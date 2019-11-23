Predawn fishing victim of new city rule on jetty
One of the great pleasures and benefits I’ve enjoyed since moving to Venice about 14 years ago is the ability to go to the South Jetty and fish at any time.
Fish are generally plentiful, especially in the early pre-dawn hours. Now, I see in the Nov. 20 Venice Gondolier that the Venice City Council is determined to remove that source of pleasure by prohibiting use of Humphries Park and fishing on the South Jetty between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
The purported reason is to prohibit the use of the park and Jetty as “a place to congregate and drink late at night.”
I’m sympathetic to the resident’s complaints of late night noise and rowdiness but think the proposed solution is excessive and, to a great extent, penalizes the wrong group.
If the objective is to minimize complaints of late-night rowdiness and drunkenness, it seems to me that a better, and more equitable, solution would be to make the park off limits from midnight to 4 a.m.
This would still have the desired effect of minimizing complaints of rowdiness and drunkenness but still make the jetty available for predawn fishing.
Craig Coberly
Venice
Please close Venice Airport; it’s too noisy, dangerous
The noise from Venice Airport begins again today, as it does everyday.
Will the noise end before or after a small plane comes crashing down into a home, a school, a restaurant, or a family on the beach?
Based on the amount of noise from planes coming into my home it will happen. Many small planes crash every year. Thousands of planes take off from the airport every year.
Many of them are flown by beginners, practicing their low circular flight patterns, going up and down and around and around the sky over Venice.
When the airport in Venice was established it wasn’t totally surrounded by populated areas. It is now. There aren’t many open spaces for an unplanned fall to earth.
Not only is the noise disruptive and annoying it is threatening. I wonder, will the airport accept responsibility when it does happen? Will they feel any contrition. Please close Venice Airport. It’s time has come and gone.
Tim Bultema,
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.