearance of COVID-19. At some point everyone is going to get this virus … no matter what. ‘This is like the flu. The only “weapon” we have for flu is the shot which diminishes the severity of the symptoms.
In 2018, Florida had over 3,000 people die of the flu. There were 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19 among Florida’s 21 million population. Yet we continue to destroy our economy, our freedoms, and our livelihoods. Are we going to continue to isolate the healthy people? Most people have a 98% full recovery rate.
Never before in the history of the U.S. have we isolated everyone based on a hypothetical model. More people are dying from other diseases due to a panic driven mindset. Are we going to shut down the economy next year too? We have testing in place and treatment options that were not in existence a couple of months ago. We need to open beauty and barber shops, retail stores, nail salons, gyms, and restaurants.
Wearing masks should never be mandatory. The hospitals are not busy; we have flattened the curve; and we have testing in place. It is time to get the healthy people back into the workforce while we continue to protect the sick people.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
