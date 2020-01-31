The Venice Institute for Performing Arts is presented two legendary folk bands, The Limeliters and The Brothers Four.
The evening begins with The Limeliters who have entertained standing-room-only crowds with their incredible musical talent and zany sense of humor for more than 50 years. Formed in July 1959 in Los Angeles, Louis Gottlieb (bass), Alex Hassilev (baritone), and Glen Yarbrough (tenor) met by chance at a night club - and they could not restrain the magic they created together.
Soon after meeting, the trio packed up and headed to Aspen, Colorado, to work at a ski lodge called "The Limelite," which gave the group their name.
Their album, "Tonight in Person," reached No. 5 in the U.S. charts in 1961. The group was the musical representative for Coca-Cola for three years, and their rendition of "Things Go Better with Coke" became a national hit.
The three original members of The Limeliters have moved on. However, after six decades in the music business, the group is still one of the most exciting and entertaining vocal acts touring the country.
Andy Corwin, who has been with the group for more than a decade, was an original member of the Foremen. He is an accomplished singer and songwriter and won the 2005 New Folk Songwriting Competition at the Kerrville Folk Festival.
Steve Brooks, who joined the band in 2012, is a classic Texas troubadour who mixes storytelling, humor, heartbreak, and cracker-barrel philosophy. His songs have been recorded by more than a dozen Americana artists, such as Slaid Cleaves, Christine Albert, and Russell Crowe.
The newest member of the band. C. Daniel Boling is a past winner of the prestigious Grassy Kill Kerrville New Folk songwriter contest. He has been touring since 2008, performing at more than 100 shows each year. He grew up on traditional folk music and the songs of the 60s.
The second half of the performance features the smooth, musical sounds of The Brothers Four and their pioneering “folk revival” style music.
Now in their 60th year of performing and recording, The Brothers Four continue to delight millions of fans worldwide with their smooth, musical sounds. Since the early 1960s The Brothers Four have played thousands of college concerts, sung for U.S. presidents at the White House, appeared at countless Community Shows, performed with symphony orchestras and jazz stars and toured dozens of foreign countries. They are truly "America's Musical Ambassadors to the World."
Musical million-sellers for The Brothers Four include such releases as "Greenfields," "Seven Daffodils," "Try to Remember," and "Across the Wide Missouri." Their hit recording of "The Green Leaves of Summer" from the motion picture "The Alamo" was nominated for an Academy Award and they performed the song at the awards presentation for the network telecast.
This year they are celebrating their 60th anniversary, and are doing so with a new CD, "The Brothers Four Renewal," which showcases newly conceived versions of some of their old classics. These new recordings combine the strengths of the original emotional folk tunes with the advantages of modern, more electronic production.
Coming together to end the show, these two bands will bring you tunes such as "There’s a Meetin’ Here Tonight," "City of New Orleans," "A Dollar Down," "Greenfields," "Seven Daffodils," and "Try to Remember."
The LimeLiters and Brothers Four will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 on stage at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Way, Building 5, Venice. Tickets are $25-$60 per person.
The VPAC box office is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. plus one hour before showtime. Tickets also can be ordered at any time via myvipa.org.
