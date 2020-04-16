It’s early morning in Florida.
The full moon is dropping into the horizon, the birds are chirping, the bunnies are playing and the world is alive with new leaves and flowers.
Everything is the same here in the forest as it was a month ago, as long as I don’t go through the gate and as long as I don’t turn on the news.
As an artist I lead a fairly solitary work life spending countless hours alone in my studio creating art.
I love it and luckily I have enough supplies to keep working for now so I could hide and pretend everything is fine for a while, but the whole world has changed drastically for everyone and it’s hard not to notice.
None of us has ever experienced anything like this in our lifetimes.
Never before have we been ordered to stay at home.
Never before has it been hard to find toilet paper.
Never before have we ever been afraid to leave our property.
It’s like a scary movie. Fear and sadness seems to be overwhelming and there’s a weird sense of loss that is occurring that “they say” is akin to the feeling of grief. It’s as if the world has stopped turning and we’re all waiting to see what will happen next.
For me and every self-employed artist and musician, along with every gig worker (waitresses, bartenders, hairdressers etc) this is a catastrophe.
We are all out of work for the foreseeable future with no chance of any income because all of our shows have been cancelled or we have been ordered to close our doors. This is also true of most small businesses including restaurants and bars and any business that caters to the public. Again, this has never happened and most of us are not prepared to live penniless for any extended length of time.
Just to give you some insight, I spent the last eight months creating a whole new body of work. I put every dime I had into it to get it ready for the best lineup of shows I have ever had in my life. The work is awesome and I’m very proud of it. I was so excited, ready to hit the road, see what people thought and hopefully sell that artwork and send it to new homes across the country only to have every show cancel and put me out of business.
I’m not prone to negativity so I am trying to use this time to my advantage although I really miss all my friends out there.
I’m doing at least one drawing for every day of the lock-down so that gives me purpose and I have lots of new ideas and I’m doing a new line of Swayze Puzzles for everyone who needs something to do.
Thanks to sculptor, Sandy Cline I also have a brand new website full of great work for sale if you want to check it out. Go to: carrollswayze.com
I know I’ll be fine but I worry about everyone else out there. The government is working on ways to financially help us but it’s slow in coming and truthfully it’s a little humiliating to have to ask for help.
I have a suggestion:
If you are OK, have a little extra during this time and you are feeling charitable, remember there are a lot of people in trouble right now. If you have a favorite musician or artist or bartender or server or restaurant owner, they probably could use a little help. Maybe buy a CD or a piece of art, order some take out food, tip generously or if you can, pay someone’s mortgage anonymously.
You’d be amazed at how far reaching a little kindness will go right now. It’s a beautiful world out there and we’re all in this together. Thank you and stay safe. I’ll see you soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.