NORTH VENICE — Lightspeed Voice is launching a new charity initiative, Lightspeed Gives, it announced this week.
The firm said its Lightspeed Gives “will strive to connect local businesses and giving organizations in order to strengthen relations within the community.”
CEO Brad Fuller and HR Director Lourdes Fuller announced the new initiative in a news release.
Lightspeed Voice is a cloud-based VoIP technology firm based in North Venice.
Lightspeed Gives will give “five areas of philanthropy to local nonprofits and companies,” the news release said. It will be lead by Lightspeed Voice Community Outreach Director Ed Hill.
“Three distinct Giving Councils will incorporate several businesses from Englewood, North Port, and Venice in order to fulfill community grant requests,” the news release stated. “The Giving Councils will convene as early as March for their freshman session.”
Lightspeed Gives will also provide direct assistance to charities and causes, it said. It will include supporting area chambers of commerce, economic development corporations and “spotlighting distinctive businesses,” it said.
“There are many local businesses that give back to the community,” Hill said. “I am tremendously excited and privileged to have the opportunity to direct this effort to deliver our robust charity initiative to those in need.”
For more information, visit www.lightspeedgives.com.
