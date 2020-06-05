Condemning racism, white supremacy in nation
To the Editor:
As an interfaith community, we condemn the acts of racism and white supremacy around the country this week — and before.
We join the families and communities of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia; Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and George Floyd in Minneapolis in anguish, outrage, exhaustion and grief.
We long for relief from the other epidemic: Racism that has been built into the foundations of our nation. We see how the institution of white supremacy is connected and upheld by individual acts of murderous violence by white people.
We see clearly the connections of how COVID-19 has ravaged black communities more than any other, communities of people whose work may be called essential but who are paid meagerly, while white communities are statistically more protected from poverty, death, and sickness.
We must stay focused on the goals of equity and justice during this pandemic.
We believe none of us are truly free until all of us are free. We work, pray and fight for the liberation of all, and the vitality of each. Thanks to Rev. Taryn Strauss of Atlanta for this message.
Shirley Bascom,
President, Venice Interfaith Community Association, Venice
President ‘pathetic’ in helping our communities
To the Editor:
President Trump’s pathetic inability to empathize with underserved communities and his obvious lack of understanding of the underlying causes of current events in Minneapolis and other urban areas underscore the relevance of the words of Langston Hughes poem “Dream Deferred”
“What happens to a dream deferred?
Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun?
Or fester like a sore — and then run?
Does it stink like rotten meat?
Or crust and sugar over — like a syrupy sweet?
Maybe it just sags like a heavy load.
Or does it explode?”
Richard Zamoff
Venice
Pandemic shows some people are disposable
To the Editor:
In the pandemic it has been determined that certain groups of people are disposable, i.e. not human. More of these groups will die in order to restart the economy: people in nursing homes (some deaths not counted); mentally ill, people over age 70; prisoners (many because they can’t afford a good lawyer); people who work in meat-packing plants; all the low-level employees that are necessary to serve the well-heeled who are dependent on them.
From the beginning this country has denigrated African Americans to expect less than: less than the best justice, the best jobs, the best communities; the best education, and the best voting rights. Would white Americans want to accept the less-than-best we leave for them?
Can we really hear them when they call to us: “I am human.”
Judy Lambert
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.