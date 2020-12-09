VENICE — Smaller than Christmas boat parades in the past but with a similar spirit, The Great Christmas Caper took place Saturday night along the Venice Intracoastal Waterway.
A few thousand people lined a variety of locations from Albee Road to the Venice Jetty to the city’s bridges, from KMI to Venice Avenue to Circus.
“The crowd, it wasn’t the usual crowd, but we still had a bunch of people out there cheering and dancing and having a good time,” organizer Joe Zgrzepski said.
Judges at Pop’s Sunset Grill and on the jetty checked out the boats participating and awarded the Best in Show to Jeremy Qvick.
Zgrzepski said 18 boats took part — fewer than most years, which ranged in the 30s. He said some boat captains didn’t participate because of concerns involving needing to make calls for bridge tenders to open draw bridges in the city. He said he knows some of them were able to watch from the side, giving them a different perspective of the event.
Officially, it wasn’t a Christmas Boat Parade. The Venice Christmas Boat Parade is in its 32nd year. That boat parade annually raises funds for scholarships and nonprofit causes. This year, that didn’t happen, which disappoints Zgrzepski.
Saturday night’s event was deemed The Great Christmas Caper, put on after the city of Venice denied a permit because of COVID-19 concerns. Zgrzepski said he believes most crowds were “spaced out” along the waterway.
The organizers encouraged social distancing to watch the event.
“This year was a great chance to give people a chance to feel some kind of normal, even though it was different,” Zgrzepski said.
So, onto 2021 — and a parade he said they may start planning shortly after the year begins.
“I’m hoping next year we can get back to a normal parade — maybe we can get 40 boats in. Who knows, maybe 50? Go big or go home,” Zgrzepski said.
And while it’s a good time, he said, a lot of it is about helping out the community.
“We want to be able to give back to some charities next year — to give back to the community like we like to,” he said.
