Santa Claus enthusiastically greets some of the children who were so excited to see him. Santa was accompanied by Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod as Venice Area of Commerce Kathy Lehner on Saturday at Blalock Park for the annual Venice tree lighting.
Sharon Spencer, Peggy Sue Iebba, Santa Claus, portrayed by Richard Appel, and Barbara Highfield take time to pose for a picture together during a slight lull in their work of seeing to the children of Venice who wished to meet Santa during the Christmas Tree lighting event Saturday at Blalock Park.
A colorful Santa in a sailboat, accompanied by a reindeer, was created by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 86, and was on display at Blalock Park, for all those attending the tree lighting ceremony Dec 14.
Surrounded by attendees to Blalock Park, the official Christmas tree was lit, as darkness falls over Venice and all the decorations at the Monty Andrews Arboretum begin to shine.
Zora O’Connell smiles for the camera, while she sits on Santa’s lap as her father takes her picture along with others, as her mother, on the left, Marjorie Maffett looks on.
“The reason for the season” in the Christian world was one of the many Christmas displays at Blalock Park in Venice.
Bill Willson stands in front of his decorated golf cart at the tree lighting event Saturday at Blalock Park in Venice.
Sophia and Liam sit between the snow people at the tree lighting ceremony they attended with their parents, held Saturday, Dec. 14 at Blalock Park in Venice.
