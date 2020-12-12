VENICE — Area businesses, homes and parks are starting to light up the night with hundreds of decorated trees and thousands of lights.
At Blalock Park, more than 100 trees have been adorned with Christmas lights and holiday displays, while residences from Osprey to Punta Gorda are also adorned in a variety of ways.
“It’s that time of year when the trees in West Blalock Park in Venice twinkle in the night,” the city said in a news release. “Thanks to Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) and the organizations, families and other volunteers who adopted trees this year, they have set a new record of 103 decorated trees for the holidays.”
VABI has been responsible for much of the work at West Blalock Park and other city locations.
“Enjoy their beauty from the comfort of your vehicle, or grab a mask and take a socially distanced stroll through the park to see them up close,” the city said in a news release Friday. “Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal tree-lighting event this year. However, the trees are lighted nightly from 6-10 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, for the public to enjoy.”
West Blalock Park and the Monty Andrews Arboretum are at 401 Pensacola Road.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is also celebrating, with “Let It Glow,” a contest featuring more than 25 businesses competing for a prize of $500 and the first-ever Lightbulb Award.
People voting online at www.yoursun.com/contests will also have a chance at a cash prize. There will be four winners.
More photos and videos of local homes and businesses will be published online at www.yoursun.com.
