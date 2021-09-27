VENICE — Local nonprofits combating the impacts of red tide, homelessness, child abuse and hunger were among nine recipients of the third round of recent Lightspeed Gives grants.
“When red tide hit, our services increased 10-fold in sick seabirds and shorebirds,” Karen Durette, vice president of Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida told Ed Hill, Lightspeed Voice director of community outreach.
While making a short video for Lightspeed Gives on Friday at the luncheon at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice, Durette said the seabirds that come in toxic poisoning must receive a diet of fresh fish.
“Our freezer went down, and it was very, very tough,” she said. “A new freezer is so helpful.”
The center protects and preserves Southwest Florida’s native wildlife through educational outreach and rescues and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wildlife, returning them to their natural habitat when healed. The center treated 70,000 animals including 6,200 this year, Durette said.
“We believe we will see about 7,000 by the end of this year,” he said.
Volunteer Linda Kronholm said it’s a good feeling when birds recover and are released back into the wild.
“I’ve said this is the most rewarding job I don’t get paid for and I love it,” Kronholm said. “We thank Lightspeed Gives for the grant to buy a new freezer.”
Grants were also given to The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota & DeSoto counties, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity and Peace River Community Housing Partners in Punta Gorda.
Another grant recipient was for yoga mats for 100 local veterans. Combat Conscious Yoga is a weekly class designed for veterans and their family members. It incorporates breathing to regulate the nervous system to give more mobility in the body and a state of calm in the mind. Veterans often attend class without their own mats.
Mayor’s Feed the Hungry received a grant to buy tables and tents for food drives. During a recent drive at the CoolToday Park parking lot in Wellen Park, the all-volunteer group collected more than a ton of non-perishables, 500 pounds of dog food and 500 pounds of ground beef. The donations were distributed to seven food pantries in South County.
The Charlotte Players & The Charlotte County Imagination Library will buy a “large quantity” of books for the Imagination Library with the new grant funds.
The Child Protection Center received a grant to help abused children with transformative therapy in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. There are currently more than 50 victims of abuse on the waiting list for help.
North Port Little League received a grant for game balls for the upcoming season and practice balls for the next few years. They have about 400 players.
The grants are given by the Venice communication company Lightspeed Voice is owned by Brad and Lourdes Fuller. So far, the company gave $24,701. This quarter included 25 requests.
“We will be giving away grants quarterly,” Hill said. “Our next grant cycle begins Oct. 1, so if you know any nonprofits looking for help, encourage them to apply.”
For more information, visit LightspeedGIVES.com.
