Reminder about loving our mothers, organ donors
To the Editor:
This appeared in the Gondolier for Mother’s Day on May 10, 1997.
Although my mother passed away in 2000, I feel it bears repeating this Mother’s Day.
“Donate organs to save others.
A few years ago, my mother, Fredda Abbett, who had been living a very active and full life, was diagnosed as having primary pulmonary hypertension. Her medical condition deteriorated rapidly and it was determined that her only hope for life was a lung transplant.
Thanks to the generous family of one accident victim, the miracle occurred on Sept. 21, 1990 — not only for my mother but for four other people as well.”
The purpose of this note is two-fold: First, I am ever so thankful to still have my very precious mother and grandmother for my two children. All too often “people don’t realize what they have until it’s gone.” We feel blessed to have more life to enjoy together.
Secondly, I feel people need to be reminded at every opportunity just how important organ donation is. One doesn’t really think about it until you are on the receiving end and are depending on a donor for your loved one to live. It certainly presents a new perspective.
Thanks for hearing my little story. It was a “mom” who made the decision to donate her son’s organs so that others could live, most importantly for me, my “mom.”
I hope maybe it’ll make some people realize just how special “moms” are to us all.
Ann Berner
Osprey
Remember to buy from local shops, businesses
To the Editor:
I love downtown Venice. It’s the kind of small downtown you visit on any vacation. I buy my coffee and my clothes along this stretch, eat at many of the great restaurants and get my haircut at one of the merchants.
What we, as Americans, have decided in the midst of this current pandemic, is that we do not want these businesses to exist. At the first sign of trouble, at a moment of crisis, we turn our backs on our neighbors.
I have no qualm with large businesses; they employ millions and contribute trillions to our economy. My qualm is that Walmart has more attorneys on staff than the number of small stores in my town — yet — small business is the only one asked to suffer. Home Depot has more physical stores than our small business owners have employees — yet the individual entrepreneur must sacrifice.
Small businesses, who employ over half of the U.S. workforce are prodded to continuously fight, to scrap, and survive amidst this pain, all while the largest among us are propped up and left open to run as they please.
We have taken family business and supplanted it for large corporations. Our neighbors suffer and lose the lives they built all while we blissfully continue to exist. Do you want to live in a world where your options for commerce are limited to Amazon? Where your clothes all come from Walmart? Where your home goods only come from Home-Depot? I don’t.
Atticus Frank
Venice
Too early for Congress to have hearings on COVID-19
To the Editor:
Retrospectives are conducted after the battle is won, the project is over, the process is completed. Hence the term – retrospective.
Changing course and pivoting during the endeavor, though, is common as new insights arise or unplanned events occur.
However, it appears that every pundit and journalist — on both sides — feel it is their place to run a retrospective in the midst of this pandemic. And now, on top of the media frenzy, there is a coronavirus hearing where experts fighting in the arena with this virus are expected to leave their positions to testify.
From my paradigm, all of this is a flagrant display of political self-interest.
There are real questions to be asked: what worked, what didn’t work and what could have been better; did we find the right balance of human recovery and economic recovery; these and more are all questions that should be examined after this pandemic is behind us.
What our health care, retail and other public workers have risked to keep us going during this time is heroic. What business has done to support the efforts has been amazing. What the general population has done to mitigate the spread has been selfless, and many have lost their jobs.
Reminding our community at this time, that united we stand and divided we fall seems apropos. There is no effort without error and shortcoming as Teddy Roosevelt reminds us, but let’s pull together and strive to do our part to recover and defeat this virus.
Cathy Jarrett
Venice
Thanks to factual, well-formulated opinions
To the Editor:
I have never responded to letters in your section, but feel compelled to comment on the three letters in Saturday’s issue:
My heartfelt thank you to Larry Basta, Maria Puma and Ricki Ernest for their factual and well formulated opinions.
Why hasn’t any politician been able so far (Bernie Sanders tried somewhat) to explain the major differences between communism and socialism.
First of all, when we talk about socialism in the U.S., we are not talking about Cuba or some South American country. We are talking about social benefits for our people, for all of them. And don’t forget, we already have quite a few, such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and others. Those are programs of a socialistic society as Larry Basta so well pointed out.
You wouldn’t consider Scandinavia or Germany communist countries only because they have decent health care systems and other benefits (for example such as pre-natal and post-natal paid time off for pregnant women, paid sick and more vacation days). Yes, Swedes pay about 50% in taxes, but it includes free health care benefits for the rest of their lives, free education, plus other benefits.
Keep in mind, in those countries, such as in the UK, Canada and Germany (as well as other European countries), the minute you start working as a young adult, you contribute to your health care plan, so does your employer. At the same time, you never worry about having to sell all of your assets and end up poor or deep in debt due to having to pay off outrageous health care bills when you fall ill. Another good example is free education, all the way through college.
If you are not interested in college, in Germany, you can enter a two- or three-year free apprenticeship in a trade program. You will leave the program with very good skills, and with a few years’ experience, you will make a livable salary and won’t have to spend your life flipping burgers, or having to hold a second job.
I grew up in Europe; I have seen the difference between communism, socialism and capitalism. We have plenty of capitalism in this country, but a little more socialism — especially a decent health care system and at least a free junior college education — would mean a heck of a lot for people who are now just scraping by.
They finally would be able to contribute, better skilled and educated, and can provide comfortably for their families.
I could respond to the other two letters, but the only way the future of this country will recover from this terribly damaged scenario is to vote for a new (now non-existing) unifying leadership.
Brigitte Webb
Venice
