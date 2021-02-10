Who doesn’t like something warm and cuddly to snuggle up with?
The Community Service Group of the Venice Quilt Society make sure children, veterans, Tidewell patients and seniors have a colorful cozy in their lives.
The sensational six women get together monthly and work at stations. They take turns cutting fabric, creating kits, ironing on labels, sorting fabric and creating bags of left overs that another group uses for doggie beds.
Then they take the kits home and create lap quilts. It’s a community outreach and a hobby they love.
This group started 20 years ago making quilts for Head Start in North Port. They expanded their community outreach and now serve young and old and those in between from North Port to Nokomis. The quilts for children stay at school.
This year the group made 258 quilts for Head Start. Most teachers provide large plastic bags and boys and girls learn how to fold and store their quilts. The quilters also provide quilts for veteran’s homes.
Each of the quilters agree their lives haven’t changed much in the last year. Their monthly get-togethers bring companionship and purpose to their lives. Sewing quilts is their passion.
Spending time with the quilters lifted this writer’s spirit. They are an interesting group. You may have seen Maureen Young at the Lemon Bay Playhouse. Bravo and thanks for surrounding many with your quilts and your love.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Pinky Stewart. She loves her work as a quilter and is great at organizing finished products. Pinky is fun and down to earth. She has a kind heart and it shows when she talks about the quilts and the recipients.
She smiles when she tells stories of delivering the finished products. She sees how young and old value the quilts.
Pinky laughs when telling about quilters making more than 2,000 masks so getting back to lap quilts is a joy. You can only do so many masks. Pinky is one of the volunteers at the Quilt Show in Venice every two years.
She is a greeter, hostess and with a smile a just tell me what you want me to do person.
She is fun, always kind and welcoming. She enjoys her family. She enjoys doing for others. Pinky Stewart is one of the quilters who make Venice a great place to live.
