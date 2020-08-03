Stuebe sends false information on COVID-19
To the Editor:
My congressman, U.S. Rep. Greg Stuebe, sent false information to me on Sunday regarding COVID-19 deaths.
We are being lied to about COVID-19 deaths in Florida.
In the five days ending on July 25, the following deaths were reported by the Florida Department of Health: 79, 66, 48, 16, 11.
The actual deaths as reported by Johns Hopkins University were: 114, 118, 120, 121, 126.
I believe Gov. Ron DeSantis is intentionally deceiving us through the Florida Department of Health in order to do Trump’s bidding to open schools and businesses.
Please don’t believe what Republicans say: Wear masks, social distance and stay out of crowds. Florida deaths are still rising. Check Johns Hopkins for the truth.
Arnold Eick
Venice
Federal government needed to fix Portland mess
To the Editor:
Time for the Feds to come into Portland and bring things back to normal.
How can anyone think that what is happening is normal?
The mayor and governor need to rethink their bizarre thinking. Remember these are the same people who decry the Confederacy for trying to breakup our country, but think that looting/burning, rioting are perfectly normal?
Come on. The show is over. Let’s get back to a country of all people.
Ken Sula
Venice
‘First they came’ poem comes to America?
To the Editor:
In 1934, former German Naval Commander Martin Niemoller spoke out against the tyranny of Adolph Hitler in the now-famous quotation beginning, “First they came for … and I did not speak out” and ending several sentences later with, “Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
When is Congress going to speak out against the tyranny of Donald Trump, whose uninvited troops are now in Portland, Oregon, pulling citizens into unmarked vans? All that’s missing are the hob-nailed boots and a swastika. And these paramilitary, secret police tactics are being planned for many cities.
When is Congress going to put a stop to the lawless rampage of this man who would be king? This incompetent government tried to hide documents showing 18 states flagged as “red zones” in the pandemic — one of which is Florida.
When will Congress stop the continued attempts by this president to divide and conquer? Will they speak out before there is no one left to speak for them?
Barbara Buehring
Venice
New superintendent deserves new School Board
To the Editor:
Our new school superintendent deserves a new School Board. He shouldn’t be saddled with the current scandals, dark money and petty politics of Eric Robinson and Karen Rose.
Elect Tom Edwards and David Graham for a School Board that will support our new superintendent so that together they can work for our schools, teachers and students
They deserve no less. We deserve no less.
It’s time for a fresh start.
Nicholas Ciallelo
Venice
Questions about SC/TA endorsements
To the Editor:
I find it outrageous that the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association endorsed Eric Robinson (incumbent in District 3) and Karen Rose (District 2) for the Sarasota County School Board without extending an invitation to their opponents, Tom Edwards (District 3) and David Graham (District 2), to also present their mission statements and platforms to SC/TA stakeholders.
It is appalling that the SC/TA would deny Mr. Graham and Mr. Edwards the opportunity to express their ideas to members of the association in a democratic society.
This behavior raises alarming questions such as:
Did the SC/TA Board consult its membership regarding which candidates the Association would endorse prior to publicly endorsing Mr. Robinson and Ms. Rose?
Why does the SC/TA favor Mr. Robinson over Mr. Edwards and Ms. Rose over Mr. Graham and under what merits?
Why didn’t the SC/TA acknowledge that there are four professional candidates’ running for the Sarasota County School Board: one incumbent, one second-time running and two newcomers with legitimate credentials?
Why is the SC/TA demonstrating a lack of transparency in what should be a legitimate democratic process?
Jose H. Irizarr
North Port
Will candidates allow kids to attend private schools?
To the Editor:
Gene Dillahunty criticized Frank Patti’s editorial refuting Kindra Muntz’s assumptions and misstatement of facts regarding private schools. The Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program is not and should not be a deciding factor in the decision to have private schools. This does not have to do with the School Board, which does not vote on this issue.
Dillahunty accuses the Scholarship Funding Organization of giving money to private schools that “discriminate against and exclude students and teachers on whatever basis they choose.” Dillahunty is of course referring to religious schools that have standards and beliefs in practicing their religion. Parents are entitled to have their taxes go to the school that they want and that may be a religious one.
Patti did not bring up the political subject of PACs. Muntz did that. He merely addressed it as her point of hypocrisy as she has used PACs in the vote for single-member districts. Private schools do strengthen all schools through competition and choice.
If Tom Edwards and David Graham get elected, parents who choose to have their children in a private school of their choice will be forced to seek a public school they did not want their child to attend. If you believe in parents having a choice of schools, vote for Eric Robinson and Karen Rose.
William Aubuchon
Venice
We failed in the simple solution to fight COVID
To the Editor:
It has been obvious for months that the virus is not going away. The virus is hibernating in thousands, if not millions of asymptomatic people in all 50 states, many of whom are young.
The lack of testing and contact tracing is a direct result of Trump’s incompetency.
Sending children back to classrooms will result in community spread and countless deaths. Trump has failed but there is a simple solution: A three to four week stay-at-home order for the entire USA followed by massive testing and contact tracing.
Only problem is Trump did not invoke the Defense Production Act to manufacture 1-2 billion test kits, increase lab testing accordingly, and fund contact tracing for all 50 states.
Trump is much closer to being an unstable idiot than a stable genius.
Bruce McGowan
Venice
Breathing tough with mask? Try it with COVID
To the Editor:
If you think or feel breathing is difficult wearing a mask, how difficult do you think it would be breathing with COVID-19 ?
For those who are wearing their masks, I truly thank you for helping me stay healthier. I am wearing mine to help protect you.
Elizabeth White
Venice
We need mail voting to be allowed in November
To the Editor:
The impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is impossible to ignore — and in far too many states, it’s still getting worse. With more than 146,000 Americans dead and thousands of new cases every day, many of us remain concerned over the health and wellbeing of our families, friends, and neighbors.
But I’m also worried about the impact this crisis will have on our elections. After seeing how it impacted primary elections earlier this year in places like Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Georgia, I’m scared that this pandemic will jeopardize Americans’ ability to vote in-person this fall.
While some states are taking the necessary steps to help people vote safely, Congress needs to intervene and focus on what’s right for the American people in every state: expanding vote-by-mail and other voting options.
Congress must come to an agreement and provide states with emergency funding right now to ensure that every eligible American can safely cast their ballot through the mail, that they can register to vote online, and that any in-person polling places are safe for voters and poll workers.
We must protect every eligible voter’s right to have a say in who takes office.
That’s why I’m demanding that our representatives in Congress come together and provide economic relief for Americans and also ensure states have the resources they need to safeguard the 2020 election.
Nothing less than our democracy is at stake — and time is quickly running out. — Deborah Perrine, Port Charlotte
